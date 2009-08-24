Michael Beasley Checks Into Rehab

#Miami Heat
08.24.09 9 years ago 46 Comments

According to Yahoo! Sports, multiple sources have told them that Michael Beasley checked into an unidentified Houston rehabilitation hospital over the weekend.

Sources said the Heat encouraged Beasley to check into the facility to address possible substance and psychological issues. He is expected to spend time with former NBA player and coach John Lucas, who is renown for his success in working with troubled players.

For those that don’t know, Lucas found his playing career hampered by his dependencies on drugs and alcohol, and since 1986 has operated the Houston-based John Lucas Athletes After Care Program. If there’s anyone out there that I would reccomend Beasley talk to, it would be him.

Source: Yahoo! Sports

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat
TAGSDimeMagJohn LucasLatest NewsMIAMI HEATMICHAEL BEASLEY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP