When you interview guys for a living, it’s hard not to notice a difference between a good interview and a great interview. So it was very interesting last night to read a list of NBA players that Hornets.com’s Jim Eichenhofer compiled who’ve impressed him the most in a one-on-one setting. Also what’s interesting, is that fact that half of the guys of his list were Duke alums. Coincidence? Perhaps. But regardless of where they went to school, it’s worth taking a look.
Eichenhofer’s disclaimers:
The following is my inaugural NBA All-Interview team, but first, a few disclaimers. Please keep in mind that this is by no means intended to be a complete or comprehensive list, because I’ve only dealt with a portion of the league’s 400-plus players. It’s obviously highly subjective. I also opted to leave off any player who has been a member of the Hornets, because that could comprise a separate article by itself. But here is my list, based on countless phone and in-person interviews I’ve done for NBA magazine features or for Hornets.com. I also received input from various writers and broadcasters from around the league.
Duke Division
Shane Battier, Houston
Grant Hill, Phoenix
Elton Brand, Philadelphia
Mike Dunleavy, Indiana
Non-Duke Division
Mo Williams, Cleveland
Jason Terry, Dallas
Jamal Crawford, Atlanta
Matt Bonner, San Antonio
Honorable Mention
Ray Allen, Boston
Chauncey Billups, Denver
Jonny Flynn, Minnesota
Al Harrington, Denver
Steve Nash, Phoenix
Shaquille O’Neal, Boston
Michael Redd, Milwaukee
Brandon Roy, Portland
To read his notes on every player, GO HERE.
What do you think? Who’s the best NBA player you’ve ever talked with?
I once had the chance to speak to Vince Carter. He was surprisingly funny, and not a jerk like I thought he would be. I would really like to interview shane battier or emeka okafor. Apparently, they are two of the most intelligent players in basketball, off of the court.
no ron artest?!?!? he was the king of the interview this offseason
Yea I thought this was going to be the starting 5 of intervies you are always interested to hear because you never know what they will say.
Shaq
Hedo (Ball?!)
Ron
Gil
Stephen Jackson
Coach Phil.
As far as people I have met Spud, Nique and Ralph Sampson and all were pretty cool.
Also DIME I would be more interested in your take on guys you have interviewed more-so than some random dude.
Like AB I think you did a spot on A.I. once and all the particulars you went through trying to interview dude. That was some gold stuff right there.
Who are the coolest cats DIME has come across to interview?
We’re going to put together our own list too!
Notice how there’s 3 Seattle guys on there? (Terry, Crawford, B-Roy.) Just saying … my hometown was ranked the country’s most literate city at one point.
Aron and Dime, thanks a lot for the mention of the article. – Some random dude (see reader comment #4. lol)
No disrespect meant pimpin, just don’t know ya and ain’t seen ya round these parts that is all lol.
no mention of drose
