Michael Jordan’s NBA 2K11 Cover

We’ve known for over a month now that Michael Jordan was going to be on the cover of NBA 2K11, but we haven’t seen what that cover was going to look like. Now we have. This morning, 2K Sports revealed the official cover art for the game, featuring a highly-stylized, three-panel, iconic image of Jordan. Check it out in greater detail below.

“We knew as soon as we signed Jordan that we needed to do something special for the cover,” says Jason Argent, vice president of marketing for 2K Sports. “This could possibly be the most highly anticipated cover art in the history of sports games and we think the image we came up with delivers on every front. I think fans will be pleasantly surprised at how Jordan is actually used in game, as NBA 2K11 will pay homage to ‘His Airness’ in many ways, but the cover art represented our first chance to stop and honor him along the way.”

“It’s exciting to see it all come together,” says Jordan. “I am looking forward to seeing the final product, but my kids might have to give me some lessons.”

NBA 2K11 will be available October 5, 2010.

