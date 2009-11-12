Matty D’s Top 25 College Basketball Preview (2: Texas)

That’s right, the college hoops season is here and you know what that means: it’s time to unleash the mother effing fury! For the past seven months, I’ve been bottling up a vicious mixture of excitement and rage, just waiting for the moment to release my emotions onto the rest of the world. Well that time has come. Your boy Matty D is back to give you a look at the top teams in the country and to separate the champs from the chumps.

This entire week, I’ll be counting down the final five of my top 25 teams in the country and giving you a breakdown of each team so that you too can be prepared for this upcoming season. Chances are I’m going to say some things you don’t like, and chances are I’m going to say some things you may not necessarily believe, but trust me, I will give you my honest opinion every single step of the way.

So, I apologize in advance if I hurt anyone’s feelings, especially the guy who told one of our writers this weekend that Maryland was a lock to win the ACC. Dude, drugs are bad! As much as it may suck, if I don’t hurt people’s feelings, then I’m not speaking the truth. Unfortunately winning isn’t for everyone and the sooner you figure this out, the better off you’ll be.

2. Texas

Kansas’ biggest obstacle in their quest for a National Championship comes in the form of another Big 12 opponent, Texas. I already know that Damion James is one of the best players in college basketball and the rest of the country is about to find out just how good he is. Along with “Manbeast” Dexter Pittman, the Longhorns look poised to make a run at the title. The additions of Florida transfer Jai Lucas and freshmen Jordan Hamilton and Avery Bradley will pay major dividends, as you also will soon find out. Bradley is “that dude” on the court! It won’t be long before you’re wowed by his quickness, impressive hops, excellent defense, and ability to get to the hoop and score at will. And while I won’t go as far as to say he will be “better than Derrick Rose,” as one unnamed Dime writer who resembles Billy Crystal has said, he is definitely a major reason you may finally be hearing “Hook Em Horns” come April 5th!

