NBA Free Agency Day 1 Highlights

Before the first two big fish got snatched up — Rudy Gay taking $80 million from the Grizzlies and John Salmons about $40 million from Milwaukee — Day 1 of NBA free agency was shaping up to be the day of the talented-yet-underachieving big man. The first guy to reach an agreement after the 12:01 a.m. tip-off was none other than the perpetual free agent, Drew Gooden. The Charlie Sheen of the NBA (he’s been with everybody) somehow convinced the Bucks to pay him $32 million over five years, with an extra $200,000 a year for rat-tail and beard maintenance. Darko then took Minnesota’s $20 million, four-year offer (another David Kahn gem), Amir Johnson and the Raptors agreed to a five-year, $34 million deal, and Channing Frye is staying in Phoenix for five years and $30 million. Out of those three, which was the best move? Gooden could end up starting for a playoff team in Milwaukee, but we’d probably have to go with Johnson. At least he’s still got some potential, and the Raptors need a power forward … Big deals from mediocre big guys has to bode extremely well for Chris Bosh, Amar’e Stoudemire and Carlos Boozer. All three have either met or will meet with the Heat, plus the Bulls and Knicks will be in the mix, but Boozer is also involved in a trade rumor where he’d be going to Orlando in exchange for Vince Carter, Brandon Bass and Marcin Gortat. That would actually be a good deal for both sides if it happened. Booz and Dwight Howard would be straight monstrous inside, while the Jazz get the big scoring guard they’ve wanted for years and two solid backups in the frontcourt. Although one report we read says the deal can’t happen because Orlando won’t give up Bass, that doesn’t make sense. They never played the guy when they had him, so what’s the insistence on keeping him now? Is Bass the dude on the team that knows where all the good strip clubs are on the road? … Two things we would pay to see: The look on Vince’s face when he first heard “Utah” attached to his name, then the look when he first touches down in Salt Lake … So about that Rudy Gay deal. Do you think $80 million over five years ($16M a year) is too high for a non-All-Star who hasn’t quite lived up to expectations yet? Don’t get us wrong, Rudy is nice, and we can absolutely see him being a 20-5-5 guy down the road. He could be considered the face of the Grizzlies franchise. But few people thought he’d get that much this summer; especially not from the Grizzlies, who are supposedly struggling financially … And as we’re posting this edition of Smack, the Hawks are reportedly close to locking up Joe Johnson for the next six years in the $120 million range, give or take the price of Evander Holyfield‘s house … If you’re having a tough time keeping up with all the rumors and signings, no problem: Dime’s 2010 Free Agent Tracker has you covered. We broke down every free agent in the League into tiers based on their covetedness (is that a word?) and will keep you updated on their status as the process plays out … Whether it’s his jumper or his friendship with LeBron that’s the big draw, Mike Miller is hot commodity. The Lakers, Heat and Knicks all talked to him yesterday, and it’s been reported L.A. made a five-year, $30 million offer. Does this mean they don’t have any more room for Adam Morrison? … What was the best piece of news Lakers fans got yesterday: That Phil Jackson is coming back for one more season, or that Jordan Farmar has enough suitors that he’s probably not coming back for another season? … After failing to appear in court for a lawsuit he’s involved in, Eddy Curry is now being “actively searched for” by Chicago police. Go ahead and make your own joke about how E-City shouldn’t be hard to find … We’re out like A-Mo …