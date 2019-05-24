How The Bucks Can Jumpstart Their Half Court Offense Ahead Of A Must-Win Game 6

05.24.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

For seemingly the first time all season, the Milwaukee Bucks are finally staring in the face of adversity. They’re down 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals after three losses in a row, and on Saturday night, the series returns to Toronto, where the Raptors have won seven of nine games this postseason.

Long story short, Milwaukee has run into a real problem, and at the center of everything sits the team’s inability to execute in the half court.

The Bucks were the third-best half court offense in the regular season, scoring 1.003 points per half court possession. But in this series, that number has dropped to 0.834 points per half court possession, a number that would have ranked dead last this regular season and each of the last two postseasons.

