NBA Rumor: The Rockets Will Match Any Offer For Luis Scola

Although it’s kind of hard to think that you could forget about a 7-6 center who’s been to the NBA All-Star Game seven times and has over 1.3 billion fans, but if there’s anyone in Houston that has been able to do that it’s been Luis Scola. In only his third year with the franchise, the Argentinian big man has become a fan favorite for the Rockets faithful, and Rockets GM Daryl Morey isn’t going to let him go this summer when he becomes a restricted free agent. No matter what it costs.
From Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:
“He will be back,” Morey said. And in case that were not clear enough, Morey added the weight of owner Leslie Alexander‘s marching orders to his prediction.
“Leslie gave us the resources and said whatever it takes,” Morey said. “He’s back.”
But Scola isn’t holding his breath. While he wants to remain in Houston as much as they want him to stay, he realizes that this is a business, and that GM declarations like this are often just to scare off offers from other teams. Waiting five seasons after he was drafted by the Spurs in 2002 to enter the League, you can see why he’d be a little skeptical.
In terms of the cost, I assume Scola will sign a deal similar to Paul Millsap‘s four-year, $32 million offer from Portland last summer that Utah matched. But depending on how the chips fall, he could get much more.
What do you think? Will the Rockets re-sign Scola? What other teams should make a big push?
Scola would work well with Lebron. He’s like Varejao but he actually has game.
Glad to see Scola getting respect. He tore up the International game last yr.
This guys could start on any team in the NBA.
Scola strikes me as a player that will play hard irrespective of what he gets paid. I hope he gets whats he worth, and if he doesn’t re-sign with Houston ends up on a good team.
Considering LMA got $60m over 5 years, if he gets Paul Millsap money, whoever gets him got a bargain.
Still can’t believe San Antonio traded him and kept Oberto
he deserves at least 10 mill a year. He’s better than Milsap and guys like David Lee, LMA, Vagina, etc. He plays with hustle and engergy but he also has legit skills on both ends of the floor when it seems like most second level NBA bigs only have one or the other.
“What other teams should make a big push?”
Aron, you answered your own question. He’s the type of player that could fit in on any team. I think that he’s underexposed enough to field a lot of lowball offers, so Morey had better be ready.
Another question for all of you out there: what do you think of Yao’s impact next year? He’s not a prima donna, so I don’t foresee any T-Mac 2.0 issues. On the flip side, although I’ve been one of his biggest supporters on this site over the years, I notice that there’s been almost ZERO talk of Yao since the season began. Almost like even the haters are maintaining a respectful silence for the career of one of the best centers of the decade…
Once again, if I were Bryan Colangelo, I call up Houston and offer up a sign and trade, Chris Bosh for Scola and throw in Dorsey or Jordan Hill. Toronto can keep goin with their European style ball and Bosh gets closer to home
@ k Dizzle,
That could be a real possibility. Makes sense for both sides.
Bosh would be a good fit for the Rockets with k mart and brooks.
@ K Diz – wouldn’t you want more for Bosh if you were Colangelo? Your trade proposal more or less equates Bosh to Scola. Scola’s nice, but he isn’t all that.
@ Dag
it’s not what I would want, but a legit double-double threat like Scola plus a young piece would be nice considerin that Bosh could pull ass and just outright leave for nuthin like TMac. Maybe a sign n trade for Boozer, David Lee, Al Jefferson or they could dream big for an Amare maybe but I doubt if another team gonna give up an important piece to get Bosh if they really don’t have to
Luis scola is not young… he is 31 or 32 if i am not mistaken. Bosh would be taken over him any day.
Scola is 29 for a couple more weeks, but the Raps would definitely take him for Bosh if it came down to it.
If Bargnani played like he killin the Pistons tonight and Turkoglu played the season like he has the past couple games, Scola would be a good complement to that squad. He ain’t Bosh, but he’s better than 90% of the power forwards in the league.