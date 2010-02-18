Breaking News: Antawn Jamison To The Cavs In 3-Team Deal (Updated)

So Cleveland got their guy. Not that guy, but still a big trade nonetheless. According to the Washington Post‘s Michael Lee, and the NY Post‘s Peter Vecsey, the Cavaliers, Clippers and Wizards are in the midst of completing a three-way trade that sends Antawn Jamison and Sebastian Telfair to Cleveland, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Al Thornton, Brian Skinner and a first round draft pick from the Cavs to Washington and Drew Gooden to Los Angeles.
The ironic thing is that by shedding next year’s contracts of Thornton ($2.8 million) and Telefair ($2.7 million), the Clippers put themselves in a great position to compete this summer a marquee free agent such as LeBron James. The deal also indicates that Amar’e Stoudemire, if traded by the Suns, is going to end up in Miami.
UPDATE: According to the Washington Post‘s Michael Lee, when the Wizards players took the floor for the game, Antawn Jamison did not go with them. He also just said that Jamison has left the Verizon Center.
What are your thoughts on this deal?
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! telfair?!?!? but for what we gave away we got a 20/10 forward… even if he’s shooting like 40% this season
what’s washington’s financial situation after all of this?
Z deserves better instead of getting traded to a team like Washington. i hope the Wizards buy himout and sign with the Cavs because he needs to win a championship with the cavs after all the years he spent with them. but its a business.. The wiz could use Al Thorton thou. lets hope we can get rid of EVERYONE on the Wiz except for NY. Blatche. McGee. Foye. and Miller at the end of the yr
I’m with Luigi on this one. After all those years of foot problems and pre-Lebron sucking years with the Cavs (and then the hype and promise with Lebron), Big Z is really getting the short end of the stick here. I wouldn’t be surprised if he refused to play and the wizards bought him out and he resigned with the Cavs 30 days later. Thornton could be something nice, but I’m more upset about Drew Gooden going to LA. If any east team (boston, atlanta, toronto, or even orlando, or the other mid seeds) would’ve wanted a player like gooden to counter this trade, gooden’s out of the picture now..
Wow, the fire sale is in full swing. I like this deal. Plus Gooden is now on team #9. Watch out Tony Massenburg.
so i guess you could say NO EXCUSES right??
As much as everyone gets on Cleveland to go out and get people to please Lebron i havent seen a team with such a revolving door.. good players too..
Now lets see what he does with it.. and i dont mean regular season..
CHAMPIONSHIP or BUST Cleveland.. i hope your guys’ faith is well placed..
In the past 2 years Cleveland has gotten
Mo Williams
Delonte West
Anthony Parker
Leon Powe
Shaquille Oneal
And others (Smith, Wallace, etc) to boot.. shit thats a good starting 5 right there..
Washington will probably have to release Z, not that he’s a guy to refuse to play but I doubt he’d give that team full effort.
^ No excuses, completely right
Mike Dunleavy is not that bad of a GM. He gets rid of these contracts after trading Zach Randolph over the summer, he has positioned the Clips as players even if they dont get anyone. It makes the summer of 2010 even more interesting.
Also, as a Suns fan, I am DELIGHTED!! We didnt give Amare away, which although I never bought into that proposed deal, with Steve Kerr there, you never know.
Now if Miami give us Mario Chalmers, Michael Beasley, Q-Rich and Dorrell Wright and a 1st round pick for Amare and Barbosa even, I would take it.
oh and on Jamisons viewpoint as a loyal DC fan. he played his heart out for a team who sucked. day and night. consistently put up 20 n 10 n DIDNT complain that the team sucked. he deserves to win a championship. even if its with Cleveland.
Why Drew Gooden isn’t the official spokesman for U-Haul is beyond me. I bet he doesn’t he doesn’t even unpack his things anymore.
I can’t believe the cavs received Jamison without giving up any real talent, cuz Z is most likely going to be bought out. Hilarious that it’s a complete salary dump.
that’s what up. no excuses now we have the best top-5 in the NBA right now, methinks. =D
The worst part about this trade is that the Cavs get to keep Hickson and Z will probably be bought out and then resign with cavs. So the Cavs only give up a late first round pick (which is almost like a 2nd cause its so low) for a 20-9 guy. Now thats robbery.
At least the Lakers had to give up their starting center AND 2 FIRST round picks to the Grizz for Pau.
The NBA needs to change this bullshit rule about players sitting out for 30 days then comming back to their original team. Whats the point of it now?
Also, I read somewhere that the cavs are trying to sign and trade Wally Z’s rights for John Salmons. WTF!?
Good for Cavs to pick up Jamison, feel bad for big Z thoug, much love homie Dabs….
Thoughts on the deal: Jamison is a really nice player and fills a serious hole the Cavs believed they had (stretch four). Still, he’s no Amare, and he’s old. He’s a better defensive player than Amare but not nearly the offensive force. He’s not nearly as good as Gasol. And the Cavs still don’t have as much talent as the Lakers. That said, for the moment it’s probably a two-team league.
I love the “no excuses for Lebron” stuff from Lakers fans. What was Kobe’s excuse when his loaded team lost to the Celtics? Or years back, when they lost to the Pistons?
So the Clippers trade Thornton and Telfair for Gooden? Ew.
@Lady Luck that’s exactly what jumped out at me too
Gooden will be bought out; Dunleavy just keeps trying to line Sterlings pockets. The Clippers probably wouldn’t offer the max to Lebron, they would want him to take a discount to play in LA
Fire sale by the Wiz and Clips.
And Kevin Olie is the King of U-Haul. 12 teams since ’97-’98.
how could u pass this deal up? that was a major steal for cavs.
they literally didn’t give anything up. Z is heading back most likely.
no more excuses LBJ.
i just picked up blatche after haywood left, now jamison is gone, but big z jumps in, fantasywise, what does that mean for blatche? and even big z for that matter?
bassy n bron together?!? that’s actually kinda cool.
@ Dagger
We didnt have any excuses BIATCH..
@ Dagger
And your right the Cavs can still actually afford to lose.. I mean really the Cavs aint done shit about getting Lebron the talent hes needed.. YEAH.. keep believing in that sparkplug like i said, NO EXCUSES.. and guess what no matter what you happen to believe real basketball heads know Lebron now has NO EXCUSES..
dudes been getting by for 8 years with everyone thrashing his teammates because of his “greatness”..
Lol and dont forget who the defending champs are KNOC.. how hurt you think i am if we won the FOLLOWING YEAR.. your a sharp one..
yes! cleveland!!!
@Dagger
That “loaded” team Kobe had against the Celtics was without Andrew Bynum and Trevor Ariza.
Hahaha, Lakers fans are funny. Lamar Odom and Pau Gasol weren’t better than the talent around LeBron? Really?
The Cavs do have reason to lose – because titles aren’t handed out, they’re earned. The Lakers are the team to beat until they don’t have the trophy.
I also feel bad for Z. At this point in their careers, isn’t Z better for the Cavs than Shaq?
Not too confident on him giving the team his best performance. Washington might release him though.
@7
really? good starting 5? a washed-up shaq? an inconsistent mo? psycho west ( i believe he is the best player among them, though)? powe? ( i know he beat you two seasons ago but no way he is gonna be my starting PF unless its 2K10)parker? (decent, maybe) you may take your pick on those 5 and let them join the black mamba, there is no way in hell that you could defend you trophy this year..