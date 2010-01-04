Michael Doleac The Science Guy

People forget that when most NBA players retire, they’re only in their mid or early 30s. A lot of players stay in the game and coach, while others get into broadcasting. Since most NBA alumni have made a good amount of change during their tenure in the league, a lot of them get their Magic Johnson on and invest their money in businesses or property. Legend has it that Harold Miner is somewhere in Vegas selling real estate.
One thing that most former NBA players do not become are high school science teachers. But that’s exactly what Michael Doleac is back in school studying to be. The 7-foot Doleac, spent 10 seasons in the NBA and played for six teams: the Magic, Cavs, Knicks, Nuggets, Heat and Wolves. After retiring in 2008, Doleac returned to the University of Utah (where he starred and went to the ’98 Final Four) to get his master’s degree in physics. He also signed up for the school’s SMART program (Support and Mentoring as an Alternative Route to Teaching).
“When you’re done playing, it’s an eye-opening experience. What are you going to do? You don’t have any other skills,” Doleac told the Salt Lake Tribune. “This is all brand new. It’s cool and unnerving at the same time. What I do have is the interest and motivation to learn and teach this stuff.”
According to the article, the state of Utah has a big shortage of qualified science and math teachers. In fact, the state needs 200 new math and science teachers each year.
As a player, Doleac had career average of 4.9 ppg and 3.3 rpg. He won a championship with the Heat in ’06, where he backed up Shaquille O’Neal. Although he wasn’t the best player, he always knew his role and limitations. As he hilariously put it in the article, “My only talent was I could shoot and I was coachable.”
Good for him, He wasnt the best player but he always played hard. It’s nice to see him do something positive afterwards. How many players retire and then get a masters in physics?
Good on him. I recently found out Freddie Mitchell (Former Eagles WR) is a substitute teacher now. Also good to have something to fall back on after your pro career is over
A year ago I was out for drinks in Houston for a friend’s birthday. Her boyfriend was out with us – a captain in the army who flew blackhawks. He looked strangely familiar. He also said he had played bball at west point with my other friend’s husband (also a west point grad). Found out dude was Kenny Doleac, Mike’s little brother. He was actually surprised I knew who his brother was. Weird night.
Can’t help but get a little stoked even when you meet a role player (and that’s being generous) or someone related to him.
nice to hear, i wish the best of luck…i wonder what other ex stars are doing?
Doleac was always a class guy. We sat next to him in coach one-time from Miami to SLC and while they had to Crisco him to get him out of the seat, he didn’t have anything but good positive things to say about playing with Shaq and everything else we talked about. Definitely not the typical NBA player and I’m not surprised he’s a science geek, good on him.
Nice. Good for him. Seems like the total opposite, in almost every way, of ex-Heat and Wolves teammate, Antoine Walker…
Isn’t this what all white nba players do after they retire?
Maybe someday Doleac can turn his interest in science in something as cool as this:
It’s always good to see guys with limited skills but are willing to work hard flourish in the NBA. And Doleac is one of them.
A class act all the way ,,, A down to earth guy with a good head on his shoulders. A role model others can look up to ,, Not like the A typical NBA Retiree ,, Good luck in the teaching profession.