Memo To Chuck: Pick Up This Club

When the offseason rolls around, players get a chance to unwind, spend time with the family and take up leisure pursuits. In terms of hobbies, the options are vast. Whether it’s recording music, fixing up cars or bowling, I think we can agree the activity of choice for most ballplayers is golf. No matter if you putt like MJ or swing like Chuck, golf is a surefire stress reliever and a great outlet for friendly competition â€“ just don’t invite Tony Allen or O.J. Mayo. Recently, I was invited by the fine folks at Callaway to test out their latest revolutionary product â€“ the RAZR Hawk Forged Composite driver â€“ a club designed and engineered in collaboration with Lamborghini‘s R&D team.

I should add the disclaimer that I’m no golf pro. Nor would I even qualify under amateur status. But I do enjoy hitting the links a handful of times each summer, so I jumped on the chance at trying to improve my swing with the people who know golf best. As I arrived at the upper floor loft location at Drive 495, I was greeted by Callaway public relations reps. After a little schmoozing and some brief insight into A.C. Green‘s custom club requirements, I met face-to-face with their benchmark piece; it was love at first sight. Provided with skilled golf specialists, a state-of-the-art golf simulator and a club Phil Mickelson is proud to use, it was time to experience the latest innovation in golf.

What first struck me was the club’s light weight. This innovative model allows even the most novice of players, like myself, to hit the ball with more precision and power than I thought was even possible. The club also gives you a sense of total control; something I wasn’t familiar with my previous driver. After a few whacks and getting better acquainted with the driver, I came to realize a good club is much like a comfortable basketball shoe. A club has to be light, have a good grip and be able to allow sufficient control – all of which are necessary elements of well-rounded kicks. This club has all that and then some.

Just as the shoe world saw a progression from Waffle Trainer to Air Max to Hyperfuse, the evolution of golf has seen a similar progression in club technology. With Forged Composite having wood, iron and titanium as its predecessors, it seems as though Callaway has found the lightest, strongest, most precise material to date.

Pick up this club, and the days of getting chirped on at the tee box will be a thing of the past.

Paging Mr. Barkley. Paging Mr. Barkley.

Follow Arie on Twitter at @arnie_starkish.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.