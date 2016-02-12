With the blitz of free agency in the rearview mirror, we decided to have some fun and come up with a definitive list of the best player from every franchise. And then we decided to redesign every team’s logo as inspired by said players.
Surely this won’t result in any sort of disagreement. After all, this is the Internet, where everyone agrees with everyone else at all times and civil discourse is the name of the game.
The list wasn’t easy to come up with. Many teams came down to two or three deserving candidates, but we had to highlander it and select only one for each team. It’s a shame, because the results leave some very notable players off completely.
Teams/players are organized by division, but it should be pretty easy to tell who belongs to what team.
Celtics – Bill Russell
This was obviously a choice between two people — Russell and Larry Bird. More people probably know Bird’s name, because Russell played in an older era. But when you look at the two careers, the choice is clear. Russell was a monster.
Rick Barry has something to say about that Warriors pick.
I would have gone with Barry, too.
Wilt
Barry for the Nets, maybe. Wilt all the way for the Warriors.
How the hell is SHAQ not Orlando’s greatest?
Fuck that … Penny Hardaway.
Not quibbling with the Lakers choice, but nary a mention of the Logo?!
KG looks like a zombie … which is both fantastic and somehow appropriate.
David Robinson, George Gervin for the spurs, hell even rodman. Isiah Thomas for the Pistons? not Grant hill? also on the fence with Nowitzki, why not Steve nash? no jabbar no bird your list sucks pretty hard
Also where are the wizards/bullets? again, I should expect suckage from a crap article and not sure why I even care about this crap
Abdul-Jabbar is one the list for Milwaukee and as great as Bird was, he did not win 11 championships.
Grant Hill? Zeke couldn’t hear that with his rings clogging his ears
Of all the picks to dispute, you focus on the Spurs? Duncan is a superhuman alien who graced the Spurs with 19 seasons of incomparable excellence. Really no argument for Nash over Dirk, either.
Fathead: I am guessing you are under 40 if you have never heard of Wes Unseld.
Dr. J play- nevermind.
Love the Anthony Davis unibrow logo.
Dwight > Shaq?? hahahah lost me there
Most Jazz fans would pick John Stockton over Karl Malone. He holds two NBA records ( and is untouchable in both), was the reason they got to the finals in the first place, didn’t crumble under the pressure of being in the finals, and he stayed with the team his whole career didn’t bail for the Lakers looking for a championship.
This is surprisingly good. Might of went with the Admiral over Duncan.. but thats close. Also, Bill Russell for all the all NBA logo. Dude is the GOAT.
Agreed! Five time MVP and eleven time champion.
I’d have gone with Shaq with Magic. And I’m sure the fans of orlando would riot if the logo was dwight’s face.
I think jazz logo could have made an exception to have two people on logo. Stockton to Malone is as legendary of a combination in the ranks of pb&j sandwiches and pb&chocolate. Two dudes with an arm across each other’s shoulders with jazzy sunglasses in that color scheme logo
Iverson over Dr J? u gotta be kidding me. Alex English > David thompson. Ewing or Reed over Frazier. Possibly Pettit over Wilkins for Hawks. Drexler > Walton. Rick Barry > Curry. Nash > Barkley for that franchise. Oscar Robertson technically played for the Kings. Payton technically played for the Thunder.
T”he Magic haven’t really existed quite long enough to offer up anyone else.”
How Shaq never came to mind is amazing to me. Time to resign.
Big time fail with the 76ers and Warriors. Wilt played for both teams. Nobody on either team since can touch him.
Agreed!
So why does everyone else have a face on their team except for Detroit Pistons? U could not find a pick of Isiah Thomas to go on there?
How about Penny for the Majic?
Dominique Wilkins no question for ATL
Bob Pettit??? NBA champion and two time MVP.
Ya know ya could have used Melo for the Knicks….. Talkin about little fame to claim….. Smh…. The disrespect has to stop
Nuggets*
Carmelo hasn’t won shit. Frazier was part of their only title team. Patrick Ewing also has a much better claim than Melo.
My bad didn’t see your correction. Dikembe prob accomplished more for the Nugs.
They are wrong at least nine times. Biggest mistake, Chris Webber. Ever hear of Oscar Robertson or Tiny Archibald???
They didn’t play for the Sacramento Kings.
Joining voices here
Magic – Shaq or Penny absolutely better than Dwight
Lakers – even Magic has said millions of times that Kobe has passed him as greatest Laker ever
Griz – Marc???? really???? he is good, but Pau did so much more with this team with so much less
Nuggets – come on, Melo was the most relevant player ever in Denver
Suns – Cant really say Chuckster is a bad choice, but Nash would have been better and more fitting
Kings – Webber may be ok, but in reality it should be KJ for keeping the team there
that cavs logo will give me nightmares. also, nobody likes Dwight Howard, not even Dwight howard… that’s a no Brainer for Shaq in that spot.
How about Mr. Nugget, Alex English? Eight time all-star, 8 consecutive 2,000 point games, 18th on all-time scorer even today, and the leading scorer of the 1980’s?
Yes, 100% this. And an NBA hall of Famer. He’s easily their most important player in history.
Dwight Howard LOL. Penny or Shaq for sure.
Z-Bo should also be in the conversation for the Grizz.
Orlando Magic could have been Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway easily!
for the Suns I would have gone Alvin Adams or Connie Hawkins before a player that was here 3 seasons
Mark Price for the Cavs.
deandre jordan is not even close to dirk