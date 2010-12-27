Monta Ellis’ Christmas Shoe

Just like Birdman, it’s almost impossible not to like Monta Ellis. I mean, the Mississippi Bullet just gets buckets. With that said, check out the special colorway of the AND 1 ME8 Sovereign Mid that Monta wore on Christmas Day.

Also, check out the special Christmas Day colorway of the AND 1 Tomahawk Low made for Steve Blake:

What do you think?

