Michael Beasley vs. The World

After dominating the college scene in his lone season at Kansas State — averaging 26.2 points and a nation-leading 12.4 rebounds per game — Michael Beasley had the look of a potentially unstoppable talent destined for NBA greatness. But the same can’t be said about his brief time in the pros so far.
Beasley wasn’t exactly a bust for the Miami Heat, but he wasn’t the future All-Star force the team envisioned when they took him No. 2 overall in the ’08 Draft, ahead of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love and Brook Lopez, to name a few. (With Dwyane Wade holding it down at two-guard, Miami likely wouldn’t have drafted O.J. Mayo or Eric Gordon anyway.) Beasley averaged 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in 78 starts with the Heat during two years, but he never seemed to be completely comfortable playing in the shadow of Wade, and was a distraction off the court from the time he ran into trouble at the NBA Rookie Symposium to when he checked into a substance-abuse treatment center last summer.
But don’t think for a second that Beasley’s career is over. He might not have averaged the double-double that everyone expected him to coming out of college, but his stats were still good. Beasley was the main scorer at K-State, while Miami’s offense runs through D-Wade, and it wasn’t his fault he was drafted into the wrong style of offense to fit his game. Even though Beasley left a team that had just acquired two superstars in LeBron James and Chris Bosh for a Minnesota Tiimberwolves team that managed to win only 15 games last season, a change of scenery will be good for him.
Starting this season, fans are going to see a kid with untapped potential become the machine he was supposed to be. Heat fans wanted Beasley out of Miami, while he thinks he deserved a little more credit. It’s safe to say that Beasley is out for a little revenge this season.
Beasley recently did an interview with Timberwolves’ website writer Jonah Ballow. Ballow asked Beasley if he had put a circle around Miami’s name on the NBA schedule, and Beasley had this to say:
“I’m going to put a big circle around the whole NBA. You know I feel like I was counted out you know my first two seasons in the NBA, they might not have been perfect but I’m proud of them. I went to a 15-win team (in Miami) to averaging 45 wins in my short career. So I’m proud of that you know. And I feel like I should get a little more recognition for that but you know it’s life. You know I’m just going to come out and show everybody who Michael Beasley really is, I’m going to show them who I am you know the Great 8, the new me.”
Beasley means business this season. He’s going to play angry, and why shouldn’t he? Miami left him in a situation where he would fall further down the “bust” category. Although Heat president Pat Riley apparently didn’t want to let him go — he also wanted to win. Beasley had to be moved to create enough cap room to sign LeBron and Bosh and put a decent collection of players around the new Big Three.
There’s an old saying that goes if some bad luck or misfortune ultimately results in something positive, it’s a blessing in disguise. While Minnesota lost a double-double player when they traded Al Jefferson to the Utah Jazz, Beasley could be the blessing in disguise that resulted from that deal. Jefferson might have the height advantage at the four/five position, but Beasley is much more aggressive and a quite possibly a better defender. And yes, Beasley is a solid defender.
This is Beasley’s team now. Kevin Love has the chance to shine now that Jefferson is gone and Corey Brewer and Jonny Flynn are at the stages of discovering how to match their athleticism while being well rounded. Beasley will do whatever he can to keep the Timberwolves’ name out of the “Worst team in the League” conversations. It’s going to take patience and teamwork, so in the meantime Wolves fans, just B-Easy.
How can you say it’s Beasley’s team when he’s not even a starter? He may have the most potential from an offensive standpoint but I’d hardly agree that it’s “his” team yet.
Had Beasley been a go to guy from the start, he’d easily be averaging 25 and 10. It’s amazing how much the Heat slowed his development for two years and then acquired Chris Bosh… They’re essentially the same dude except Beasley’s stronger. I’d love to see how Chris Bosh does if they forced him to play defense…
Nice article. Be Easy is a beast. I HOPE that kid makes something out of himself and becomes an All-Star some day. Hopefully he is a good fit for the Minny, and he kills it this season.
This dude is only 21. Don’t count him out yet is right.
@ thenatural
How can you say Beasley isn’t a starter? You’re wildin’
Colt 45, 2 ZIG-ZAGS, Baby that’s all he needs…
@Andrew Macaluso
Take a look at their depth chart – they won’t start him over Kevin Love and I doubt he’ll be starting at small forward when they have Brewer and Martell Webster. He’ll get minutes but he ain’t starting
Read the Bleacher Report Top 50 NBA PlAYERS that got Beasley in the top 50? They got him @ 39. Over Rudy Gay, Gasol etc. Little bit of a stretch but hopefully, he comes in mad and starts to fulfil some of that potential…
“This is Beasley’s team now.”
hahahhhahaha how do you figure???
This has been rackin’ my brain for a while now…who starts in Minnesota this year?
PG – Johnny Flynn
SG – Corey Brewer
SF – Micheal Beasley
PF – Kevin Love
C – Darko Milicic
???
@ hahns
His talents make him the best player on that team.
Beas needs to play the 3. He is overmatched everynight trying to play the 4. All the 6’10” talk coming out of Kansas St. was balogna. He is 6’8″ and don’t rebound like a 4 man. He can score though. And now in Minny where no one plays defense, he will fit right in.
If they turn him into a Melo type player, he can beast.
The rookie thing, immaturity. He is not a bad kid, just makes bad decisions. Tons of players toke the ganja, he just needs to stop taking pictures while he does it.
B-easy isn’t bad, but compared to what he could have been, he’s a bust. He’s just one of those guys who can’t play PF, and can’t play SF. He’s just not there mentally, not at all. The guy is diagnosed with a few different mental issues, pretty much everything points to him not being able to put it together consistently. He also has to lead the league in least amount of times he’s passed the ball, he can’t even throw the ball in from out of bounds, he wants to jack a shot instead.
Loved the kid in college, but it seeme dlike he didnt have the desire on the floor w/ the Heat..
I hope he comes back with a vengeance and play like he did at K-State!
He needs to be angry. That weed he smoked mellowed him out. He gotta stop smoking that sess and hit the chronic… make him paranoid.
No one wants to say it but D Wade didnt help beasley at all. he didnt make him better and their games didnt mesh. Beasley is as talented as a lot of people thought out of k state but he needs time and experience to prove it. If he wasnt playing 28-30 minutes a game, and being subbed out for mistakes evry 3 seconds, he may have averaged closer to 18 and 10 instea if 13 abd 6… I have faith in his talent..not so much faith in minnesota.. we’ll see tho
@ jdote
I agree. There’s apart of me that believes Wade didn’t like playing with Beasley in the first place but that’s just my belief.
Gotta agree with jdote.
Wade had the #2 pick and best player in college. It didn’t look like Wade had any interest in taking Beas under his wing and form some chemistry.
It just points to my theory that Wade knew LBJ and Bosh would come.
i think Beas can be put up some crazy numbers.
If Beas had the chances he did to make mistakes, he would be putting up much better numbers than the previous season. As jdote mentioned whenever he made a mistake, he would be pulled out of the game so he wasnt able to learn during game situations as he was taking a step back so he doesnt make mistakes. If he was put in KD situation in Seatle or OKC now.. Where he gets the green light on everything, i think he would be a much better player now. too bad he was dealt to MIA with Wade.
i don’t think he’ll be a star or nothin in minny, but he will probably drop about 17 and 9 this season. i do think he’s a starter this year while kevin love gets moved to center. Also, beasley could have had a better career had wade decided to help him out more. But wade was too busy trying to show the world that he’s back to full health.
@jah
wes johnson should be starting at SG, even though he is a natural sf. he is just too good
I’m sorry but I am not set on Darko being the starting center of that team. I don’t care how much money they gave him, he’s the true bust.
i feel the critique of Wade with beas, but ultimately you have to take responsiblity for your actions.. he had opportunities.. all Wade did was fold a bad hand.. everyones deserves opportunities but it seems like B-ezy got many so Wade just cut his losses.. like Riley.. only Wade did it earlier…
Wade didnt make his jumper inconsistant or stop him from playing D, the latter being the reason he was in the dog house to start his career. They should have him come off the bench, it seems that he could be very productive that way. Instead of getting killed on D by a bigger 4 or a quicker 3.
They have a young team up in Minny with Flynn, Brewer, B-Easy, Love, Webster, and didnt they draft Wesley Johnson? this team is gonna have to have someone step up as a leader on this team. honestly i see Love and Beasley possibly stepping up. If he lose like 15 lbs so he can be quicker he can play the 3 with wesley and webster coming off the bench to provide more athleticsm and run with flynn and brewer, they will be fun to watch…but who is gonna be their center cuz Darko is not starting potential
Beasly will not be an all-star… never will happen… i can honestly say in 5 years he will be out of the league unless he picks up on the intangibles you need to stay in the NBA (rebounding, defense, IQ)
Well he has to learn the triangle first so that’s gonna be a problem. furthermore he and K Love Play the same position I’m not sure if he can succeed at the three especialy with able defenders they have on that position brewer and mathews so it’s gonna be interesting. Why don’t they trade him straight up for jeff green. him and kd are boys and if any guy can get the best out of him it’s kd. they averaged the same number only beasley did it in less minutes.
Beasley is going to be used as a SF, and Wes will back up Martell and Beasley at SG and SF. Rambis was the one who wanted Martell and even Kahn said at the presser after the trade that he’s much more productive when given 30 minutes a game, expect him to start. They used Corey a lot last year, and if you have League Pass or live here in MN you’d know that Corey has developed a consistent shot from deep, but his ball handling is still extremely limited, far below average, the moniker “The Drunken Dribbler” still fits very well. He is a very smart player though, and a player you can always depend on to play hard, so he has a long career in the NBA, but the Wolves at this point are looking for players who can be starters, something I don’t think Corey is. I think that’s a big reason they drafted Lazar Hayward too, not as athletic, but still a player who’s a pesky defender, and a hard worker/energy guy with a high BBIQ. Just imagine Corey will be a Restricted Free Agent next year, he’s kind of that Trevor Ariza type, I can see him getting something like $5M per if the League doesn’t strike. The Wolves at this point don’t need a $5M per role player playing 15 minutes a game behind Martell, Wes, and Beasley, they can’t make that type of financial investment on a glue player, he’s more likely to get paid by a veteran/playoff team. Here’s what the minutes will look like next year for the Wolves when fully healthy.
PG: Flynn – 30 / Ridnour – 18
SG: Webster – 25 / Johnson – 15 / Brewer – 8
SF: Beasley – 25 / Johnson – 10 / Brewer – 7 / Webster – 6
PF: Love – 30 / Beasley – 10 / Tolliver – 8
C: Darko – 25 / Pekovic – 15 / Tolliver – 8
Beasley – 35
Webster – 31
Love – 30
Flynn – 30
Johnson – 25
Darko – 25
Ridnour – 18
Tolliver – 16
Pekovic – 15
Brewer – 15
Beasley sure looks like a SF in this video, go to 1:30 in the video:
[probasketballtalk.nbcsports.com]
@ Alex
I agree. There’s no way that Minnesota is going to bench Beasley. He’s too talented and has plenty of playoff experience which brings leadership.
it’s a good thing that the author wrote “And yes, Beasley is a solid defender,” near the end of article because I was in no mood to read on after that line
It’s not like they gave up Rubio for him. Good move by the Wolves and good luck to Beasley.
beasley is not starting, and there’s no way brewer doesn’t get starters minutes. when you are your team’s best defender, you’re guaranteed good minutes.
look at luc mbah a moute..
Honestly, I think Beasley’s minutes will be up in down.
Brewer won’t be getting shit for PT, he has no handle, no potential to get better, will be gone by this year’s trade deadline. Kahn already said at Webster’s presser that he would be getting 30 minutes per. Do you honestly believe Corey has more potential than Beasley? You must not live in MN or have League Pass, stop talking, you don’t watch the Wolves and you don’t shit about them. Mbah a Moute? Did the Bucks have any better options last year? Guy has no offense.
Beasley showed a ton of potential with the Heat, he just couldn’t produce on a night-to-night basis. I don’t know if he’s to blame for that or if it was just his situation. I wish him the best in Minny.
People hyping Anthony Randolph for 2 years now. Heres a guy dropping 14/7 in his 2nd year and he is a bust? what does westbrook get 16/6? I know stats aint everything but c’mon. One of them is seen as the future on his position and the other one is a bust? And what did khan give up to get him? Worst gm in the league?