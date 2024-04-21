Here Are The Finalists For The 2023-24 NBA Awards

With the NBA Playoffs underway, we will soon begin learning who has won the various NBA Awards for the 2023-24 season. While some, like Rookie of the Year, feel like a foregone conclusion, there is genuine intrigue for many of the selections on this year’s awards ballot.

There have been ample debates about the MVP, DPOY, and Sixth Man of the Year races this season, and that will only continue once the awards are handed out and voting is made official. This year’s awards voting had the added wrinkle of the NBA’s new games played mandate, which required players to play in 65 games — and to play 20 minutes per game. That eliminated some contenders from the Most Improved race, in particular, and led to some voter frustration.

On Sunday, the three finalists for each of the awards were unveiled, and while there are few surprises among the list of finalists, we now know officially what players remain in the running for the league’s various awards.