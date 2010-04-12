NBA Dance Team Competition Finalists: Charlotte vs. Phoenix

When it comes to NBA Dance Teams, there isn’t a lack of talent. Last week, the 2010 NBA.com Dance Team Competition semifinals contestants were set as the Miami Heat Dancers attempted to go for their fifth consecutive title. But the competition had other plans. Competing against the Heat Dancers were the Lady Cats (Charlotte Bobcats), while the other side of the bracket pitted the Mavs Dancers (Dallas Mavericks) against the Suns Dancers (Phoenix Suns). With the upset, the Lady Cats are now facing the Suns Dancers in the finals, and it’s up to you to decide who wins.

Check’ em out…

Lady Cats (Charlotte Bobcats)

Suns Dancers (Phoenix Suns)

You can vote for your favorite dance teams HERE, with the champion being announced at the culmination of the competition later today. If you ask me, Charlotte has it wrapped up!

Who do you think should win?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.