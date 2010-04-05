NBA Rumor: Coach K & LeBron Takeover New Jersey

It seems that the less interest Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski shows about heading to the NBA, the more teams want him. And there’s no team that wants him (or needs him) more than the New Jersey Nets. And rightfully so, Coach K remains the Nets’ top choice to be their next head coach.
According to Al Iannazzone of the Bergen Record, incoming billionaire owner Mikhail Prokhorov is prepared to make Krzyzewski an offer that would be difficult for even him to refuse: somewhere between $12-$15 million per season to be the Nets coach and perhaps even general manager. For someone with no professional coaching experience, that might just be too much to pass up.
If you remember, Krzyzewski turned down a five-year, $40 million offer to coach Kobe and the Lakers back in 2004. But the timing just wasn’t right. Now, with a blank slate and the keys to the kingdom in his hands, the timing couldn’t be better.
Let’s assume the following. First, Coach K wins his fourth NCAA title at Duke this evening, capping off an amazing feat that few coaches have ever achieved. Second, the Nets win the NBA Draft Lottery, giving Coach K a franchise player in either John Wall or Evan Turner. Third, if Jay-Z, Russian billionaire money, the N.Y. metro area and a new stadium weren’t enough to intrigue LeBron, there’s been nothing more thoroughly documented than LeBron’s admiration for Coach K. If he had to choose between playing for Mike Brown or him, it would be a no-brainer. Lastly, with GM duties as well, the Nets have a very promising roster full of young talent (Brook Lopez, Devin Harris, Courtney Lee and Terrence Williams), money to spend (about $23 million) and three draft picks. What more could you ask?
It’s kind of crazy to think, but the Nets could become the Yankees of basketball. (And LeBron’s appearance at Fenway Park last night was not to cheer on the Red Sox.) With tons of money to throw around, and a star power heading that way, the team needs a high-profile coach to get it done. And Coach K is that guy.
What do you think?
Hmm… so the college coach who is notorious for being unable to consistently produce NBA-ready talent deserves to get paid $12M+ to coach in the NBA?
I’m not feeling Coach K for Nets job. The only argument I would accept in favor of throwing that much money at him is if it guaranteed Lebron. Otherwise, you’re overpaying your coach and setting up unrealistic expectations. Without Lebron, this team would still need a couple years to become legit, kinda like OKC over the past few seasons.
Yeah I’m skeptical about whether Coach K could really do it on the NBA level. I think he’s a legendary college coach, but it doesn’t always translate, and then to put the additional duties of GM on him. I don’t know if it would work.
damm……what if all that happened????????But,it won’t n jayz sucks
What is Jay Z gonna do to help the Nets? sit on the sidelines?
I agree if Coach K has the respect of the USA team then Nets are even easier.
5 year 40 million is insane for a coach. Specially a college one.
Well, that story was fun for 5 minutes.
Coach K just said he has no interest.
Kobe will be trying to recruit him instead, for when Jackson retires. Kobe’s deal extends past Phil’s, and the Lakers will still have a lot of talent but no coach.
I live in Durham NC (home of Duke) Coach K has the best of both worlds now! The City loves him. He has the a top tier program. He could call any of the Olympic team and they would come running! He loves the teaching aspect of coaching (which is major in college). He is well compensated and has all the perks he needs.
He’s going nowhere….
….I could be wrong though! 12M/year is crazy.
This story originated from a New Jersey newspaper. Of course they are going to come up with some outlandish rumors trying to lure Lebron to the Nets. Those NJ beat writers have to be tired of covering the Nets as they are now.
They’re gonna offer me $15 mill per season? Sign me up! Time to build a Nets dynasty!
Will he bite and be as successful as Popovich, Bill Fitch, Chuck Daly and Larry Brown or crash and burn like Tarkanian, Tim Floyd, John Calipari, Carlesimo, Mike Montgomery, etc…?
Rick Pitino may have had some success with the Knicks a long time ago but he’ll always be the poster boy for college coaches who failed in the pros, although there were those who did worse than him. Because he chose big money over a winning program, the works and the perks.
@MoxWestCoastRep
Of course he’s not going to say anything before the national championship game! You crazy?! Give it a couple weeks, he’ll take a meeting, and they’ll go from there.
It sounds crazy but you cant underestimate Jersey. New owner, good young core, new stadium in brooklyn and lots of cap space. They’re in a good position regardless of their horrible record this season.
Yeah, LeBron’s gonna play in Newark for two years…
April Fool’s!!!!!!
speaking of being the “Yankees of basketball.”
Yankees and Nets are both broadcast on the YES Network.
Who knows? Maybe one day the NETS games in April with Lebron may preempty Yankee April baseball, as opposed to the other away around right now.
Just like how they have a Joe Girardi show, they may as well give Lebron a show as well.
Mox isn’t thinking straight after losing in the fantasy finals rematch with the Nuclear dream team….
I don’t see NY as a landing place for Lebron, coach that doesn’t like D and no players to surround him. NJ is interesting with a #1 pick, Lopez, and D. Harris they have some descent pieces – throw is a billionaire owner who is ready to spend money and money under the cap and it is a nice situation, plus a new arena in Brooklyn.
If you’re Coach K and talking 10s of millions you will listen, no harm in knowing what’s out there. Lebron though, I just don’t see him leaving. Cleveland has put a pretty good team around him and he is that city, hell that state.
Lebron did get flack for wearing a Yankees lid at a Indians/Yankees game, that was his favorite team when he was a kid. Take a team from worst to one of the best in 1 year is intriguing.
Why does Aron have to post these articles regarding “rumors” when they’ve already been rejected as BS by the appropriate party?