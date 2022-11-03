The Miami Heat avenged a loss from Saturday in Sacramento with a hard-fought 110-107 win over the Kings, this time at home in Miami, on Wednesday night.

The fourth quarter saw both teams go back and forth, with the game up for grabs into the closing seconds when Tyler Herro hit a tough three with under three seconds on the clock to give the Heat the win.

It was an incredible shot, but also looked to be a travel as Herro does a little hop with both feet to reset after the initial pump fake. It went uncalled, so it’s neither here nor there at this point, but that didn’t stop Kings head coach Mike Brown from ripping into the officials after the game for the “unbelievable” decision not to call a travel on Herro’s final shot, while also recognizing that he was going to get a fine no matter what so he might as well air all his grievances with the officiating in the game as well.

Mike Brown is NOT HAPPY with the officiating in tonight's game. He believes Tyler Herro traveled on the game-winning shot 😬 pic.twitter.com/c9IzO5ucug — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 3, 2022

Most teams feel they get a bad whistle on most nights, because the reality is officiating NBA games, with as much contact as there is and as fast as the action is, is a nearly impossible task. That said, Brown probably has a reasonable gripe about the Herro shot as, in the words of Bill Raftery, those puppies were not organized, but there won’t be much satisfaction for Brown if that comes up as a wrong call on the Last Two Minute report tomorrow — along with what is almost assuredly a fine coming his way.