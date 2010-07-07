Michael Jordan’s NBA 2K11 Cover

We’ve known for over a month now that Michael Jordan was going to be on the cover of NBA 2K11, but we haven’t seen what that cover was going to look like. Now we have. This morning, 2K Sports revealed the official cover art for the game, featuring a highly-stylized, three-panel, iconic image of Jordan. Check it out in greater detail below.
“We knew as soon as we signed Jordan that we needed to do something special for the cover,” says Jason Argent, vice president of marketing for 2K Sports. “This could possibly be the most highly anticipated cover art in the history of sports games and we think the image we came up with delivers on every front. I think fans will be pleasantly surprised at how Jordan is actually used in game, as NBA 2K11 will pay homage to ‘His Airness’ in many ways, but the cover art represented our first chance to stop and honor him along the way.”
“It’s exciting to see it all come together,” says Jordan. “I am looking forward to seeing the final product, but my kids might have to give me some lessons.”
NBA 2K11 will be available October 5, 2010.
What do you think?
finally no LeBron , no Kobe , no Pierce , no Garnett, no Wade just good old school michael jordan way 2 go 2K
I can’t wait to use Jordan and HOPEFULLY his old championship squads and beat the SNOT/TAR out of all the modern teams.
Yo, that cover is DOPE
What? No love for the Wizards on the cover?
Does this mean he will be on the cover of MLB 2K11?
2kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
we all like the cover. but we sure as hell better be able to use him in a game without having to..ahem…’create’ him.
and he better be real 23 jordan. not 45 jersey jordan. and they better not fake all his credentials to 99.
also, the game needs to get rid of those bullshit make-believe squads no one likes to use anyway. ya know, the reebok team. the jordan brand teams. it’ll soon be time to get rid of those rookie draft teams too.
but they should add in the olympic team with all the trial try-out members.
and they need to add an extra slot on the allstar team so a user can add in their (1) own personal selection.
be we all agree the cover is well done
That cover is sick man!
Let’s party like it’s 1998!
i might have to buy 2 of these; one to play with and one to frame.
Nice Work
Should have had the Black Mamba on the cover. Smh
Can’t wait to simulate the season & playoffs to see that the Lakers will have the best record in the league, Kobe is MVP, & that we will 3peat. Just how reality will play out next season. Bring back D. Fish Kupcake!!!
cover is dope.. but looks ugly with that green on the top.. should just give mj the whole cover.
ALL I KNOW IS THAT THEY BETTER HAVE TAKEN THERE TIME ON THE GAME PLAY MORE THAN THE COVER.
LAST YEAR HAD SO MANY BUGS/GLITCHES/CHIPS OR WHATEVA YOU CALL IT, THAT I DIDNT EVEN WANT NOTHING TO DO WITH IT SMH
BUT COVER IS COOL
the green thing kills it, but the rest is def good.
but i think mj doing the air jordan logo dunk would be sick
well the ps3 version wont have the green
MJ BEST ALLL TIME……
neither will the xbox 360, no games have it like that…there is no green design on 360 games..i have a lot of games and none have that
coulda done without all the tongue (something you’ll never hear your girl say)
they should have magic & bird on the cover next year!
2k10 was bad and, YES bad meaning BAD not bad meaning good.
it looked good but moving around the court was fluid at all. 1st 2k game I didnt buy and the only one other than 2k4 that i dint like
he is rockin the playoff xii…nice!!!
Man i never realized just how odd his whole tongue-sticking-out tendency was…back then it seemed perfectly normal..
Long Live the King!
oohh yes i will buy a MJ jersey thats cool..