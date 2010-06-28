NBA Rumor: Raja Bell to the Heat

Last week, Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers and Raja Bell “will enter free agency with a strong mutual interest to reach agreement on a deal.” This would be a great fit for both teams: Kobe would love to snatch up as many of his antagonists as he could while Bell has said that, at this point in his career, he wants to be in a situation where he could win it all.
But after catching up with Bell at Steve Nash‘s annual Showdown in Chinatown it appears that although Bell has a strong desire to win, he would like to do it on the East Coast — preferably in Miami. Although the Lakers are coming off back-to-back championships, the Heat will certainly be considered contenders once free agency is underway. Bell has expressed his desire to spend more time with his family, who live in Miami, and Bell also seems like a Pat Riley guy.
Dime: I’m sure you know that your name is popping up everywhere. Do you have any preference of where you want to play next year?
Raja Bell: Obviously the later you get in your career you put more of a priority on trying to win that championship. So there’s a big part of me that wants to have the opportunity to play with a team if I could do that. On the other hand, sometimes you can’t control who wants you and who comes with an offer, so I’m open to anything. I’ve been on teams that have tried to rebuild and part of me has always been an underdog, so I relish that opportunity too. We’ll see what presents itself.
Dime: Are there any teams that you are considering in particular?
RB: I’d obviously like to play for a winning team and win something. I got two boys and a wife and our home base is Miami so anywhere up and down this east coast would be a great fit for me.
Dime: Who do you think Miami is going to pick up this offseason?
RB: I don’t know man. I mean obviously the rumors are Bosh and Amar’e, maybe C-Booz, but I’d say Bosh would probably be their first pick and then maybe Amar’e.
Dime: Even after injury, do you think when coming back you will still be a top-tier defensive player?
RB: You know that’s always a subjective thing. I don’t consider myself a “great defender” or anything. I just go out there and do my best. I’ve been healthy for a few months, I’ve been in the gym working out and lifting so my body feels real good.
I don’t think I’ve lost anything with the injury, though. It was my off wrist. I shot the ball well all summer and my legs feel really good and, at 33, it’s not that bad of an idea to have a year off so I feel pretty good.
Raja Bell played at Florida International University in Miami along with Carlos Arroyo. They’re both Miami boys, and I can see them both signing on for cheap this season.
Stephen A. Smith said today that he’s 100% sure Lebron and Bosh will be signing in Miami. Riley will need all the cheap veteran help he can get.
If we signed Lebron, Bosh, Brandon Haywood, and Raja Bell. Just give us the championship now and we would sweep L.A. in 4 EASLIY…
The bad teams get worse, and the good teams get competition. When Boston signed both KG and Allen, the won the championship. Signing LeBron and Bosh, who haven’t even gotten to their full potential, is just a dynasty waiting to happen.
3-0-5 in this biiiiiiiiiiiiaaaaaatch.
Wade County, let’s go.
I doubt Lebron lands in Miami
i doubt lebron wants to share spotlight with another top tier player. wade won without lbj, so if they win another together, some might say lbj can’t win it all without wade. plus, both are wing players who like to hold ball. just can’t see it…
Stephen A. Smith?! Hahaha. The “inaccurate reporter who drums up controversy to coincide with his controversial image.” Nuff said.
so.. miami has enough for 3 max free agents?
James Jones should be bought out by 6/30, and if they sign and trade Beasley, then yes, they’d have enough for 3.
i think he would be a good fit plus he and carlos arroyo are boys so he has some extra incentive to go to miami.
Dam the streets are buzzing down here in Miami and something might be going on with Wade, Bron, and Bosh. Bosh is down here in south florida looking for a house right now. Wade just said that he belives the Heat will sign both. Lets go Riley and Wade!!! If Riley pulls off the 3 crowns and sweep the F.A. market. He would instantly be known as the best GM/coach in the history of basketball and be forgiven immediately for all his bad draft picks. Half the east allstars and team USA all in the Miami. Oh what a day its gonna be!!!
Man, I can’t stand Steven A Smith. I didn’t even know he was still an “analyst”.
Speaking of which, what happened to Greg Anthony? I thought he was a pretty good analyst a couple seasons ago when the ABC pre-game/post-game show was him and Steven A and someone else I can’t remember. (Avery Johnson maybe?)
Kermit –
Greg Anthony does NCAA coverage now for CBS so he’s not with ESPN anymore.
if lake show get Raja Bell then we would have 2 good defenders an kobe wouldnt have to guard a good player on the other team and the lakers would be the best fit because there due for a 3 peat