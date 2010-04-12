NBA Rumor: The Rockets Will Match Any Offer For Luis Scola

Although it’s kind of hard to think that you could forget about a 7-6 center who’s been to the NBA All-Star Game seven times and has over 1.3 billion fans, but if there’s anyone in Houston that has been able to do that it’s been Luis Scola. In only his third year with the franchise, the Argentinian big man has become a fan favorite for the Rockets faithful, and Rockets GM Daryl Morey isn’t going to let him go this summer when he becomes a restricted free agent. No matter what it costs.

From Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

“He will be back,” Morey said. And in case that were not clear enough, Morey added the weight of owner Leslie Alexander‘s marching orders to his prediction. “Leslie gave us the resources and said whatever it takes,” Morey said. “He’s back.”

But Scola isn’t holding his breath. While he wants to remain in Houston as much as they want him to stay, he realizes that this is a business, and that GM declarations like this are often just to scare off offers from other teams. Waiting five seasons after he was drafted by the Spurs in 2002 to enter the League, you can see why he’d be a little skeptical.

In terms of the cost, I assume Scola will sign a deal similar to Paul Millsap‘s four-year, $32 million offer from Portland last summer that Utah matched. But depending on how the chips fall, he could get much more.

What do you think? Will the Rockets re-sign Scola? What other teams should make a big push?

Other Must-Read Articles About The Rockets:

– NBA Rumor: Yao Ming Could Opt Out Of His Contract This Summer

– From The Rockets To The Kings: Carl Landry’s Sneaker Dilemma

– Diagnosing The Rockets’ Problem

– Don’t Write Off Jordan Hill Yet

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.