Uproxx Sports

With the blitz of free agency in the rearview mirror, we decided to have some fun and come up with a definitive list of the best player from every franchise. And then we decided to redesign every team’s logo as inspired by said players.

Surely this won’t result in any sort of disagreement. After all, this is the Internet, where everyone agrees with everyone else at all times and civil discourse is the name of the game.

The list wasn’t easy to come up with. Many teams came down to two or three deserving candidates, but we had to highlander it and select only one for each team. It’s a shame, because the results leave some very notable players off completely.

Teams/players are organized by division, but it should be pretty easy to tell who belongs to what team.

PREVIOUSLY: NFL Logos As Pro Wrestlers | NFL Logos As Donald Trump

Celtics – Bill Russell

This was obviously a choice between two people — Russell and Larry Bird. More people probably know Bird’s name, because Russell played in an older era. But when you look at the two careers, the choice is clear. Russell was a monster.