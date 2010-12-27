Monta Ellis’ Christmas Shoe

Just like Birdman, it’s almost impossible not to like Monta Ellis. I mean, the Mississippi Bullet just gets buckets. With that said, check out the special colorway of the AND 1 ME8 Sovereign Mid that Monta wore on Christmas Day.
Also, check out the special Christmas Day colorway of the AND 1 Tomahawk Low made for Steve Blake:
What do you think?
Blake’s shoes are really low-cut, they look better as Monta’s kix though
They really need to stop bring out christmas edition shoes. I havent seen any that look good
‘Just like Birdman, it’s almost impossible not to like Monta Ellis.’
i’m a birdman fan and hate monta
hate’s a strong word dude. what did he do to you?
dont hate the player hate the game.
what a hater…
Kind of strange that Blakes shoe is called the tomahawk. I can’t ever remember seeing him dunk.
Is it just me or has AND1 been making the same shoe for like 10 years? They just never made the leap to making good solid shoes.