Motor City Mediocrity

Is there a more irrelevant NBA franchise right now than the Detroit Pistons? They’ve got no clearly identifiable franchise star — it might be Rip Hamilton, might be Rodney Stuckey, and neither is exactly having his jersey fly off the NBA Store shelves — and probably the most anonymous coach in the League. They finished way out of the East playoffs in 2010, and haven’t done anything to make anyone believe they’ll avoid the Lottery in 2011. They used their Lottery pick on a talented yet Duncan-ish personality in Greg Monroe, last summer’s two big free-agent signings were disappointments, and their only two free-agent moves this summer were re-signing a backup point guard and a 57-year-old center. The Pistons might have to move to Vegas just to remind people they’re in the NBA … And short of Monroe becoming a star right away, it doesn’t look too good for Detroit getting much better in the near future. Rip, Ben Gordon and Charlie Villanueva are eating a big chunk of the salary cap through at least 2013, however Tayshaun Prince‘s $11 million comes off the cap next summer. In an ideal world, Joe Dumars would have enough money to make a run at Carmelo Anthony and right the wrongs of the ’03 Draft … Pretty safe bet the Pistons won’t be included in Tuesday’s announcements of the NBA’s Christmas Day and Opening Night schedules. What matchups do you want to see? We’re guessing Lakers/Heat gets the Christmas main event, and either Heat/Celtics or Celtics/Magic is one of the Opening Night games. The Lakers will of course be involved Opening Night to get their championship rings. They’ll probably play Oklahoma City, the Clippers (Blake Griffin‘s debut) or Houston (Yao Ming‘s return) … Rudy Fernandez is still hoping to be traded, and the Blazers are still trying to trade him. Yesterday a rumor surfaced of a deal sending Rudy to Chicago for Taj Gibson. Solid move for both sides if it goes down. Gibson showed a lot of promise as a rookie — he was the only big man on the All-Rookie First Team — but with Carlos Boozer‘s arrival, he’s going to see his role reduced in Chicago. The Blazers, meanwhile, need depth in the frontcourt considering they have Marcus Camby and Greg Oden on the roster. The Bulls would get a high-energy scorer/shooter off the bench in Fernandez, who fits the running style Tom Thibodeau has said he wants to implement … Dwight Howard to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Shaq: “He’s still a big body. He’s different than he was back in the day but he’s still big. He can be a great fit for a team to help them win.” So basically Shaq’s greatest asset at this point is the same thing that allowed Jerome James to steal $30 million-plus in NBA money. Maybe it is time for the Diesel to hang ’em up … We’re out like Jerome James …
Indy Pacers are more irrelevant than the Pistons.
Dumars is FAIL
2006 throwback? Lakers-Heat on christmas day…ugh. again?
btw, if the Bulls have ronnie brewer and kyle korver, when would rudy fernandez get minutes?
Pacers may be less relevant, but if both teams were playing Minnesota on a night where it was just those two games on,,,,,and you had to watch one, I’d probably watch the pacers game :)
why dont the pistons trade rip hamilton, tayshaun prince and ben wallace to new orleans for darren collison, peja, marcus thornton and emeka okafor.
PISTONS
darren collison (stuckey to the bench–he sucks)
ben gordon
peja/austin daye
charlie villanueva
emeka okafor
HORNETS
chris paul
rip hamilton
tayshaun prince
david west
ben wallace
both teams would get better balance amongst their rosters. new orleans gets more experience, cap relief and away from okafors contract. chris paul could stop his bitching.
pistons get youth, athleticism and finally a double-double big. they would take on okafors contract, but peja is off the books after this season and the Pistons would also get darren collison on the cheap. not to mention free of hamiltons contract.
..then, joe dumars can sign josh boone and caron butler as free agents in 2011 and make jim calhoun smile…..
boring
Wow.
You just said “Duncan-ish personality” in a negative way.
If you want your franchise player to be a jersey sellin-gangsta or somethin, and Duncan is boring for you…you’re like 12y old. or 11y.
Rudy would be an okay move for da bulls…but we can’t get someone better for taj or throw james johnson in there….lets just get Ben Gordon back….!!!!!!The Chi needs another pure scorer..just give T Mac a chance!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@2 – with your stupid posts your name should be BUFFAILO BRAVE
the pistons are still a good team they had alot of injured players last season and a duncinish player shit i hope hes like tim his games boring but he drops buckets
I like Fernandez’s game but as a Bulls fan I don’t think we should make that trade. We need front court depth and Gibson could also be insurance in case Noah has foot problems again. I’d rather trade James Johnson and spare parts but I doubt that’s enticing enough to the Blazers.
The Pistons’ downfall started the day they traded Chauncy Billups.
Pistons should trade Rip to NY for Curry and Prince to the Clippers for draft picks. That way money comes off the books and they can now make a play in the 2011 FA market. The Pistons saving grace is that last year they got 2 good rookies and if they develop Daye into more of a scorer they may actually try and win 30-35 games.
Another team in NBA hell. The lottery is the only way they can get better. Detroit, indiana, Minnesota, GSW, Memphis and Topronto have no shot at winning anything for the next 5-7 years.
They say that Shaq is now considering going to Europe. Sad and painful to see the great Shaquille O’Neal humiliate himself like this.
Just retire and join the WWE, man…
Dumars problem is he likes to think his drafted players will become stars after one solid performance in the playoffs as a rookie. Tayshaun started to come around defensively as a rookie stopping tmac in their series, that led dumars to pick darko over melo since he thought tay could hold down the sf in the D. Tay’s done well but melo, wade or bosh could have def helped. Same with Stuckey he had a solid playoffs during his rook year; next thing we know he supposed to be the face of the franchise at the one and chauncey is out the door….
Pacers aren’t more irrelavent. They made a suspect 2nd round draft pick where I think a lot of people are watching to see how that turns out.
I think Dumars can rebuild, but it just won’t be THIS year is all.
Yes the Pistons will not be good next year, but they need to be in the lottery next year and they need to hit it out of the park with that lottery pick. Its rebuilding mode in the D
I agree with asmatic, not drafting melo was the beginning of the end for detroit and trading billups was the nail in the coffin for this franchise. It just proves that talent and ability should always trump need. I know portland is feeling the same way about Durant and Oden, Jordan and Bowie…
I agree with asmatic, not drafting melo was the beginning of the end for detroit and trading billups was the nail in the coffin for this franchise. It just proves that talent and ability should always trump need. I know portland is feeling the same way about Durant and Oden, Jordan and Bowie…
still no mention of the douchebags in Miami’s front office firing 30 people from their season ticket staff just cuz heat fans are gunna b dickriding bandwaggoners and actually go support their team…do you guys indirectly work for espn or something??
I’m a Rudy Fernandez fan, but I think that a Taj Gibson trade would be lopsided in favor of the Trailblazers. He showed a lot last year, and you can’t teach size!
I would like to have seen the look on Dwight Howard’s face when he gave that statement. The fact that Dwight (due to Shaq’s decline and Yao’s injury) is the undisputed best Center in the League right now, yet Shaq still disses him, has got to feel just a little good.
Pacers have a lot of cap room opening up soon. If they squander that the way Dumars did last summer then they’ll become as irrelevant.
@ s.buckets
where’d you hear about that Heat front-office firings?
I hacen’t heard that anywhere yet
[www.realgm.com]
they sold out all their season tickets so instead of puttin those 30 people in different jobs they fired em and put them in a “job placement program”
How ironic is it to get fired for doing your job too good?
The Pistons are a joke…..It all goes back to the ’03 draft…IDK who made the call to draft Darko…Larry Brown is coaching whore…OK, you passed on Melo,Bosh&DWade….We get it…Now the season before the biggest FA class in history, you waste $$ on Gordon&Charlie V.???…Really?…Thats right, thats the money you got for trading Billups for AI..How does a team get worse after spending major dough?…The coaching situation…SMH…Joe D. has put this franchise in a horrible position….Dont get me started on overrated ass Stuckey….As if the D didnt have enough problems…The Clippers have more potential this season then the Pistons…Thats saying something…We know Isaiah Thomas is a retard, whats your excuse Dumars?
Curse of the goat… Curse of the “Bambino”… Curse of Len Bias… Well, this is the curse of Darko or “hard-headed pride-headed” Larry Brown…
Dumars is a good GM. Pistons didn’t have a “Face of the Franchise” when the won the title. Didn’t bother anyone then.
Darko was what they needed, a big 4 man who could shoot. Sure, Melo or Wade would have been the safer pick, but Dumars really wiffed on that one. This is why you draft the best available. Forget drafting for need. If I got a stud 3 man, but this phenom 3 is available in the draft, I’m gonna pick that dude. Worst thing that can happen is one of those dudes plays out of position.
Dumars started to go downhill when he hired Flip Saunders, you know, the guy who got out of the first round like 2 times in Minny.
After that, silly moves. A.I. for cap relief. Charlie V, BG. All people that don’t play defense, and couldn’t score enough to win games. At least before when they didn’t score, they won with defense. Can’t do that now.
Stucky is not overrated. Just watch. He aint a superstar, but he is an all star level talent. Give him the ball and let him get into the paint. Detroit’s problem is they have way too many guards that deserve mins.
@ Joe’s Momma:
el correcto !! I agree with everything you said.
I know I may get flamed for this, but, I think the Pistons are now underrated.
Last year we had a rookie coach trying to coach….well, basically a team full of rookies.
With all the injuries, our rooks were thrusted out there when they were not really ready, and I will have to say they did pretty good, esp Jerebko.
This year, even if the roster stayed as is, I think we will see about a 40-43 win season. That is if we are relatively injury free.
I will say that Joe D’s concentration should be on a bruiser down low…….even if he is super young, its cool, cuz the whole team is young.
Watch out for Terrico White.
Laugh now…..