Mark Wahlberg & Will Ferrell Film Courtside At The Garden

#Mark Wahlberg #New York Knicks #Boston Celtics #Will Ferrell
12.01.09 9 years ago 29 Comments

There’s nothing like living in New York. Case in point: On Sunday, November 22nd when the Knicks played the Celtics, Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell filmed scenes for their upcoming movie “The Other Guys.” Sitting courtisde along with co-stars Rosie Perez and Brooke Shields, the duo definitely made themselves noticed roaming the sidelines.

Check out the Knicks’ exclusive photo gallery of the actors in character as well as some behind-the-scenes, candid photos.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Wahlberg#New York Knicks#Boston Celtics#Will Ferrell
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSBROOKE SHIELDSDimeMagMARK WAHLBERGNEW YORK KNICKSROSIE PEREZTHE OTHER GUYSWILL FERRELL

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 20 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP