Getty Image

Friday nights in August are usually the peak of the mid-summer doldrums around the NBA universe. With the draft, free agency, and Summer League all firmly in our rear-view, there aren’t too many newsworthy items coming down the pike. Needless to say, most of us are sitting around twiddling our thumbs and casually enjoying Drew League highlights.

That’s all fine and good. Unless, for instance, you’re the President of the United States, then you should probably have more pressing matters to worry about than, say, whatever (valid and incisive) criticism LeBron James levied at you during a random CNN appearance.

Not this president, because no slight is ever too small to merit a petulant reaction from Donald Trump. So when LeBron (accurately) pointed out how Trump manages to infect even the realm of pro sports with his divisiveness, Trump did what he always does and became a self-fulfilling prophesy by firing back at LeBron and impotently attempting to insult his intelligence.