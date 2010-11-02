More Television Coverage Set For The D-League’s 10th Season

Maybe you weren’t following the D-League Draft as closely as I was last night, but the new season is almost here. With opening night set for Nov. 18, if you’re not able to make it to the State Farm Arena in Hidalgo, Texas, to see the Texas Legends take on the reigning champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers, you’re in luck. VERSUS today announced expanded coverage of the D-League’s 10th season.

After debuting on VERSUS last season, this year’s coverage will include 11 regular-season games, six playoff games, and the enture 2011 D-League Finals. In addition, they will air one live game from the annual NBA D-League Showcase in South Padre Island, Texas, and the new Showcase slam dunk and three-point contests.

And with more coverage, they’ll be stepping up their game as well. Some of the enhancements include an increased number of camera angles, micing players and coaches during both games and in-game interviews, and coverage of locker-room and pregame, halftime and postgame speeches.

