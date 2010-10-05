NBA Alphabet City: The Best Starting Fives By Letter

Last night, I spent some time on NBA.com looking up players, and somehow noticed that there are only five guys in the League whose last name begins with the letter “V.” What I also noticed is that those five players – position wise – would make a legit starting five. This got me thinking… Who would make the best starting five if we grouped players by the first letter of their last name? The results are kind of awesome. Unfortunately, the letters L, Q, U, X, Y and Z couldn’t field a team. And one last thing: Even though he’s not signed to an NBA team right now, I couldn’t let Royal Ivey start over Allen Iverson at point guard for “Team I.” Check them all out and vote for the best after the jump.
Team A
PG â€“ Gilbert Arenas
SG â€“ Ray Allen
SF â€“ Carmelo Anthony
PF â€“ Ron Artest
C â€“ LaMarcus Aldridge
Team B
PG â€“ Chauncey Billups
SG â€“ Kobe Bryant
SF â€“ Caron Butler
PF â€“ Chris Bosh
C â€“ Andrew Bogut
Team C
PG â€“ Stephen Curry
SG â€“ Vince Carter
SF â€“ Wilson Chandler
PF â€“ Tyson Chandler
C â€“ Marcus Camby
Team D
PG â€“ Baron Davis
SG â€“ DeMar DeRozan
SF â€“ Kevin Durant
PF â€“ Tim Duncan
C â€“ Samuel Dalembert
Team E
PG â€“ Monta Ellis
SG â€“ Tyreke Evans
SF â€“ Maurice Evans
PF â€“ Reggie Evans
C â€“ Francisco Elson
Team F
PG â€“ Raymond Felton
SG â€“ Randy Foye
SF â€“ Rudy Fernandez
PF â€“ Derrick Favors
C â€“ Jeff Foster
Team G
PG â€“ Eric Gordon
SG â€“ Manu Ginobili
SF â€“ Danny Granger
PF â€“ Kevin Garnett
C â€“ Pau Gasol
Team H
PG â€“ Devin Harris
SG â€“ Richard Hamilton
SF â€“ Al Harrington
PF â€“ Al Horford
C â€“ Dwight Howard
Team I
PG â€“ Allen Iverson
SG â€“ Andre Iguodala
SF â€“ Ersan Ilyasova
PF â€“ Serge Ibaka
C â€“ Zydrunas Ilgauskas
Team J
PG â€“ Brandon Jennings
SG â€“ Joe Johnson
SF â€“ LeBron James
PF â€“ Antawn Jamison
C â€“ Al Jefferson
Team K
PG â€“ Jason Kidd
SG â€“ Kyle Korver
SF â€“ Linas Kleiza
PF â€“ Andrei Kirilenko
C â€“ Chris Kaman
Team M
PG â€“ Andre Miller
SG â€“ O.J. Mayo
SF â€“ Kevin Martin
PF â€“ Kenyon Martin
C â€“ Yao Ming
Team N
PG â€“ Steve Nash
SG â€“ Jameer Nelson
SF â€“ Andres Nocioni
PF â€“ Dirk Nowitzki
C â€“ Nene
Team O
PG â€“ Lamar Odom
SG â€“ Travis Outlaw
SF â€“ Mehmet Okur
PF â€“ Emeka Okafor
C â€“ Shaquille O’Neal
Team P
PG â€“ Chris Paul
SG â€“ Tony Parker
SF â€“ Paul Pierce
PF â€“ Tayshaun Prince
C â€“ Kendrick Perkins
Team R
PG â€“ Rajon Rondo
SG â€“ Derrick Rose
SF â€“ Brandon Roy
PF â€“ Zach Randolph
C â€“ Anthony Randolph
Team S
PG â€“ Rodney Stuckey
SG â€“ John Salmons
SF â€“ Josh Smith
PF â€“ Amar’e Stoudemire
C â€“ Luis Scola
Team T
PG â€“ Jason Terry
SG â€“ Evan Turner
SF â€“ Hedo Turkoglu
PF â€“ Tyrus Thomas
C â€“ Kurt Thomas
Team V
PG â€“ Greivis Vasquez
SG â€“ Sasha Vujacic
SF â€“ Charlie Villanueva
PF â€“ Anderson Varejao
C â€“ Jake Voskuhl
Team W
PG â€“ Deron Williams
SG â€“ Russell Westbrook
SF â€“ Dwyane Wade
PF â€“ Gerald Wallace
C â€“ Ben Wallace
What do you think? What’s the best team?
It would definitely have to be the “B” squad. Billups, Bryant, Caron Butler, Bosh, and Bogut? Best team hands down.
Don’t know if you noticed…but Iverson isn’t in the league anymore, and probably won’t be ever again (yea, I read what you said about Iverson, but, if you haven’t noticed, he’s not in the league anymore). Ivey holds some interesting records in the NBA too (not official, just made up by me), because he has to be the guy who averaged the least amount of minutes in games he has started, ever.
Killa Beez.
hahaha odom at pg
b,d,g,j is the best 4…i would go with g…no better 4/5 combo then garnett and gasol and they still got a top 5 closer in manu …granger and gordon can spread the court with the best of them
I like the “G” squad with E.gordon,Ginobli,Granger,K.G., And PAu Gasol.You got everthing from Defense,shooting, Penetration,and Post-ups and unselfish guys with a good team leader in K.G. plus Manu clutch.
G squad is nasty.
J squad too.
I feel sorry for Team V.
Isn’t Nene’s last name Hilario? Does he have like a dual citizenship to play on team H if he wants? LOL
V goes 0-82
I would love to play against a backcourt with Nash and jameer on defense if I was in the league.
Some solid teams there for sure. But seriously, is there nothing better for Team C at SG/SF than Wilson Chandler? What about Omri? Childress? Or move Vince to SF and roll with Loyalty Crawford?
And I’d have to go with Team G for the win.
@ Bizz
Haha. Nene dropped the last name, so N it is!
just when i was scrolling down the list I saw team T and said they was the worst…. then i scrolled rite under to team V and said Oh SHIT! lol team v probably culdnt beat a high school team from the bahamas
I would have to go with Teams B and G. It would be a great battle between the 2.
damn team O is freaking tall
Team D, easy
Teams A,B and G look GOOD. Teams D, J and N aren’t bad either; and yeah team V… :-)
Actually Yao Ming and Yi Lian Jian would play for Team Y.
fux with b, g , j and r
Season needs to start soon so you guys can have a life. I feel like when I go on lunch break Ima see you guys in our lunch room. You are all better than this… And damn Team O’s shortest dudes 6’9 but my vote is Team B “in their sleep”
I like to look to Team D… Duncan and Durant on the same team sounds like it would rape opponents. Team G is also very well-rounded. Team B would be good if you don’t count injuries. Still going with Team D, though.
Good offseason article! If nothing exciting happens over the next few days, maybe do a bracket of these teams going at it? I wonder if there is any simulator out there that could run this?
Teams B, G, J, R and W are pretty sick.
And ‘Yao’ is Yao Ming’s surname, not ‘Ming’, so technically, he’d be on a Team Y.
@Little Alex
That’s right. Yao is the surname.
yea…yi jianlian and yao ming should’ve been under team y so they could’ve formed a team..the youngs (sam, thad, nick) plus yi and yao
team g for me followed by team d , b , h and j.
love team v me and 4 buddies can beat em.
No one likes Team A?
A, B, D, G, J are the best
R not bad, P, N
F & V the worst
Interesting that team K(KK) is composed of 4.5 white guys.
team L?
Ty Lawson
Courtney Lee
Rashard Lewis
David Lee
Brook Lopez
Since when did Odom become a point guard? Bringing up the ball in the triangle offense does not necessarily make him that. The Clippers once attempted making him one, and look where it got them.
leech
Bhahah!
team K…. would claim Utah as their home
i like team H, probably the best front court, and a solid backcourt
team
picture this : all the guys on team V looking at each other and saying “WTF!?”
Team W is going run run ur a$$ up and down the court. D.Williams, R,West, D-Wade, and G.Wallace. Ur a$$ better have on ur Usian Bolt running shoes and better be in top notch shape.
First of all, I CANNOT BELIEVE someone published an actual BOOK on this. “The best starting 5s in the NBA by LETTER?!” What in the world is the benefit of having that knowledge??
Actually, that’s all I have to say on that. Wow.
Team W is small, but would kick ass, but I gotta go with the G/B lot, particularly B, I mean, wow
Team W! ftw
W is one of the best teams out there…..look for them to do pretty well! I am feeling a championship!!!!! Bring them to Utah!!!!!
Don’t sleep on team H.
well i love Iverson and all but he should definitely be “TEAM I”!
B team
they are well-balanced,with proven star players
team A will rain down 3s all night
team W will have dunk highlights every night.
team O will get burned every night
no love for team A, that’s a solid team right there!