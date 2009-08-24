Michael Beasley Checks Into Rehab

According to Yahoo! Sports, multiple sources have told them that Michael Beasley checked into an unidentified Houston rehabilitation hospital over the weekend.

Sources said the Heat encouraged Beasley to check into the facility to address possible substance and psychological issues. He is expected to spend time with former NBA player and coach John Lucas, who is renown for his success in working with troubled players.

For those that don’t know, Lucas found his playing career hampered by his dependencies on drugs and alcohol, and since 1986 has operated the Houston-based John Lucas Athletes After Care Program. If there’s anyone out there that I would reccomend Beasley talk to, it would be him.

Source: Yahoo! Sports