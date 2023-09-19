The Complete ‘NBA 2K24’ Player Ratings For The New York Knicks

We are less than a month away from teams reporting to training camps around the NBA, and the official first sign that the new season is almost upon us is the annual release of the latest installment of the NBA 2K franchise, NBA 2K24.

While fans of the game will be concerned mostly with the gameplay changes and updated game modes, general NBA fans are always interested in seeing how the ratings folks at 2K grade out all of the players and teams in the league. Player ratings always spark debate, particularly among how they rank top stars and regarding players whose impact often isn’t fully felt in the box score — or, vice versa, those who put up big stats but might not always contribute to winning basketball. As far as team ratings, 2K has moved away from dramatic differences between top and bottom teams, as the lowest rated team in this year’s edition is an 86 OVR and they don’t even show team ratings in the game setup screen (you can find them in MySeason mode when picking through teams to start a franchise with).

In New York, the Knicks are coming off of a run to the second round that saw Jalen Brunson cement himself as a star and used this offseason mostly to retool their roster around a solid starting lineup. Josh Hart returns on a new extension and they effectively swapped out Obi Toppin for Donte DiVincenzo, adding another two-way guard and parting with the former top-10 pick at forward. The Knicks having a lower 2K rating isn’t a shock, as they have a collection of solid-to-good players who perform well in their roles, which tends to work better on the actual basketball court than in a video game world where some of those things are harder to quantify.

New York Knicks: 90 OVR, 95 OFF, 85 DEF

Jalen Brunson: 88

Julius Randle: 85

RJ Barrett: 82

Mitchell Robinson: 82

Josh Hart: 80

Isaiah Quickley: 80

Quentin Grimes: 77

Isaiah Hartenstein: 76

Donte DiVincenzo: 76

Jericho Sims: 74

Miles McBride: 74

Evan Fournier: 73

Isaiah Roby: 73

Nathan Knight: 72

Dylan Windler: 71

DaQuan Jeffries: 70