NBA Dance Team Competition Finalists: Charlotte vs. Phoenix

When it comes to NBA Dance Teams, there isn’t a lack of talent. Last week, the 2010 NBA.com Dance Team Competition semifinals contestants were set as the Miami Heat Dancers attempted to go for their fifth consecutive title. But the competition had other plans. Competing against the Heat Dancers were the Lady Cats (Charlotte Bobcats), while the other side of the bracket pitted the Mavs Dancers (Dallas Mavericks) against the Suns Dancers (Phoenix Suns). With the upset, the Lady Cats are now facing the Suns Dancers in the finals, and it’s up to you to decide who wins.
Check’ em out…
Lady Cats (Charlotte Bobcats)
Suns Dancers (Phoenix Suns)
You can vote for your favorite dance teams HERE, with the champion being announced at the culmination of the competition later today. If you ask me, Charlotte has it wrapped up!
Who do you think should win?
MJ wins at everything.
Hands down!! They definatly got my vote!
Cats in this one.
After looking at these pics, we are all winners.
I’d say the Cats, just for having ass shots!!!
Anyone else notice the chick on the right in the first two photos having her arm on her head?
Thank you dime! Got to go with the lady Cats.
How many of those ‘Cats has Jordan got with?
Ricky says:
damnnn. Lady cats fo sho. How much would you guys pay to be in their locker room post game…
This is just as ridiculous as letting the fans vote for the All-Star game starters.
yezzir, cats win. even tho the cowgirl fits are kinda nice. but damn, why’s every girl got ass in charlotte. lol
Lady Cats need to change their name to BoobCats.
“Anyone else notice the chick on the right in the first two photos having her arm on her head? ”
she’s got arms??
Man believe the Heat Dancers lost. They have won the past 4 year. If i had to choose the Bobcat Cheerleaders already won my vote before they have even started dancing because all that A$$ just doesnt make any sense. The Bobcats have a bright future…
hands down cats, when you put your hand on another girls butt, awesome
fap fap fap … hahaha jk. but id go with the cats
cats of course, pussy cats
