Michael Doleac The Science Guy

People forget that when most NBA players retire, they’re only in their mid or early 30s. A lot of players stay in the game and coach, while others get into broadcasting. Since most NBA alumni have made a good amount of change during their tenure in the league, a lot of them get their Magic Johnson on and invest their money in businesses or property. Legend has it that Harold Miner is somewhere in Vegas selling real estate.

One thing that most former NBA players do not become are high school science teachers. But that’s exactly what Michael Doleac is back in school studying to be. The 7-foot Doleac, spent 10 seasons in the NBA and played for six teams: the Magic, Cavs, Knicks, Nuggets, Heat and Wolves. After retiring in 2008, Doleac returned to the University of Utah (where he starred and went to the ’98 Final Four) to get his master’s degree in physics. He also signed up for the school’s SMART program (Support and Mentoring as an Alternative Route to Teaching).

“When you’re done playing, it’s an eye-opening experience. What are you going to do? You don’t have any other skills,” Doleac told the Salt Lake Tribune. “This is all brand new. It’s cool and unnerving at the same time. What I do have is the interest and motivation to learn and teach this stuff.”

According to the article, the state of Utah has a big shortage of qualified science and math teachers. In fact, the state needs 200 new math and science teachers each year.

As a player, Doleac had career average of 4.9 ppg and 3.3 rpg. He won a championship with the Heat in ’06, where he backed up Shaquille O’Neal. Although he wasn’t the best player, he always knew his role and limitations. As he hilariously put it in the article, “My only talent was I could shoot and I was coachable.”