The NBA Officially Postponed All-Star Weekend In Indianapolis Until 2024

Although finalized plans for the 2020-21 NBA schedule are not out yet, the league made it official on Wednesday that it will not hold a full All-Star weekend during the season.

“Plans for a revised NBA All-Star 2021 will be announced at a later date,” the league said in a statement.

In a later report, Marc Stein of the New York Times indicated the league had plans for some sort of revised festivities, although it remains to be seen how that could be pulled off while also minimizing travel and gatherings, which is the reason to cancel All-Star weekend in the first place.

In the WNBA Bubble last season, the league did not even name All-Stars, which is a tough break for players who earned that distinction. Should the league come up with a makeshift plan, it would be a way to at least honor players who have performed at a high level through the midway point in the season.

Fortunately for Indianapolis, they will get All-Star weekend in 2024 to make up for the cancelation this year, so the Pacers are still on track to host the festivities in the near future. As for this year, it’s likely an update will come soon along with the final schedule from the NBA.

