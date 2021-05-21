The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will face off in San Francisco on Friday night with the winner getting the No. 8 seed out West and a first round matchup with the Jazz. To get here, Memphis took down the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at home, while the Warriors lost to the Lakers in a thriller later that night in Los Angeles.

Now, the two teams face off in a win-or-go-home tilt that looks — on paper, at least — more compelling than the Wizards-Pacers 8-seed battle in the Eastern Conference. To preview the game, our own Sharon Brown and Chris Manning looked at five questions that could decide who ends up taking on Utah.

Given the pieces that the Warriors are missing and the fact that most didn’t expect the Grizzlies to be where they are at this point, which team getting the No. 8 seed is a better story?

Sharon Brown: Both are great stories but I will go with Memphis. They were expected to be at the bottom of the West and have exceeded expectations for the second straight year with a very young team.

It’s the first winning season the team’s had since 2017. They’re in the second year of a rebuild and have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs. It’s a true Hollywood story. Win or lose, this season will be a success for the Grizzlies.

Chris Manning: It might be a hot take but I think it’s the Grizzlies. A Ja Morant-led team beating the Warriors would be a very cool arrival on the scene. It probably leads to them getting obliterated in the first round by the Jazz, but who cares? It gets them a step beyond where they got last year while Morant would pick up the biggest win of his career. That’s a cool story.

What should Memphis do to at least try to slow down Stephen Curry?

Brown: Pray. In all seriousness, Dillon Brooks did a good job of limiting him on Sunday, but once Brooks fouled out, it was all over. The Grizzlies should take a page out of the Lakers’ playbook by double teaming Curry and hoping they can force him into some turnovers. Also, run him off the three-point line and put the onus on the others to defeat them.