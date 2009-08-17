NBA trade rumor: Amir Johnson to Toronto

08.17.09 9 years ago 26 Comments

A few days after Amir Johnson got some votes in our unofficial “Who is the worst starter in the NBA?” poll, his stint in Milwaukee might be over before it begins.

According to the Toronto Star, Johnson is part of a rumored trade that would send him and a so-far unknown Bucks player to the Raptors for Carlos Delfino and Roko Ukic.

While Johnson was in contention to win the starting PF job with the Bucks, in Toronto he’d go back in his regular backup role, sitting behind Chris Bosh and possibly Reggie Evans.

Curious move for the Bucks, though. Without Johnson, the only real power forwards on their roster are Luc Richard Mbah a Moute (who’s more of a SF), Kurt Thomas and Walter Sharpe. And Ukic would automatically be the team’s third-string point guard at best, behind Brandon Jennings and Luke Ridnour — fourth-string if Ramon Sessions comes back.

