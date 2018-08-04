Friday nights in August are usually the peak of the mid-summer doldrums around the NBA universe. With the draft, free agency, and Summer League all firmly in our rear-view, there aren’t too many newsworthy items coming down the pike. Needless to say, most of us are sitting around twiddling our thumbs and casually enjoying Drew League highlights.
That’s all fine and good. Unless, for instance, you’re the President of the United States, then you should probably have more pressing matters to worry about than, say, whatever (valid and incisive) criticism LeBron James levied at you during a random CNN appearance.
Not this president, because no slight is ever too small to merit a petulant reaction from Donald Trump. So when LeBron (accurately) pointed out how Trump manages to infect even the realm of pro sports with his divisiveness, Trump did what he always does and became a self-fulfilling prophesy by firing back at LeBron and impotently attempting to insult his intelligence.
But it’s basketball players. I think the only sport worse is soccer…bunch of spoiled uneducated crybabies who are quick to flop and complain.
Well I guess Trump is technically educated, so your statement only 80% ironically applies to him.
Spoiled is a stretch, unlike Trump a lot of these athletes came from nothing and had to work extensively every day to make it big. Sure it is a sport, but they still need to hone their skills and be in incredible shape in order to be elite enough to beat out 99% of the competition and get a contract. Trump can’t even play golf without taking a dozen mulligans just to make himself feel adequete. And basketball players might not need a master’s degree to make money, but that doesn’t mean they are all uneducated. Flopping and complaining to refs is annoying though, I’ll give you that.
@Endy_Mion
It’s beyond a stretch it’s just an ignorant statement to make.
Consider it this way, only around 3% of high school basketball players make it to play in college, so right off the bat if there are 6 teams in whatever league your High School team plays in on avg, only 2 out of those 72 players (12 guys per team) will make it to play at the next level. Those 2 guys will have spent the better part of their childhoods working on their game everyday for hours on end just for the chance to advance.
Now they’ve made it to college, and really, the only ones that have a chance are the D1 guys. So there’s about 4500 of them and only 1.2% of them will go NBA pro. So around 56 of them will go on to make money in a sport they have spent thousands of hours practicing just to be a guy who in all likelihood will be out of the league within 5 years.
But yeah, they’re the spoiled ones. You know who’s definitely not spoiled? The guy who got $46m (in 1985 inflation adjusted dollars) from his dad in inheritance and loans yet still declared bankruptcy 6 times. That guy is definitely not spoiled and also really good at business,
That might be what the kids call trolling
I guess it’s fitting that only Prince Joffrey would have something negative to say about King James.