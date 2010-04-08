NBA Injury Updates: Chris Paul, Hedo Turkoglu, Sebastian Telfair

A couple days ago, I started drafting a column about the concept of shutting a player down for the season when he’s dealing with a lingering injury and his team is out of playoff contention. Exhibit 1A was going to be Chris Paul. As soon as the Hornets were mathematically knocked out of the postseason, if I were running the team, I would have sat CP and his not-100-percent knee. You hate to feel like you’re cheating the paying customers out of the best product possible, but CP is The Franchise in New Orleans and you have to think long-term about protecting your investment.

Now the Hornets don’t have to make a decision. Paul has a ligament tear in his right middle finger which will force him to miss the remainder of the season. Paul initially hurt the finger on the same night he returned from the knee injury, in a March 22 game against Dallas. He kept playing through it, but on Tuesday he had to leave practice after getting the finger caught in a collision with Morris Peterson. He missed last night’s game against the Bobcats before today’s announcement.

* Hedo Turkoglu got headbutted by Tony Allen in the first quarter of last night’s Raptors/Celtics game and was taken to the hospital. Word is that Hedo broke his nose and he’s listed as day-to-day, but he wants to come back this week wearing a mask. Jarrett Jack (ankle), Amir Johnson (knee) and Antoine Wright (ankle) are also day-to-day for the Raptors, who won’t have Chris Bosh for the rest of the regular season at least.

* Sebastian Telfair (groin) will be active for tonight’s Cavs/Bulls game. Bassy hasn’t suited up since coming to Cleveland in a deadline trade. With Daniel Gibson (foot) and Delonte West (back) out of the lineup, Telfair should get some significant PT.

* Mike Finley strained his back picking up luggage the other day, but was OK enough to score 11 points in the fourth quarter of last night’s Boston win in Toronto. That’s how you know you’re getting old.