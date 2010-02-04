Marvin Williams Solves A Rubik’s Cube In Under 2 Minutes

This is just kind of amazing. Although I can’t embed the video, CLICK HERE to watch Marvin Williams solve a Rubik’s Cube in under two minutes. Who else in the League do you think could solve it?
Tim Duncan. lol
Big Baby i mean the Gooch or whatever.
No but seriously Shane Battier.
emeka could do it
joey dorsey. he’s been on the bench for two years, seems like he has plenty of time to figure it out. or greg oden has some free time too, wait – can you get injured rubik’s cubing?
too bad he can’t solve a way to be worth being the #2 pick in the draft…
Steve Nash all day lol
Cold, hadoken, just cold lol
lol@hadoken
If only Marvin could solve all that bball potential as fast as a Rubik’s Cube…
Gooch’s fingers are too fat to even hold a rubik’s cube correctly…
Shane Baitter could probably do it. Honestly almost anyone could do it with a little bit of practice.
kind of random guy but michael ruffin could prob do it..
he was a chemical engineering major
@jryu
Haha. How did you know that? Speaking of smart families, I gotta go with Danny Granger. Dude was offered a partial scholarship to attend Yale, his sister is a rocket scientist and his brother is an excellent musician.
Greg Oden…He might get injuried doing it tho!
I will go with Grant Hill
@aron
i actually am good friends with the Granger family. Scottie is a good musician but he’s also a lot of hype and his exposure is due to his father being a producer not a legit breakout. I was in band with him and performed with him and such.
Danny actually was not that smart. He was all basketball starting in i think the 10th grade. He used to play in my backyard with my older brother.
However, you’re right, the older sister of the Grangers was really really really smart when I met her.
I think Jeff Van Gundy could do it, he has that mad scientist/ geek look to him. Looks like something he would practice.
Ray Allen is the obvious answer.
He’s smart AND he has OCD, which means he’s the sort of person who’d put enough practice into perfecting this sort of thing.
I think there’s prob a member of every team that can do it — do it that quickly? I dunno . . .
I’m pretty sure that Andrei Kirilenko could do it quickly. He’s a really smart guy and a product of the soviet union’s programs.
Duncan was a psych major, so I don’t know if he’d be the one solving it, but I’m sure he’d be the one running the test.
Kobe would attempt to solve it, and if he doesn’t, he’s make that ‘kobe face’ at the ref, and get two foul shots.
Kobe, just 2 proof he’s da best
That was incredible. I’m sure someone else in the League could do it. Luol Deng maybe.
Not amazing at all. For anybody who knows how to solve a Rubik’s cube, it’s not about how smart you are, it’s about knowing the steps and understanding how the movements work. Pretty easy once you know how to do it, and really doesn’t require much intelligence.
@nola:
You call yourself a “good friend” of the Granger family and then talk shit about two of the three kids? That doesn’t quite sound like a friend-of-the-family talking to me…
Lol @ AMAR
The pirahnna face at the rubiks cube lol
