Victor Wembanyama And Chet Holmgren Headline The NBA All-Rookie Teams

The 2023-24 season was a pretty strong one when it came to rookies breaking into the league and finding success. That, of course, was headlined by top pick Victor Wembanyama living up to the hype as the Rookie of the Year (and being a Defensive Player of the Year finalist). This rookie class was also bolstered by 2022’s No. 2 pick, Chet Holmgren, who finally got on the floor for Oklahoma City and played extremely well after sitting out last year with a foot injury.
However, it wasn’t just top picks that impacted their teams, as a number of players from outside the lottery and second round enjoyed strong seasons. That’s reflected in this year’s All-Rookie selections, as the three ROY finalists headlined the squads alongside some lesser heralded prospects who had terrific first years in the league.
All-Rookie First Team
Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)
Chet Holmgren (Thunder)
Brandon Miller (Hornets)
Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Heat)
Brandin Podziemski (Warriors)
All-Rookie Second Team
Dereck Lively II (Mavs)
Amen Thompson (Rockets)
Keyonte George (Jazz)
Cason Wallace (Thunder)
GG Jackson (Grizzlies)
The closest race was for the final spot on the second team, with GG Jackson beating out Trayce Jackson-Davis by one point. Ausar Thompson, Scoot Henderson, and Bilal Coulibaly all also received double digit points in voting.
The complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Rookie Team: pic.twitter.com/XNBPruS5FO
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 20, 2024