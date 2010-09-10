Michael Beasley vs. The World

After dominating the college scene in his lone season at Kansas State — averaging 26.2 points and a nation-leading 12.4 rebounds per game — Michael Beasley had the look of a potentially unstoppable talent destined for NBA greatness. But the same can’t be said about his brief time in the pros so far.

Beasley wasn’t exactly a bust for the Miami Heat, but he wasn’t the future All-Star force the team envisioned when they took him No. 2 overall in the ’08 Draft, ahead of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love and Brook Lopez, to name a few. (With Dwyane Wade holding it down at two-guard, Miami likely wouldn’t have drafted O.J. Mayo or Eric Gordon anyway.) Beasley averaged 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in 78 starts with the Heat during two years, but he never seemed to be completely comfortable playing in the shadow of Wade, and was a distraction off the court from the time he ran into trouble at the NBA Rookie Symposium to when he checked into a substance-abuse treatment center last summer.

But don’t think for a second that Beasley’s career is over. He might not have averaged the double-double that everyone expected him to coming out of college, but his stats were still good. Beasley was the main scorer at K-State, while Miami’s offense runs through D-Wade, and it wasn’t his fault he was drafted into the wrong style of offense to fit his game. Even though Beasley left a team that had just acquired two superstars in LeBron James and Chris Bosh for a Minnesota Tiimberwolves team that managed to win only 15 games last season, a change of scenery will be good for him.

Starting this season, fans are going to see a kid with untapped potential become the machine he was supposed to be. Heat fans wanted Beasley out of Miami, while he thinks he deserved a little more credit. It’s safe to say that Beasley is out for a little revenge this season.

Beasley recently did an interview with Timberwolves’ website writer Jonah Ballow. Ballow asked Beasley if he had put a circle around Miami’s name on the NBA schedule, and Beasley had this to say:

“I’m going to put a big circle around the whole NBA. You know I feel like I was counted out you know my first two seasons in the NBA, they might not have been perfect but I’m proud of them. I went to a 15-win team (in Miami) to averaging 45 wins in my short career. So I’m proud of that you know. And I feel like I should get a little more recognition for that but you know it’s life. You know I’m just going to come out and show everybody who Michael Beasley really is, I’m going to show them who I am you know the Great 8, the new me.”

Beasley means business this season. He’s going to play angry, and why shouldn’t he? Miami left him in a situation where he would fall further down the “bust” category. Although Heat president Pat Riley apparently didn’t want to let him go — he also wanted to win. Beasley had to be moved to create enough cap room to sign LeBron and Bosh and put a decent collection of players around the new Big Three.

There’s an old saying that goes if some bad luck or misfortune ultimately results in something positive, it’s a blessing in disguise. While Minnesota lost a double-double player when they traded Al Jefferson to the Utah Jazz, Beasley could be the blessing in disguise that resulted from that deal. Jefferson might have the height advantage at the four/five position, but Beasley is much more aggressive and a quite possibly a better defender. And yes, Beasley is a solid defender.

This is Beasley’s team now. Kevin Love has the chance to shine now that Jefferson is gone and Corey Brewer and Jonny Flynn are at the stages of discovering how to match their athleticism while being well rounded. Beasley will do whatever he can to keep the Timberwolves’ name out of the “Worst team in the League” conversations. It’s going to take patience and teamwork, so in the meantime Wolves fans, just B-Easy.