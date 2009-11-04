NBA Match Game, 11.4

Five matchups to watch on Wednesday’s 10-game schedule…

Detroit at Toronto: Pistons’ frontcourt vs. Chris Bosh

Previously known as three of the Seven Dwarfs’ cousins, Ben Wallace (Buffy), Chris Wilcox (Lazy) and Kwame Brown (Fumbly) earned their money Tuesday by taking Dwight Howard completely out of Detroit’s upset win over Orlando. Tonight they’ll have their hands full again with Bosh, who’s been destroying everything in his path lately, averaging 31.0 points and 14.7 boards in three games. And unlike Howard, Bosh can mix it up by hitting outside jumpers or taking defenders off the dribble. (League Pass, 7 p.m. EST)

Phoenix @ Orlando: Jason Richardson vs. J.J. Redick

On paper this would usually be a tragic mismatch, but with J-Rich still working his way into a rhythm after missing two games due to suspension, and Redick having a career game over the weekend, the scales are a little more even. Expect a lot of points: Phoenix is the NBA’s highest-scoring team at 114 points a night, while Orlando was dropping 113 before Tuesday’s 80-point stinker in Detroit. And with Leandro Barbosa slowed down by a wrist injury (he sat out last night in Miami), it’s important for Richardson to help the Suns trade shots with a team that’s going bombs-away. Steve Nash should look to get J-Rich involved early; against Miami he was 1-for-5 in the first half and finished with 14 points, but against Minnesota, scored 10 points in the first quarter on his way to 23 for the game. (League Pass, 7 p.m. EST)

L.A. Lakers @ Houston: Ron Artest vs. Trevor Ariza

Artest is on a hot streak, holding Joe Johnson to nine points over the final three quarters on Sunday and keeping Kevin Durant scoreless in the fourth quarter and overtime on Tuesday. Unlike J.J. and KD, Ariza is new to this “primary scorer” thing, but he’s averaging 21.3 points through four games and hitting 52% beyond the arc. Ariza will be motivated to show the Lakers what they gave up in the offseason, but it’ll be hard for him to go off in this one. (League Pass, 8:30 p.m. EST)

Dallas @ New Orleans: Dirk Nowitzki vs. David West

The Hornets are on the verge of disaster, and Dirk’s game is currently at threat-level Orange after dropping 29 points in the fourth quarter against Utah last night. Once upon a time, D-West slapped Dirk in the face like A Pimp Named Slickback to make a statement that defined N.O.’s 2008 playoff series win. He needs to slap Dirk with some jumpers this time to get his team’s swagger back. (ESPN, 9:30 p.m. EST)