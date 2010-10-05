NBA Alphabet City: The Best Starting Fives By Letter

10.05.10 8 years ago 42 Comments

Last night, I spent some time on NBA.com looking up players, and somehow noticed that there are only five guys in the League whose last name begins with the letter “V.” What I also noticed is that those five players – position wise – would make a legit starting five. This got me thinking… Who would make the best starting five if we grouped players by the first letter of their last name? The results are kind of awesome. Unfortunately, the letters L, Q, U, X, Y and Z couldn’t field a team. And one last thing: Even though he’s not signed to an NBA team right now, I couldn’t let Royal Ivey start over Allen Iverson at point guard for “Team I.” Check them all out and vote for the best after the jump.

Team A
PG â€“ Gilbert Arenas
SG â€“ Ray Allen
SF â€“ Carmelo Anthony
PF â€“ Ron Artest
C â€“ LaMarcus Aldridge

Team B
PG â€“ Chauncey Billups
SG â€“ Kobe Bryant
SF â€“ Caron Butler
PF â€“ Chris Bosh
C â€“ Andrew Bogut

Team C
PG â€“ Stephen Curry
SG â€“ Vince Carter
SF â€“ Wilson Chandler
PF â€“ Tyson Chandler
C â€“ Marcus Camby

Team D
PG â€“ Baron Davis
SG â€“ DeMar DeRozan
SF â€“ Kevin Durant
PF â€“ Tim Duncan
C â€“ Samuel Dalembert

Team E
PG â€“ Monta Ellis
SG â€“ Tyreke Evans
SF â€“ Maurice Evans
PF â€“ Reggie Evans
C â€“ Francisco Elson

Team F
PG â€“ Raymond Felton
SG â€“ Randy Foye
SF â€“ Rudy Fernandez
PF â€“ Derrick Favors
C â€“ Jeff Foster

Team G
PG â€“ Eric Gordon
SG â€“ Manu Ginobili
SF â€“ Danny Granger
PF â€“ Kevin Garnett
C â€“ Pau Gasol

Team H
PG â€“ Devin Harris
SG â€“ Richard Hamilton
SF â€“ Al Harrington
PF â€“ Al Horford
C â€“ Dwight Howard

Team I
PG â€“ Allen Iverson
SG â€“ Andre Iguodala
SF â€“ Ersan Ilyasova
PF â€“ Serge Ibaka
C â€“ Zydrunas Ilgauskas

Team J
PG â€“ Brandon Jennings
SG â€“ Joe Johnson
SF â€“ LeBron James
PF â€“ Antawn Jamison
C â€“ Al Jefferson

Team K
PG â€“ Jason Kidd
SG â€“ Kyle Korver
SF â€“ Linas Kleiza
PF â€“ Andrei Kirilenko
C â€“ Chris Kaman

Team M
PG â€“ Andre Miller
SG â€“ O.J. Mayo
SF â€“ Kevin Martin
PF â€“ Kenyon Martin
C â€“ Yao Ming

Team N
PG â€“ Steve Nash
SG â€“ Jameer Nelson
SF â€“ Andres Nocioni
PF â€“ Dirk Nowitzki
C â€“ Nene

Team O
PG â€“ Lamar Odom
SG â€“ Travis Outlaw
SF â€“ Mehmet Okur
PF â€“ Emeka Okafor
C â€“ Shaquille O’Neal

Team P
PG â€“ Chris Paul
SG â€“ Tony Parker
SF â€“ Paul Pierce
PF â€“ Tayshaun Prince
C â€“ Kendrick Perkins

Team R
PG â€“ Rajon Rondo
SG â€“ Derrick Rose
SF â€“ Brandon Roy
PF â€“ Zach Randolph
C â€“ Anthony Randolph

Team S
PG â€“ Rodney Stuckey
SG â€“ John Salmons
SF â€“ Josh Smith
PF â€“ Amar’e Stoudemire
C â€“ Luis Scola

Team T
PG â€“ Jason Terry
SG â€“ Evan Turner
SF â€“ Hedo Turkoglu
PF â€“ Tyrus Thomas
C â€“ Kurt Thomas

Team V
PG â€“ Greivis Vasquez
SG â€“ Sasha Vujacic
SF â€“ Charlie Villanueva
PF â€“ Anderson Varejao
C â€“ Jake Voskuhl

Team W
PG â€“ Deron Williams
SG â€“ Russell Westbrook
SF â€“ Dwyane Wade
PF â€“ Gerald Wallace
C â€“ Ben Wallace

What do you think? What’s the best team?

