NBA players discouraged from FIBA ball: Right or wrong?

I know three things about the National Hockey League:
1. There are four Black people involved in the whole operation.
2. Sidney Crosby is the face of the League.
3. Alexander Ovechkin is actually the best player in the League.
Ovechkin made headlines last week when he bashed the NHL for not yet committing to modify its schedule to accommodate the 2014 Winter Olympics. (The League is putting its schedule on hold while players compete in 2010, but hasn’t decided if they’ll do the same for 2014.) Russia is hosting the Olympics that year; Ovechkin is Russia’s top player.
“Nobody can say to me you can’t play for your country in the Olympic Games,” Ovechkin was quoted in Canada’s National Post. “I don’t care. I’ll go play in the Olympic Games for my country. If somebody says to me you can’t play, see ya … It’s not unfair, it’s stupid. Somebody don’t like it, see you next year.”
I wish more NBA players would stand up to their bosses the way the 22-year-old Ovechkin is standing up to his.
The issue of NBA versus international competition isn’t as heated as in hockey, since major basketball tournaments like the Olympics, World Championships and various regional championships (Europe, Asia, the Americas, etc.) take place in the summer and don’t conflict with the NBA’s schedule. Still, you have certain NBA owners and front offices who either discourage their players from competing in FIBA events, or outright prevent them from playing. I’m not sure what kind of threats they’re actually using — I believe the rule states NBA teams can’t prevent players from playing international ball so long as they have the requisite insurance, except in cases where a guy is recovering from an injury — but either way, it’s wrong.
At this month’s FIBA European Championships, Germany is playing without Dirk Nowitzki, and Great Britain doesn’t have Ben Gordon. And at the recent FIBA Americas tourney, Mexico’s Eduardo Najera was held out by the Nets, and Puerto Rico’s J.J. Barea was prevented from playing by the Mavs. None of those players are actively injured; they’re not playing at the request/demand of their NBA teams.
As a result, their national teams are mostly suffering: Germany was 1-4 at FIBA Europe after yesterday’s loss to Macedonia, Great Britain went 0-3 and was knocked out in pool play, and while Puerto Rico finished second in their tournament without Barea, Mexico was swept in the quarterfinal round. While Britain has their spot in the 2012 Olympics guaranteed as the host country, other teams are playing with the possibility of not making future Olympic/World Championship fields whenever they take the court without their respective superstars.
Two things that really bother me about this: First, you don’t hear of players from the U.S. being talked out of FIBA tournaments nearly as much as non-Americans. Second, the idea that a player is more likely to get injured playing international ball in the offseason is one of basketball’s biggest myths.
NBA teams don’t want certain players risking their bodies in FIBA tourneys, but they’d be pissed if those same players sat on their asses all summer and didn’t go to the gym. These are basketball players. If you convince them not to play basketball on one stage, you know what they’ll do? PLAY BASKETBALL somewhere else where the injury risk is just as great. Fatigue is also cited as another danger of playing international ball, but any smart player will incorporate their FIBA work into their regular offseason training, rather than go through a regular training regimen on top of playing FIBA.
For example, Marcin Gortat can bust his ankle or overwork himself playing pickup ball at the Magic practice facility just as easily as he could get hurt or tired playing for Team Poland. But whereas reports of Gortat putting in hours of offseason practice time in Orlando would be met with approval, news of Gortat playing international ball would often be met with trepidation and concern and “What if he gets hurt?” questions.
Over the weekend, I read something in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about Josh Smith‘s offseason. Smith has reportedly spent the summer working on his decision-making, as well as improving his ball-handling and his jumper. Handles and a reliable J can be developed in an empty gym where there’s no one to bump into and no random feet to land on, but decision-making? You can only improve that by playing competitive basketball against defenders who aren’t just going through the motions. So we know that Josh Smith has been putting in a lot of time playing ball this summer — he also took part in Team USA’s summer mini-camp — and if he’d gotten hurt doing it in Atlanta, you wouldn’t hear anybody complain. Charge it to the game, they’d say. But if we had the same situation with Nic Batum — actually, we have had the same situation with Nic Batum and his sore shoulder — people would start questioning Batum’s decision to play for Team France, then questioning the Blazers for letting Batum play for his country.
When the Nets held Najera out of the FIBA Americas tourney, they did it by invoking the injury rule. Najera was pretty much hurt all last season, and even he said he understood why N.J. told him no. Never mind that Najera is a national hero in Mexico, and never mind that the NBA would (and has done it before) schedule an exhibition game in Mexico to take advantage of his celebrity. But if Najera wants to help his country on the court, he could be held out.
At the same time, though, hasn’t Kobe Bryant been playing with four fingers on his right hand for the last two years? And did anyone even begin to wonder why the Lakers didn’t tell him he couldn’t play for Team USA? Look at Greg Oden: If anybody needed to be treated like a figurine in a glass menagerie, it’s Oden. Yet nobody seems worried that he’s been banging with Brian Grant this offseason, or even that he took part in the Team USA mini-camp in July. If the U.S. needed to play in the FIBA Americas tourney and wanted Oden, I doubt the Blazers would object much. But I get the feeling if “Greg Oden” was named “Goran Odenich” from Croatia, things would be different.
Before he came to the Lakers, Pau Gasol often beefed with Memphis Grizzlies management about playing for Spain, and although he pissed them off by always playing, wasn’t going to be held back. I don’t see that same stubbornness from other international players, who sometimes let the NBA teams sway their decision. Dirk says he’s not playing this summer as a result of an agreement he made with Dallas, that if he helped Germany get to the Olympics (which he did in ’08), he’d take a break. But why was that even an issue in the first place?
With the NBA and USA BAsketball so closely tied together, the conflict of interest there is obvious. It also works in the favor of American players, whereas international players aren’t given the same treatment.
How do you feel about the NBA/FIBA offseason conflict?
Ain’t no doubt ya’ll that them cats who be gettin them million dollars shouldnt be playing for them coutnries. If cats be so interested in representin them countries, them should be tellin them clubs that them clubs ain’t liable if them cats be gettin injured. Them cats cant be havin it all ya’ll – they gotsa be thinkin of them teams who be payin them cheeze.
That’s real right there Mr. Burton, Playing basketball is what got them there and keeps them motivated, so why would you keep them away from it, when it’s their time to shine for their country. I grew up with foreign born parents, who are always sad that they can’t be home where they are comfortable with their friends and family as much as they want to, so I know these international players who spend 8 or 9 months away from home playing basketball away from their friends and family would love a chance to go represent their country. I love how you examine from the other perspective, you never hear about a team stopping a player from playing for the U.S, and honestly, if you had a player that needed to improve, would you want him back at home “pracicing” with his boys in the gym or would you want your player getting quality competition and practice with a semi legit or legit squad (depending on where they are from.) Look at how Bron Bron and Melo came back after spending the summer learning from the best in the Game, Kobe. Who wouldn’t want their player to come back better than before?
Knowing the type of people that be on this site, I’m just gonna condense this for everyone that skipped my first post.
Most good players play basketball because they love the game,
A lot of players love their homes, aka countries etc…
You put those facts together and that’s why people like Kobe, Dirk, Lebron, Pau and etc… play the way they do and come back better every summer.
Just like Austin said, you can sprain you ankle practicing in the gym by yourself, walking up the stairs to the strip club or just riding Mopeds,
Let the players do something they enjoy and that they can get better with real comp.
I understand that teams got their money invested, but you own these players during the season, you don’t own their souls for the life of the contract.
I´m german, and I don´t care if Dirk never plays another game on the german national team.
and since we won´t see another german born NBA player in the next two decades, that topic is thru for me
I always tought of this as stupid. but in the years between the dream and redeem team, American players often chose not to participate for the same reason, being scared of getting injured or fatigued.
Look at soccer, were during the season, a player like say Messi, has to play la liga, copa del rey, champions league and world cup qualifiers, and get this, all 4 of them simultaneously.
So yeah, I think pro basketball players should just man up, and represent their country and stop looking for excuses. Show pride and for the teams, let them play men, let them play!
Kleiza signed with Olympiacos.
I’d let everyone play for the countries except for yao, i’m chinese but that man plays too much for his size
As far as im concerned they should be allowed to play but there should be a contract clause or something that makes them forfeit the majority of their salary if they are injured on international duty.
With the amount these players get paid, I think the team paying them should have some control over it.
If players are willing to forfeit the salaries and go and play international ball then those are the ones “who just want to play” and more kudos to them.
Anyone who opts out of representing their country incase they lose their salary doesnt deserve to be representing them in the 1st place.
lemme just add to that:
when i say forfeit the majority, i mean the majority they would have earned in the period they arent playing NBA ball.
Right. You have to protect your million dollar investments. Simple as that.
D Wade is another example. If he played for any country other than the USA the Heat would never have let him play in the Olympics last year. But its all about profile, if a teams star guy plays for team USA and wins a gold medal it attracts more fans to the team and sells jerseys and tickets. Teams dont care so much if their team is popular in croatia.
Goran Odenich sounds like he is a beast! Double double every night.
i really think the comparison in the article is off: FIBA Basketball – at least what i saw recently- is way more intense than practice. I know that there are intense pick up games etc. but try to find one (where actual nba players take part in) that equals the intesitiy shown in the game between Germany and Latvia, which was more boxing than anything else.
add to that the tight schedule of these tournaments, i don’t think they can be combined/integrated in a real training plan. Besides that: You might learn decision making by playing but you cannot learn fundamentals nor elevate one part of your game in a tournament – you are supposed to win the game, and by no means any fan appreciates it when a player who has to learn decision making is being handed over the ball in the final seconds of a close game because he shall learn to make better decisions. There are training camps for these reasons, and i don’t think Cuban would have objected if Dirk had gone to a training camp with the national team. But the way these games are played he has to protect his investments, and this is done best by not letting Dirk play in FIBA.
I think Manu Ginobilli would be a perfect example of a reason why teams are concerned when they let their players compete in international competition. Though the Spurs loved the exposure and benefits of Manu working hard in competition, you can also see the result of what that competition created for the team.
In looking at the Blazers this year, they have Nic Batum and Rudy Fernandez over seas, competing. Both players have been injured. But other than some initial check-ups after these injuries, the Blazers let these guys play.
I think that this issue is not an NBA vs International conflict as much as it is certain NBA teams have more invested in their international players than other teams.
When decisions about players comes from business perspective rather than basketball perspective, it’s fair to say that some teams choose to act on the side of caution, weighing the benefits of losing a player to injury against the developement and exposure gained by international play.
The Spurs showed us exactly what can happen when they let their assets risk their health for national pride. Injuries can happen.
Now if players were to sign waivers that said that in the case of an injury during international play, that the team can keep the portion of the contract that was not fulfilled, due to the injury.
What more of an insurance policy would you need? Of course that would never happen because teams want to keep their players happy. Even international ones.
In point of fact there are probably closer to 15 Black people in the NHL (cause I can think of more than 4 off the top of my head), but yeah. It’s not a diverse league.
didn’t pau gasol break his leg in a fiba game? Didn’t this one momemnt turn the grizzles from a 4-5 seed getting swept in the first round to the worst team in the league? Didn’t him breaking his league diminish his trade value, because before the injury everyone in the league knew Pau was a top 20 player in the game?
personally i don’t care, let them play if they want, but you can’t ignore the fact that serious ish has happened and crushed franchises
Goran Odenich sounds like the next Arvydas Sabonis…
If MJ had a “love of the game” clause in his contract, some players should also have a “love for my country” clause.
Gasol broke his FOOT during the 2006 world championships and lost a significant amount of playing time the following season in Memphis.
I don’t recall him ever being considered a top 20 player at that time, though. Memphis would’ve been swept regardless of his injury – they were a poor team. And Gasol wasn’t considered top 20 ’til he joined the Lakers.
amen austin. It is in my opinion that teams should let anyone who wants to play for their national teams play. It is very interesting that clubs are concerned about non americans playing because i have never heard anyone say kobe or lebron cant play for team usa. In my mind my national team comes first than my professional club.
NBA teams just do not want losing their invested money where they dont have business over. If an injury happens while in the course of any NBA relevance (practice, gym time, etc)then will accept it and should be covered by their respective insurance policies. That is just smart business. When an injury happens outside of insurance restrictions then it is out-of-pocket. Thats bad business. But why the focus on just foreign-born players? Somewhere between the lines there is something going on we dont know. Two things I can think of right away. Americans are expected to be basketball kings. When the world came up and they were dethroned, things have to be shaken up to stop the new powerhouses. In other words, conspiracy. Second, NBA can easily sway American insurance companies to cover for American players injured. American players playing at home/overseas bring more exposure to the USA, so more $$$ for everybody in revenue, ad dollars etc. This is more far-fetched but there is something definitely fishy with the bias.
Big difference between Dirk playing for his country and Gordon playing for Britain. Some players aren’t just playing FOR their country, they ARE their country (Like Ovechkin and others)… No way anyone should prevent them from representing their country.
Great article, AB! I would totally draft Goran Odenich!
But you are a bit unfair to Dirk here: The German head coach, while not completely happy about Dirks decision(yes, it was his and not Mark Cubans decision) has recently welcomed the opportunity to have other players carry the load. Thus, the German squad, while having lost most of their games, is one of the youngest and most exciting teams to watch in this tournament. Additionally, Dirks absence gave Jan Jagla a chance to step up his game, which he definitely did. One can therefore conclude that Dirks absence has helped rather than hurt the German national team.
I cosign what masqu said. Anyone who has played organized basketball knows that games are way more intense than any pickup game or practice situation. I’m not even saying that no NBA players should play FIBA, but it is naive to say that there isn’t an increased risk in doing so.
Also, the FIBA games is significantly different, so it makes me wonder if playing that type of ball is the best way to get better anyways. We just saw how important it was to spend a significant amount of time teaching the latest Team USA the international game. Wouldn’t this be wasted on someone who is trying to get better for the NBA game?
Any job you have will be like this. Most of the time they’re ok with you having a second job, so long as it doesn’t get in the way of doing your first job well. If Austin picks up a second job and something about it starts making his Dime articles late or sloppy, the other guys at Dime would have a right to be upset with him because they’re paying him with the expectation that he does his job well. If a player is hurt or tired because of the second team he plays for, his first team has a right to say that it’s getting in the way.
Don’t forget we get no Luol Deng either, fuckin’ Chicago Bulls. Gordon and Deng together were the difference between going 0-3 in group stages and a possible drive for the crown.
It’s some straight bullshit.
Personally I think this is a lot of smoke and mirrors. I think some of the players actually just don’t want to play and are using excuses like the team holding them out to cover for it. It’s easier to blame it on the league and easier for the team to take the blame for a player not playing than it is for a player to straight up say I don’t want to play for my country this year. So some player who just don’t want to play for whatever reason are using it as an excuse.
I reckon Gordon didnt want to play because Luol got injured and Ben would have no one to talk about the fact that they are actually quite blatantly American, but just can’t get on the Team USA squad.
i people wonder y the world hate americans