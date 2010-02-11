Mitch Richmond Ready To Give Buckets to A.C. Green, Detlef Schrempf & Bruce Bowen

02.11.10 8 years ago 16 Comments

If you’re not rolling with the media, your best place to see NBA stars in Dallas is over at the All-Star Jam Session. And tonight, in a schedule packed with player appearances from Deron Williams, Jason Terry, DeMar DeRozan and Stephen Curry, is an event that I certainly do not want to miss at Center Court: the Legends Shootout, featuring A.C. Green, Detlef Schrempf, Bruce Bowen and Mitch Richmond.

From 7:00pm until 7:30pm, these retired sharpshooters will put on a clinic. Clearly Richmond has to be the best shooter of the bunch, but let me give you the vitals.

– Green, 46 years old, 12,331 career points
– Schrempf, 46 years old, 15,761 career points
– Bowen, 38 years old, 5,290 career points
– Richmond, 44 years old, 20,497 career points

Unless this shootout involves wide-open corner threes, I’m kind of surprised to see Bowen involved. But then again, perhaps he’s trying to shake some rust off before signing with a contender before the playoffs.

Who do you think win’s in a shootout between these four?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSAC GREENALL STARBRUCE BOWENDETLEF SCHREMPFDimeMagMitch Richmond

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP