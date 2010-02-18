Breaking News: Antawn Jamison To The Cavs In 3-Team Deal (Updated)

So Cleveland got their guy. Not that guy, but still a big trade nonetheless. According to the Washington Post‘s Michael Lee, and the NY Post‘s Peter Vecsey, the Cavaliers, Clippers and Wizards are in the midst of completing a three-way trade that sends Antawn Jamison and Sebastian Telfair to Cleveland, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Al Thornton, Brian Skinner and a first round draft pick from the Cavs to Washington and Drew Gooden to Los Angeles.

The ironic thing is that by shedding next year’s contracts of Thornton ($2.8 million) and Telefair ($2.7 million), the Clippers put themselves in a great position to compete this summer a marquee free agent such as LeBron James. The deal also indicates that Amar’e Stoudemire, if traded by the Suns, is going to end up in Miami.

UPDATE: According to the Washington Post‘s Michael Lee, when the Wizards players took the floor for the game, Antawn Jamison did not go with them. He also just said that Jamison has left the Verizon Center.

What are your thoughts on this deal?

