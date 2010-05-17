NBA Rumor: Shaq To The Nets

Whenever I get into the debate over where LeBron is going to sign this summer, people ask me why I don’t think he’d sign with the Nets. While Jay-Z and playing in Brooklyn are great incentives, people don’t realize that the Nets will spend the next two seasons at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. But there is one free agent that not only would love to play in Newark, but hopes the team never leaves: Shaquille O’Neal.

As a Newark native, after losing to the Celtics last week, Shaq told the New York Post that he would consider the Nets as a destination this summer now that they reside in his hometown.

“I think it’s better than most arenas, I think it’s one of the best arenas in the country,” O’Neal said. “Hopefully they can stay there forever. I don’t know what’s going on with the Brooklyn situation, but it says a lot for the city of Newark.

“I’ve got a lot of options. We’ll just see. I still got to sit down and look at all my options. I don’t want to comment on [the Nets]. It’s too early.”

As the oldest active player in the NBA, it’s actually not a bad idea. Coming into a team that can only go up from here, Shaq could end his career in Newark before the Nets move to Brooklyn for the start of the 2012-13 season. And with young seven-footers in Brook Lopez and Yi Jianlian to tutor, they’d welcome him with open arms.

What do you think? Where should Shaq play next year?

