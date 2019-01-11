Miami Football Coach Manny Diaz Somehow Blamed Kevin Durant For Making Recruiting Hard

There are a few college football programs that the world declares “back” when they have a good season. Miami is one of those programs, and Hurricanes hope new head coach Manny Diaz can get the rest of the football world declaring The U is back.

But Diaz admits it won’t be easy. It’s something coaches new to a program often say, but this is a bit different. In fact, he’s saying some interesting things have made it tougher for his program right out of the gate. Namely, Kevin Durant and his impact on The Teens Of Today.

Diaz says that recruits are tougher to lure than usual, and it’s all the NBA’s fault. Though it’s an entirely different sport, apparently the 2016 Western Conference Finals has changed college football forever.

