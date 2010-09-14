NBA All-Interview Team

09.14.10 8 years ago 9 Comments

When you interview guys for a living, it’s hard not to notice a difference between a good interview and a great interview. So it was very interesting last night to read a list of NBA players that Hornets.com’s Jim Eichenhofer compiled who’ve impressed him the most in a one-on-one setting. Also what’s interesting, is that fact that half of the guys of his list were Duke alums. Coincidence? Perhaps. But regardless of where they went to school, it’s worth taking a look.

Eichenhofer’s disclaimers:

The following is my inaugural NBA All-Interview team, but first, a few disclaimers. Please keep in mind that this is by no means intended to be a complete or comprehensive list, because I’ve only dealt with a portion of the league’s 400-plus players. It’s obviously highly subjective. I also opted to leave off any player who has been a member of the Hornets, because that could comprise a separate article by itself. But here is my list, based on countless phone and in-person interviews I’ve done for NBA magazine features or for Hornets.com. I also received input from various writers and broadcasters from around the league.

Duke Division
Shane Battier, Houston
Grant Hill, Phoenix
Elton Brand, Philadelphia
Mike Dunleavy, Indiana

Non-Duke Division
Mo Williams, Cleveland
Jason Terry, Dallas
Jamal Crawford, Atlanta
Matt Bonner, San Antonio

Honorable Mention
Ray Allen, Boston
Chauncey Billups, Denver
Jonny Flynn, Minnesota
Al Harrington, Denver
Steve Nash, Phoenix
Shaquille O’Neal, Boston
Michael Redd, Milwaukee
Brandon Roy, Portland

To read his notes on every player, GO HERE.

What do you think? Who’s the best NBA player you’ve ever talked with?

