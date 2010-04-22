Marquis Teague’s College Decision: Battle Between Kentucky & Louisville

It’s alright if you’re not familiar with Marquis Teague just yet. Unless you’re a diehard high school hoops fan, or from Indiana, chances are you’ve never even seen the kid play. But as the best point guard in the Class of 2011, and the younger brother of the Atlanta Hawks’ Jeff Teague, you should get to know him. Today, Teague has setup a 1:30 PM news conference to decide where he’s going to school in two years. And all signs point to it coming down to Kentucky and Louisville.

Although he’s also listed Cincinnati, Indiana and Purdue among his final choices, it’s widely expected to come down to the Kentucky schools. For the Wildcats, the reasons are self-explanatory. And for the Cardinals, Teague’s father, Shawn Teague, was coached by Rick Pitino at Boston University.

As we’ve noted on High School Hoop, if it were up to Teague, he would’ve picked Louisville a year ago, but his dad wanted the junior point guard to hold off and see what other schools had to offer. According to Seattle’s prep phenom Tony Wroten via Twitter last night, that school is Kentucky.

“Yessir. Mr.teague will b a kentucky wildcat.”

If Coach Cal can pull in Teague today, that would mean he’d have the top two players in the Class of 2011 committed to UK – an amazing feat. And if there’s one coach that could pull it off, it would be him. Everything we’re hearing today is that Lexington is his next destination after high school, but we’ll let you know for sure once he announces.

What do you think? Where should Teague commit?

