NBA Alphabet City: The Best Starting Fives By Letter

Last night, I spent some time on NBA.com looking up players, and somehow noticed that there are only five guys in the League whose last name begins with the letter “V.” What I also noticed is that those five players – position wise – would make a legit starting five. This got me thinking… Who would make the best starting five if we grouped players by the first letter of their last name? The results are kind of awesome. Unfortunately, the letters L, Q, U, X, Y and Z couldn’t field a team. And one last thing: Even though he’s not signed to an NBA team right now, I couldn’t let Royal Ivey start over Allen Iverson at point guard for “Team I.” Check them all out and vote for the best after the jump.

Team A

PG â€“ Gilbert Arenas

SG â€“ Ray Allen

SF â€“ Carmelo Anthony

PF â€“ Ron Artest

C â€“ LaMarcus Aldridge

Team B

PG â€“ Chauncey Billups

SG â€“ Kobe Bryant

SF â€“ Caron Butler

PF â€“ Chris Bosh

C â€“ Andrew Bogut

Team C

PG â€“ Stephen Curry

SG â€“ Vince Carter

SF â€“ Wilson Chandler

PF â€“ Tyson Chandler

C â€“ Marcus Camby

Team D

PG â€“ Baron Davis

SG â€“ DeMar DeRozan

SF â€“ Kevin Durant

PF â€“ Tim Duncan

C â€“ Samuel Dalembert

Team E

PG â€“ Monta Ellis

SG â€“ Tyreke Evans

SF â€“ Maurice Evans

PF â€“ Reggie Evans

C â€“ Francisco Elson

Team F

PG â€“ Raymond Felton

SG â€“ Randy Foye

SF â€“ Rudy Fernandez

PF â€“ Derrick Favors

C â€“ Jeff Foster

Team G

PG â€“ Eric Gordon

SG â€“ Manu Ginobili

SF â€“ Danny Granger

PF â€“ Kevin Garnett

C â€“ Pau Gasol

Team H

PG â€“ Devin Harris

SG â€“ Richard Hamilton

SF â€“ Al Harrington

PF â€“ Al Horford

C â€“ Dwight Howard

Team I

PG â€“ Allen Iverson

SG â€“ Andre Iguodala

SF â€“ Ersan Ilyasova

PF â€“ Serge Ibaka

C â€“ Zydrunas Ilgauskas

Team J

PG â€“ Brandon Jennings

SG â€“ Joe Johnson

SF â€“ LeBron James

PF â€“ Antawn Jamison

C â€“ Al Jefferson

Team K

PG â€“ Jason Kidd

SG â€“ Kyle Korver

SF â€“ Linas Kleiza

PF â€“ Andrei Kirilenko

C â€“ Chris Kaman

Team M

PG â€“ Andre Miller

SG â€“ O.J. Mayo

SF â€“ Kevin Martin

PF â€“ Kenyon Martin

C â€“ Yao Ming

Team N

PG â€“ Steve Nash

SG â€“ Jameer Nelson

SF â€“ Andres Nocioni

PF â€“ Dirk Nowitzki

C â€“ Nene

Team O

PG â€“ Lamar Odom

SG â€“ Travis Outlaw

SF â€“ Mehmet Okur

PF â€“ Emeka Okafor

C â€“ Shaquille O’Neal

Team P

PG â€“ Chris Paul

SG â€“ Tony Parker

SF â€“ Paul Pierce

PF â€“ Tayshaun Prince

C â€“ Kendrick Perkins

Team R

PG â€“ Rajon Rondo

SG â€“ Derrick Rose

SF â€“ Brandon Roy

PF â€“ Zach Randolph

C â€“ Anthony Randolph

Team S

PG â€“ Rodney Stuckey

SG â€“ John Salmons

SF â€“ Josh Smith

PF â€“ Amar’e Stoudemire

C â€“ Luis Scola

Team T

PG â€“ Jason Terry

SG â€“ Evan Turner

SF â€“ Hedo Turkoglu

PF â€“ Tyrus Thomas

C â€“ Kurt Thomas

Team V

PG â€“ Greivis Vasquez

SG â€“ Sasha Vujacic

SF â€“ Charlie Villanueva

PF â€“ Anderson Varejao

C â€“ Jake Voskuhl

Team W

PG â€“ Deron Williams

SG â€“ Russell Westbrook

SF â€“ Dwyane Wade

PF â€“ Gerald Wallace

C â€“ Ben Wallace

What do you think? What’s the best team?

