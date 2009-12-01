Mark Wahlberg & Will Ferrell Film Courtside At The Garden

There’s nothing like living in New York. Case in point: On Sunday, November 22nd when the Knicks played the Celtics, Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell filmed scenes for their upcoming movie “The Other Guys.” Sitting courtisde along with co-stars Rosie Perez and Brooke Shields, the duo definitely made themselves noticed roaming the sidelines.

