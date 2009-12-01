Mark Wahlberg & Will Ferrell Film Courtside At The Garden

There’s nothing like living in New York. Case in point: On Sunday, November 22nd when the Knicks played the Celtics, Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell filmed scenes for their upcoming movie “The Other Guys.” Sitting courtisde along with co-stars Rosie Perez and Brooke Shields, the duo definitely made themselves noticed roaming the sidelines.
Check out the Knicks’ exclusive photo gallery of the actors in character as well as some behind-the-scenes, candid photos.
4 washed up ‘has-been’.
if that is the luxury of living in NY, sheeeeit; the rest of us will stay right where we are. away for d-list talent and city rats.
“away FROM d-list talent and city rats”
heckler staying true to his name.
Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg,the creator of Entourage = washed up?
You should change your SN from “Heckler” to “F^king Idiot”. Will Ferrell is this generations Jim Carey/Eddie Murphy/Richard Pryor. Almost any movie he’s in, his character is off the hook. Step Brothers, Anchorman, Talladega Nights, The Land of the Lost, Semi Pro, Eastbound and Down. If we were in the same place, I’d punch you in the Uterus. Right in the f^kin baby maker.
2 movie stars and 2 has beens** proofread your shit heckler.-
A New York Knicks #8 jersey will always be Latrell Sprewell in my book lol. First player I thought of when I saw Wahlberg…
Is the lady on the left the woman from White men can’t jump?
Yep, Rosie Perez
Will “The Thrill” Ferrell has got a little bit of game, he beat Bill Walton in a game of HORSE when promoting Semi-Pro. I don’t think Bill gave Will a letter.
ELE
Rosie and Brook are still pretty hot, Rosie was little freak in White Men Can’t Jump
Isn’t that Anthony Mason behind Brooke Shields?
@10, yes it’s Mason
@9,
Yes I saw Rosie nipples in white men can’t jump and in do the right thing.
@ hero i was gonna ask the same ques-they damn sure favor each other
#4 please don’t compare Ferrell to any of those otehr actors/comedians let alone, Richard Pryor. Ferrell plays the same character in just about every movie. Only movie where he has had to act is Stranger than Fiction.
Ferrell has had more dud movies than the NY Knicks have had losses this season.
#13, I agree.
#4, You’re forgetting Kicking and Screaming, Blades of Glory, Zoolander and Superstar… nevermind, they were pretty forgettable.
@13, you’re a fucking idiot. He’s a great comdeian and if you can’t see it, then you should remove the Arabian eye goggles you are wearing
@14, your name is Star-bury…. anything you post will be held against you. I don’t even have to respond with anything witty other than …”Vasoline”
Marky Mark looking a bit older.
#15 he’s great at his sthick, has no depth and basically plays the same character in every movie.
Anchorman: wacky, idiotic 70’s newscaster
Semi-Pro: wacky, idiotic 70’s bball player
Land of the lost: wacky, idiotic 70’s scientist
Talladega Nights: wacky, idiotic Nascar driver
Elf: wacky idiotic Elf
Dispute that.
Chicagorilla and bballinca are both right he always plays the same character and they are usually still funny but I have grown tired of it and passed on his last movie.
@17
So Richard Pryor is one of my Favorite comedians along with Eddy Murphy and Redd Foxx. Seems to me Richard Pryor was always playing the Jive talking con-man in every movie he was ever in, except Jojo Dancer (which i think was about his life) and the Black Nascar Driver. Eddy Murphy in Boomerang as a playa…yeah not very believable, him as an African Prince…not believable, Eddy as a Cop in Metro, Beverly Hills series, and Showtime….same character. Sam Jackson in all his movies… pretty much the same character.
So when a comedian is acting… I want him to be funny. point being, I don’t go to a Bulls game to watch Drose shoot 3’s, I don’t go to a Bears Game to watch Jay Cutler run the option, I wouldn’t go to a St. Louis game to watch Pujos bunt, and I don’t go to the movies to watch a funny comedian do shakespear.
If I want a top rate actor, then i’d go watch Will Smith play Ali, or Denzel play Malcolm X or Leonardo Decaprio in Blood Diamonds, something along those lines.
#19 so tell me the last time you saw Ferrell do stand-up? Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy were stand-up comic gods. More people were inspired by those two than any other comedian.
Whether Eddy or not was believable is an entirely different subject. Besides you are forgetting Dr. Doolittle movies, various Disney movies, Shrek, Nutty Professor, 48 hours
How did we go from D list to GOAT status with Eddie and Richard? That’s like saying Kevin Durant sucks because he is no where near Jordan/Magic/Bird.
Will is funny as hell, I can’t count how many times I’ve watched Old School. Kicking and Screaming was hilarious with Mike Dikta. I don’t want a serious Will – Will be a flippin kook that likes getting naked.
You think KFC is open?
#21 Never sad he sucked just not as good as others. He is good at his shtick.
To further combat your point you are right in that Durant doesn’t suck. But there is a reason why there are players that are considered great and legends versus people that were really good and memorable.
Rosie Perez and Brook Shields are still hotties
#17
Old School – whats 70’s about that?
your a reta*d
#24 you and your reading comprehension are retarded. In fact retarded might be a compliment given your obvious stupidity.
is it anthony mason behind ferrell?
Anthony Mason, yes sir!!
Will Ferrell did the George Bush stand up on HBO. It was off the chain too. But He is not a great stand up comedian, he just does his characters.
did you forgot tracy morgan in this photo?