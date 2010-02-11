Mitch Richmond Ready To Give Buckets to A.C. Green, Detlef Schrempf & Bruce Bowen

If you’re not rolling with the media, your best place to see NBA stars in Dallas is over at the All-Star Jam Session. And tonight, in a schedule packed with player appearances from Deron Williams, Jason Terry, DeMar DeRozan and Stephen Curry, is an event that I certainly do not want to miss at Center Court: the Legends Shootout, featuring A.C. Green, Detlef Schrempf, Bruce Bowen and Mitch Richmond.
From 7:00pm until 7:30pm, these retired sharpshooters will put on a clinic. Clearly Richmond has to be the best shooter of the bunch, but let me give you the vitals.
– Green, 46 years old, 12,331 career points
– Schrempf, 46 years old, 15,761 career points
– Bowen, 38 years old, 5,290 career points
– Richmond, 44 years old, 20,497 career points
Unless this shootout involves wide-open corner threes, I’m kind of surprised to see Bowen involved. But then again, perhaps he’s trying to shake some rust off before signing with a contender before the playoffs.
Who do you think win’s in a shootout between these four?
*pumps fist*
Ac Green! Ac Green Ac Green AC green!
“Who do you think win’s in a shootout between these four?”
Are you seriously asking this question?? Richmond, hands down.
Mitch has this no question.
I’ll throw on the old #2 jersey for this one.
normally i would mitch ritchmond.. but i wouldnt be surprised if detlef pulled it out.
Come on meng….. Mitch of course
The rock baby!!! Sactown Legend!!…he’s about to put on his chili pepper all star game mvp jersey and geeeet it!!
mitch richmond was by far my favorite player in nba life 95 and 96. you could pull up from anywhere beyond the 3 point line and hed drain it.
MOS DETLEF! Never bet against a German! He’s too efficient! Got that st8 scheisse!
Dime, don’t start any rumors and get me pumped! I would love to see Bowen back with a contender. I thought he would sign with Boston over the summer, but he surprised me and retired instead. I say go back to the Spurs! Bogan isn’t doing it for them.
Sorry buddy but Richmond winning that easy. Detlef gonna be shooting from a wheel-chair.
Ok, I know Mitch is gonna win that one easily, but don’t sleep on Detlef!! lol
Bowen is going to shock the world! He’s not that from the game like the rest of the guys
Anyone but 40-year-old-virgin AC.
He doesn’t belong on that list…if they wanted an ex-Sun, they’d better call Thunder Dan or Mr.Ainge (now,that would be fun).
How the heck did Bowen become a ‘legend’…
indeed… bowen is a legend only in terms of undercutting and dirty play…
Was that the only picture you could find of Mitch?…