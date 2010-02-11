Mitch Richmond Ready To Give Buckets to A.C. Green, Detlef Schrempf & Bruce Bowen

If you’re not rolling with the media, your best place to see NBA stars in Dallas is over at the All-Star Jam Session. And tonight, in a schedule packed with player appearances from Deron Williams, Jason Terry, DeMar DeRozan and Stephen Curry, is an event that I certainly do not want to miss at Center Court: the Legends Shootout, featuring A.C. Green, Detlef Schrempf, Bruce Bowen and Mitch Richmond.

From 7:00pm until 7:30pm, these retired sharpshooters will put on a clinic. Clearly Richmond has to be the best shooter of the bunch, but let me give you the vitals.

– Green, 46 years old, 12,331 career points

– Schrempf, 46 years old, 15,761 career points

– Bowen, 38 years old, 5,290 career points

– Richmond, 44 years old, 20,497 career points

Unless this shootout involves wide-open corner threes, I’m kind of surprised to see Bowen involved. But then again, perhaps he’s trying to shake some rust off before signing with a contender before the playoffs.

Who do you think win’s in a shootout between these four?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.