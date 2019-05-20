The Minnesota Timberwolves Will Reportedly Retain Ryan Saunders As Head Coach

05.20.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

After taking over for Tom Thibodeau when the Minnesota Timberwolves relieved their head coach of his duties in January, Ryan Saunders is reportedly staying on as the team’s next leader.

The Timberwolves have reportedly reached a multi-year agreement with Saunders to removed the interim tag from his head coaching status, per The Athletic. Saunders, just 33 years old, will become the youngest head coach in the NBA. The deal is expected to be announced later this week.

The deal was first reported by The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski early Monday and later confirmed by Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Around The Web

TAGSMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESRyan Saunders
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP