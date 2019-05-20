Getty Image

After taking over for Tom Thibodeau when the Minnesota Timberwolves relieved their head coach of his duties in January, Ryan Saunders is reportedly staying on as the team’s next leader.

The Timberwolves have reportedly reached a multi-year agreement with Saunders to removed the interim tag from his head coaching status, per The Athletic. Saunders, just 33 years old, will become the youngest head coach in the NBA. The deal is expected to be announced later this week.

The deal was first reported by The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski early Monday and later confirmed by Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.