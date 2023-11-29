Eight teams are still alive in the race to win the NBA Cup for the first time. After the dust settled on Tuesday night’s slate of In-Season Tournament games, group play officially came to an end, which means the Knockout Rounds are on the horizon.

In the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks earned the top overall seed, and as a result, they’ll square off against the New York Knicks, which earned the Wild Card. The other game pits a group of up-and-comers in the conference, the Indiana Pacers, against a juggernaut in the East, the Boston Celtics. The Western Conference is just as fun, as the Los Angeles Lakers grabbed the No. 1 seed and will take on the Phoenix Suns, while the Sacramento Kings won a thriller on the final night of the group to earn a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Shortly after the dust settled, the NBA announced the television info for the four quarterfinal matchups. Here’s how it breaks down (all times EST):

Monday, Dec. 4

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m., TNT

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, Dec. 5

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m., TNT

The four winning teams are heading to Las Vegas for the semifinals and finals of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. The semis will take place on Dec. 7, while the finals will be held on Dec. 9.