Here Are The Finalists For The 2023-24 NBA Awards

With the NBA Playoffs underway, we will soon begin learning who has won the various NBA Awards for the 2023-24 season. While some, like Rookie of the Year, feel like a foregone conclusion, there is genuine intrigue for many of the selections on this year’s awards ballot.

There have been ample debates about the MVP, DPOY, and Sixth Man of the Year races this season, and that will only continue once the awards are handed out and voting is made official. This year’s awards voting had the added wrinkle of the NBA’s new games played mandate, which required players to play in 65 games — and to play 20 minutes per game. That eliminated some contenders from the Most Improved race, in particular, and led to some voter frustration.

On Sunday, the three finalists for each of the awards were unveiled, and while there are few surprises among the list of finalists, we now know officially what players remain in the running for the league’s various awards.

Most Valuable Player

Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic

Defensive Player of the Year

Bam Adebayo
Rudy Gobert
Victor Wembanyama

Rookie of the Year

Chet Holmgren
Brandon Miller
Victor Wembanyama

Coach of the Year

Mark Daigneault
Chris Finch
Jamahl Mosley

Sixth Man of the Year

Malik Monk
Bobby Portis Jr.
Naz Reid

Most Improved Player

Tyrese Maxey
Alperen Sengun
Coby White

Clutch Player of the Year

Stephen Curry
DeMar DeRozan
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

