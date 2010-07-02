NBA Free Agency Day 1 Highlights

Before the first two big fish got snatched up — Rudy Gay taking $80 million from the Grizzlies and John Salmons about $40 million from Milwaukee — Day 1 of NBA free agency was shaping up to be the day of the talented-yet-underachieving big man. The first guy to reach an agreement after the 12:01 a.m. tip-off was none other than the perpetual free agent, Drew Gooden. The Charlie Sheen of the NBA (he’s been with everybody) somehow convinced the Bucks to pay him $32 million over five years, with an extra $200,000 a year for rat-tail and beard maintenance. Darko then took Minnesota’s $20 million, four-year offer (another David Kahn gem), Amir Johnson and the Raptors agreed to a five-year, $34 million deal, and Channing Frye is staying in Phoenix for five years and $30 million. Out of those three, which was the best move? Gooden could end up starting for a playoff team in Milwaukee, but we’d probably have to go with Johnson. At least he’s still got some potential, and the Raptors need a power forward … Big deals from mediocre big guys has to bode extremely well for Chris Bosh, Amar’e Stoudemire and Carlos Boozer. All three have either met or will meet with the Heat, plus the Bulls and Knicks will be in the mix, but Boozer is also involved in a trade rumor where he’d be going to Orlando in exchange for Vince Carter, Brandon Bass and Marcin Gortat. That would actually be a good deal for both sides if it happened. Booz and Dwight Howard would be straight monstrous inside, while the Jazz get the big scoring guard they’ve wanted for years and two solid backups in the frontcourt. Although one report we read says the deal can’t happen because Orlando won’t give up Bass, that doesn’t make sense. They never played the guy when they had him, so what’s the insistence on keeping him now? Is Bass the dude on the team that knows where all the good strip clubs are on the road? … Two things we would pay to see: The look on Vince’s face when he first heard “Utah” attached to his name, then the look when he first touches down in Salt Lake … So about that Rudy Gay deal. Do you think $80 million over five years ($16M a year) is too high for a non-All-Star who hasn’t quite lived up to expectations yet? Don’t get us wrong, Rudy is nice, and we can absolutely see him being a 20-5-5 guy down the road. He could be considered the face of the Grizzlies franchise. But few people thought he’d get that much this summer; especially not from the Grizzlies, who are supposedly struggling financially … And as we’re posting this edition of Smack, the Hawks are reportedly close to locking up Joe Johnson for the next six years in the $120 million range, give or take the price of Evander Holyfield‘s house … If you’re having a tough time keeping up with all the rumors and signings, no problem: Dime’s 2010 Free Agent Tracker has you covered. We broke down every free agent in the League into tiers based on their covetedness (is that a word?) and will keep you updated on their status as the process plays out … Whether it’s his jumper or his friendship with LeBron that’s the big draw, Mike Miller is hot commodity. The Lakers, Heat and Knicks all talked to him yesterday, and it’s been reported L.A. made a five-year, $30 million offer. Does this mean they don’t have any more room for Adam Morrison? … What was the best piece of news Lakers fans got yesterday: That Phil Jackson is coming back for one more season, or that Jordan Farmar has enough suitors that he’s probably not coming back for another season? … After failing to appear in court for a lawsuit he’s involved in, Eddy Curry is now being “actively searched for” by Chicago police. Go ahead and make your own joke about how E-City shouldn’t be hard to find … We’re out like A-Mo …
that would be absolutely hilarious, to see Vince’s face do his Wince Carter after just touching down in Salt Lake. Maybe it will be good for him to have Sloan up his ass. Maybe the potential will finally be unlocked? or maybe its too late for that?
80 Mil for Gay is absurd!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I saw eddy curry eating a baguette at the local bakery.
Is that really what a guy like Amir Johnson is worth? Does potentially having potential really get you that far? damn.
Amir Johnson and Darko might as well give half their contracts to their moms and pops for their genetic makeup since height is the only reason those dudes are getting paid that kind of money. I guess they both have potiential but I haven’t seen anything yet. The strip club line was funny and probably vital to any team but I think Bass has game and is strong/athletic was just coming back from injury (ACL?) last year so should be back to beasting this season….
wtf 5 yr 35 mill for amir johnson… are u fuckin serious…
I suppose the Rudy Gay contract allows the Sixers to claim that Igoudala contract ain’t REALLY that bad now…. Rudy’s better scoring the ball, but they’re otherwise the same player, give or take 5mil a year.
Even with a team featuring Bosh, Wade and James, no worry for LA…basketball is a team game, not a gathering of stars…besides, a Bosh-Wade-James team will be a coach’s nightmare as he needs to design plays on a per- player-possession basis taking into consideration the penchant of each of the 3 star players to hang on to the ball before making plays…
All the cap space in the NBA this off season is the worst thing that could happen. There’s going to be a ton of contracts that will hurt franchises down the road.
Rudy Gay’s contract is worth it. Think about, there are only 5 MAX-type free agents that have a good chance to move: Lebron,Bosh,Boozer,Amare,and David lee…..Lets assume Lebron and Bosh go to the same team while Amare goes and joins Wade in south beach. That only leaves realistically 3 max-type free agents on the market. After them, its a big drop-off. Who are you going to waste that money on? Ray Allen? T-mac? Jerm,Shaq -Oneal/Richard Jefferson/Juwan howard? All those guys can play, but NOT worth max contracts…….
Rudy Gay wouldve easily been next on the list,and i am sure some team like the nets bulls or knicks who miss out on FA’s wouldve thrown max money at him.
And one more thing, all of you thought Richard Jefferson was a fool for opting out? The guy is probably going to easily get 9mln/year the way FA is going so far.
So does that mean Amir Johnson will make more than Odom, Artest and Mike Miller if he signs with the Lakers. Freaking giving Johnson $7 a year has pushed up the asking price for my Celtics with Allen, now there will be no hometown discount because no way Allen will get take less than Amir Johnson.
boy, can’t wait to see how sloan would get into VC’s face once he goes into that lazy shit he’s in for about half a season and more… reality tv material at it’s finest…
and wtf is orlando doin’ btw? stockpiling bigs and having no clue on what to do with them – gortat, bass, orton, foyle and d-ho – that’s too much 5 for a team who plays 4 shooting guards (yeah, raw lew is just a tall 2-guard) together most of the time… damn…
btw, signing darko, no matter how big or small the deal is, is simply… ho forget it, gotta love kahn… he’s the anti -presti…
“another David Kahn gem”
classic
so true. how does that guy still have his job?
no, that’s not all, kahn also signed that euro dude who’d probably be nothing more than a darko clone for an amount only we hardworking people can dream off…
david kahn for president!
Come on Dime, you guys make it seem like David Kahn is the George Bush of GMs. Let’s see how the Wolves do in 3 more years when Rubio comes over before we judge him.
come on, all of these contracts are terrible, except Salmon’s. What the f… are these GM’s thinking..
Wade and Bosh had dinner and the title to the picture below is:
“Just had dinner w @dwadeofficial. Great way to end day 1 of #freeagency although it feels like someone is missing…”
[www.whosay.com]
I hate that they know something we dont! lol
Chicago police looking for him?
Seriously?
FAIL
What an idiot. If you’re looking for McCurry start in the Burger king bathroom and yell out for dave
Man I wish I was tall and Joe Dumars drafted me. I’d be making 5-7 to seven million a year just to sit on the bench with my dick in my hand. I agree with the guy who said Rudy Gay’s contract made sense. Lock him up now or the Knicks might overpay him when they don’t signing anybody. Joe Johnson is not worth max money. The Magic should get rid of Brandon Bass. He’s a warrior, maybe if Dwight Howard had Bass on the court to help him with a little muscle instead of R. Lewis (or Wince) taking a baby dookie every time Garnett ran at him the Magic wouldn’t have folded.
The guy who said Gay’s contract made sense also said David Lee and Carlos Boozer are max-contract players… Errrm… Nah.
BTW – Jefferson opted out of 16 mill. 9 mill is still 7 less then that.
make a couple of good jokes makes it ok to rip on E city like that? fuck that so low. consider what that guy has been thru recently/ is going through on a daily basis. only comment when i need to
Eddys been stuck in the turnstile at penn station since the last Knicks home game. Hes bin trying to loose weight to get out but the tourists keep feedin him.
darko’s contract is reasonable for a starting center of his caliber
esp looking at guys like dalambert okafor chandler …
All I’m saying is yesterday either proved that owners aren’t as poor as they’re claiming or that the Union can use the “She was asking for it” defense next year when they get locked out. How about not being idiotic with your money? We’re gonna miss some basketball next year cuz these guys can’t control themselves. I get Rudy (dude’s young, scored 20ppg on an up-and-coming team, and still has potential to get a lot better and someone was gonna give him that $$$ when they missed on LeBron or Wade) but $35M for Amir Johnson? $32M for Drew Gooden? $30M for Channing Frye? Don’t take ball from us next summer cuz you guys run your teams like that drunk guy at a fantasy draft that’s never seen a game before.
Experts predict the Lakers will sit bac during this free agent onslaught. Yea rite! Expect them to b a big surprise dealing both Bynum & Odom away for chris Bosh. Toronto seeks skilld bigmen which makes the Lakers the best fit 4torontos gm to getbac smething close to equal value in return. Besides making that 1blockbuster move, the lakers will also most definitly land Tracy macrady,adding another slasher/scoring threat to help off the bench. The lakers are gona b even tougher this year,&now that phil jackson has committed…ITS OVER. DOESNT MATTER WHO LEBRON &WADE STACK WITH, TO ME, ITS THE COACH&THE CHEMISTRY HIS STAFF BRINGS THAT WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS!THE LA LAKERS WILL B A BIG SURPRISE IN THE FREE AGENCT MARKET BANK ON IT!
THIS YEARS STAR STUDDED CLASS OF HUGE FREE AGENTS HAPPENS VERY SELDOM AT ONCE. I EXPECT THE LAKERS TO START STRUCTURING 4 AN IMMEDIATE DESPERATE FUTURE WHILE SO MANY BIGNAMES R AVAILABLE. HOPEFULLY THEY ADD A REALDEAL 3RD STAR THAT HAS BEEN INCONSISTENTLY ABSENT FROM THIER LINEUP THESE PAST2 YEARS. mITCH kUPACHAK WILL SHOW THE WORLD WHY HE IS THE LAKERS GM!
I know vince has his mental issues, but for a guy with his numbers, they are as good if not better than cats who are in the Hall of Fame..why do people hate him so much..He has never done anything to anybody, and has always been a good guy, besides that sorry ass Franchise of Toronto, the whole thing with Bosh is just even more proof on how sorry Mgt is over there..I just believe he deserves a lil bit more respect, dude is on the back end of his career and people are kickin and help pushin his ass out….Where the hell were u same cats when he was droppin 30-40 pt 5reb 5ast every night with no help at all, Vince was always superior to whatever talent that was around him, only person who came remotely close was a past him prime J-Kidd, cats is straight lame for this continuous hate shit..Peace
“Boozer is also involved in a trade rumor where he’d be going to Orlando in exchange for Vince Carter, Brandon Bass and Marcin Gortat. That would actually be a good deal for both sides if it happened. Booz and Dwight Howard would be straight monstrous inside”
I beg to differ. The ideal power forward for Dwight would be someone like Dirk (a great shooter that helps spread the floor). If the Magic were to get Boozer, both Dwight and Carlos would need to be down low. Thus clogging the lane with the opposing center/power forward. That would make it easy for teams to double whoever has the ball because they wouldn’t have to go very far to cover the other (since they are both in the lane). That’s why the Magic were able to make the finals a couple of years ago with Turkaglu (sp?) as their PF.
Chicago, will lead the charge in free agency. If u ask me ,Wade is better off leaving. Miami needs an entire starting lineup &bench. CHICAGO gets James &boozer leaving Wade wit Amare if he chooses2 stay…i predict Miami will b the biggest dissapointment in fa…even wit all that $. They need way too many pieces 2pretend they’ll b a contender unless James goes onboard. But james isnt that stupid, chicago is the obvious choice unless Wade can get another stud to join them in Miami. Its either 3 studs or miami is a nodeal
kMan i dont know how i feel about payign so much for role players i know Frye had a resurgence inPHX but is he really worth that much. a 7 footer who shpoots three but cant defend, rebound, or really score inside. he is no robert horry who could do it all. i am think the L is trying to make darko not seem like so much of a bust but paying him that much prettymuch guarantees that Big Al aint gonna be around for long. think about it, K. Love works better in the Triangle and will probably end up starting and to paying that much for a bust bench player in Darko fuckin absurd. Rudy gay is gonna have to average at least 23ppg because OJ is averaging 2 at least and i dont know whats goign to happen with Zach cuz of that whole drug ring thing. And T-Dot must know something we dont know about Amir cuz he is athletic and tall but he is severely too underweight to play the four but doesnt have the skillset to play the 3. hopefully he put on 15-25 lbs of muscle to go on his frame or he’gonna get pushed around.
@26 turkoglu was/is a SF
DatDude you jus wake up?
must have been a good dream son, with VC dropping 30-40 a night with 5 and 5. too bad it never happened in real life. Lay off the NyQil kid.
Toronto had assembled a lot of support for VC if you remember, 1st with AD and Oak, and then Rose and Bosh. The man quit because of the emergence of Bosh as a potential successor. Had he stayed and PLAYED the team would have had an all star guard and forward. Instead he demanded a trade which turned out to be a franchise vasectomy
Ill tell u what i think of Vince carter…An emotional edgy inconsistent topnotch basketball player who is mentally challenged. His inconsistent mentality matches the way he plays ball. Now dnt get me wrong, If Vince carter cld stay as focused as he was when he playd boston last year in the playoffs&if he was2 play lik that all year long..then he’s a completely different story. When he forces himself to attack the basket, he’s at his best& he proved it to me the way he played the celtics in the playoffs last season,even though his team still lost. But He difinitly did his job in that series. SURPRISEINGLY Dwight Howard was the reason Orlando lost. FIRE PATRIC EWING &get Dwight Howard a legend ofa center 2 b his new lowpost coach, perhaps olajuwon or david robinson wld b my pick.At this point in his young career, DWIGHT HOWARD HAS FAILD TO IMPROVE THE LEAST BIT IN6 CONSECUTIVE YEARS WITH HIS LOWPOST GAME& HIS SHOT’S FINESSE ARND THE RIM. AS MATTER OF FACT,HIS SCORING HAS DECLINED ALL of HIS 6YEARS IN THE LEAGUE. Somebody help this superman out! He’s built to perfection, as athletic as any1 cld b. Get this guy a low post game & he’s by far the MVP of the league by far! He’s too good at evrything else to suck so bad with his footing arnd the basket & his bad touch arnd the rim. Dwight Howard i truely do hope it all comes together for u& UR LOYAL MAGIC FANS. U DESERVE TO B 1OF THE GREATEST CENTERS TO EVER PLAY THE GAME…goodluck DWIGHT!ur 1 of the few rich basketball basterds who i actually respect!lol
Grizzlies had no choice. Small market team in a financially struggling city cannot attract big free agents. Their best move was to pay him instead of lose him for nothing. The formula for small market success is keep your core together and trade for better pieces or add valuable assets via the draft. With Conley, Mayo, Henry, and the homie from Maryland; they are one solid point guard short of having a strong backcourt. Front court is above average with Gasol, Randolph, Gay, Young, Carroll. I would try my best to get rid of Thabeet as quick as possible. That was a horrible pick. He has no to very limited skills.
@FK
It wasnt no dream son, the stats are proven especially when he left Toronto to New Jersey he went from 15ppg to 27 ppg and during that stretch he had a mirage of 30-40 pt games with about 6 to 8 dimes a game. That talent u just named was the same type of talent that they have been setting Lebron up with lately, which were players way past their prime and young players not good enough. Rose was never an all star n Chris Bosh in his prime is no where close to what VC was in his, so get off da gas on dat one. Just like Lebron has been Superior to the talent around him thats exactly how it was with VC in Toronto and Jersey
I think the best deal for the big men is probably Channing Frye, but honestly none of these deals are very good, this is obviously going to be the summer of the ridiculously large contracts so that players won’t be as angry in negotiating the collective bargaining agreements. It looks like all the important players in the league will be in contracts paying them more than enough money so when the crackdown happens it won’t really affect their salaries.
Gay’s contract is probably too much but hey…. I can understand the Magic not wanting to get rid of Bass, he’s a good energy guy and maybe they thing he might be useful next year, especially if Rashard Lewis is going to continue to be a disappearing act, or maybe they just want to save him for a later trade.
Oh and on further thought about these contracts I think it’s stupid that the owners are giving out this type of money but I really think the problem is the mid level exception. The MLE is about 5.7 or whatever it is, which teams presumably use on veterans who maybe past their prime but can still contribute for a year or two or whatever it is, as a result this has kind of become the “decent veteran’s” benchmark. If you notice almost all these players who have been around the league for a little whilte but aren’t really that good are getting about 5 or 6 mill a year. I think the MLE is basically the de facto veterans minimum wage and players and owners are basically using that as a negotiating benchmark. So therefore you’re not going to see a lot of free agents getting paid less than that, especially since they know another team might just pay them the midlevel exception later on. It’s unfortunate though because a lot of these guys aren’t really worth that type of money.
@Datdude – problem is the one thing you can’t measure and that’s heart. Vince has NONE.
Gonna cosign with what Celts Fan just said(post 37)
Although, I don’t know how anybody defendin Vince with the season he just had. They brought dude in to do a job and when he had a chance, he Nick Anderson’d.
When defendin VC and postin that he had low talent around him is a copout. When you averagin 15 ppg in your prime, then get traded and suddenly go up to 27 per, you straight-doggin it. Dude destroyed that franchise by quittin on his teammates, forcin a trade for scraps(and Zo refusin to come ain’t help) then decidin he could try again. I hope his ass gets traded to Utah so Sloan can try to get one last season outta him. You go down in Utah cuz you stubbed your toe, Jerry’ll show you what real pain is lol.
Unlike most people wo hatin on some of the signings, I’m ok with the Rudy Gay and Amir Johnson signings.
Basically, Memphis made sure they were gonna keep their man before they got got. Point blank, we got like 5-6 with serious cap room, plus 3-4 more squads with Bird rights tryin to get or keep one of Lebron, Wade, or Bosh.
Who you think they gonna come after when those 3 are gone? Dime got Rudy as the next tier free agent after the Big 3 and Pierce/Nowitzki.So, if you miss on those guys, you gonna go after Rudy with max dollars. Good preemptive strike by Memphis.
With Amir, 35 mil looks like a lot, but when you look at his averages of 16 and 8 when Bosh was out and he got starter’s minutes, you realize 7 mil per ain’t too bad.
If you could get a 23 yr old power forward that could put up 16 and 8, get about a block a game and hustles all day with 5-6 years experience, I think you doin ok. If Bosh is gone, then you just signed his replacement for 90 mil less and hopefully a sign n trade to go.
These contracts gonna look bloated early on, but it’s only when you realize that somebody(Knicks, lookin at you) gonna miss out on their dream FA and will just throw wheelbarrows of cash at YOUR FREE AGENT. Pay a lil more, lock em up.
Those trying to say the Gay contract makes sense–you just have to think about it. Gay “headlined” a very talented starting five last year that still can’t be a threat in the playoffs. He’s had plenty of time to develop. He takes bad shots and is a horrible passer. He also turns the ball over too much. By keeping him for so long, the Grizz are condemning themselves to never be a true threat in the league. Whoever said Gay is Iguodala with better scoring ability is WAY OFF THE MARK. Iguodala is a very good team player and does almost everything better than Gay (aside from scoring). And hey, if Gay is your primary scorer I just feel bad for you.
So many bad contracts are making me feel better about the Kings. If we signed Darko for 5 mil a year I’d be furious. I think the Salmons contract is the only one that is a good deal for the team.
All I have to say is NBA players get paid too god damn much! Dario 20 mill!? Really I make like 20 grAnd a year an that doofus is gettin paid 20 mill!? For what again!?
Darko is what I was goin for!
@ UncheckedAggression –
so you sayin that the Griz shoulda let Rudy walk cuz they didn’t make the playoffs out west or that you don’t think he was worth that money? You have to agree that he’s only 23 and definitely gonna get better so why would you have him for his first few years then right before he blows up, you let him go? Think McGrady last year in T-Dot. Of course he’s had time to develop, but he’s 23, ain’t like he’s done gettin better. Shouldn’t feel bad for the Griz cuz Rudy’s legit. Maybe too much money, but if they hadn’t, New York, New Jersey, Miami, or Chicago woulda.
@ Colton – everything’s relative. If you were a 7 foot tall, below average hoopster who just turned 25 and can be depended on for 7, 7 and 2 blocks a game, you could put some more zeros on your paycheck too.
Yeah, he’s a scrub…but a 7 foot scrub with “potential” still gets you paid…
If the Clips offered Rudy the same contract, it would be a great steal for them, so why is it a bad contract to resign your best player?
K Dizzle–Yeah I think they should let him walk if he wants that much money. If the dude worked his ass off and really improved his game each year I would feel differently. He’s a hell of a talent but lacks a decent basketball IQ and some skills that he needs to have in order to lead his team. I’m not a big Mayo fan, but I think he’s a much better leader for the Grizzlies. So what does the future hold? I have a feeling they’ll try to trade him within a couple years and everyone will acknowledge what a shitty contract it is.
I could be wrong. But I’m glad the Kings aren’t doing this because that would stress me out.