NBA Trade Rumor: Brendan Haywood or Brad Miller To Portland

At the start of the season, there was no question that the Blazers had the most post depth in the League. But then the injuries hit. First Greg Oden fractured the patella in his left knee, and then Joel Przybilla ruptured his right patella tendon. As both of these happened in December, Portland hoped that 2010 would bring them some good news. But after going 5-5 in their last 10 games, and Utah jumping them in the Northwest Conference standings, it’s time to make a move.
According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, the Blazers have set their sites on two of the League’s expendable big men: Washington’s Brendan Haywood and Chicago’s Brad Miller. While neither is clearly a long-term option, their short-term benefits could push Portland over the top in the West.
Starting with Haywood, he is in the last year of his deal making $6 million, so you know his expiring contract makes him Portland’s No. 1 choice with Oden and Przybilla set to return next season. But according to Stein, one source close to the situation said that the talks haven’t progressed when the Wizards wanted both Rudy Fernandez and Nicolas Batum back in return. While the Blazers do have a glut of wings, there’s no way they give up both of these guys for a Band-Aid. Their overseas jersey sales alone probably bring in more.
As for Miller, his expiring deal is worth $12.25 million, so it’s going to be tough for Portland to even piece together enough parts to make a play. Plus, while Miller is a center and has an expiring deal, I might be more inclined to just have Jeff Pendergraph play out the season at the 4/5. If the Blazers are set on Miller, they’d most likely need to bring in a third team – and Darius Miles‘ contract – to get this done.
What do you think? Should the Blazers make a play for Haywood, Miller or another center?
Source: TrueHoop
I think trading Miller to the Blazers would be a bad move for the Bulls. They have no other center after Noah, and trading Millers huge expiring deal takes them out of any Bosh or Stoudemire possibilities.
@jules
The Bulls still have Jerome James but I suppose that is the same thing as having no center after Noah.
Good analogy with the “band-aid” Aaron. I don’t think the Blazers should give up any of their core players for either of those guys. I wouldn’t consider this a “lost” season by any means, but I don’t expect the Blazers to get out of the first round either. I think they should let the remaining healthy guys play the season out as it gives them experience they wouldn’t normally get.
I also want to address the LaMarcus Aldridge factor. Don’t get me wrong. I love this guy’s game. He has the silky stroke of Yao Ming and the body of Kevin Garnett. However, one major thing is lacking: his ability to get physical. I’m not saying he’s soft, but he has the mindset of a shooting guard in a power forward’s body.
With the lack of size the Blazers currently have I would expect the 6-11 Aldridge to be getting at least 10 rebounds a night. Instead he settles for mid range jumpers, fadeaways and 3 pointers. When compared to Yao Ming his style of play is very similar, which is a shame considering he has the ability of someone like Garnett.
Yes do it. I just want some trade to happen. I feel like nothing is going on trade wise.
I will be so glad when the 2010 free agency crap is over and Lebron is where he is and Wade, Bosh and everyone else is settled.
Teams not making moves trying to hold out for them. Wow it’s going to be so many teams looking stoopid when and if LeBron stays with Cleveland or if Wade and Bosh stay put too.
Then who is all that money for lol?
if the Blazers need/want a big, why not go after Marcus Camby? isn’t he in the last year of his deal? I think he’s a better option than Brendan Haywood or Brad Miller
as for Rudy Fernandez and Nicolas Batum, they are not keepers. neither. Portland should move either or both if the situation or offer is right
hate to say it Heckler, but I don’t think you have watched enough Blazer games to be able to justify Batum and Fernandez ‘not keepers.’ Inside the Blazer’s organization, those two are essentially off limits right now as far as trading. Their value and upside/potential are unlimited, and outside of any sort of trade that would bring in an All Star, those two are not going anywhere for a very, very long time. Batum especially. There’s a reason people compare his game and athletic ability to Scottie Pippen. He’s could be that good.
But I do agree with Camby. Blocked shots and rebounds, that’s what is missing without Oden and the Ghost-faced Gorilla
I can see Haywood fitting in, in Portland. I don’t know about giving up Rudy for him, but it’d definitely help them out
I don’t think a band-aid fix would be such a good idea. If it was not for the injuries, they would be fourth in the west.
fernandez and batum for haywood. wow those gms must be drinkin the same stuff gilbert does. The wizards whould just start to rebuild and give away players. this team isn’t working and no one is gonna give up two or more young talents for a so so veteran. and yes jamison and butler are so so veterans this year. miami should trade J.O. to em for butler and haywood and have the wizards release J.O. because they need to develop blatche and mcgee(why he isn’t playing is beyond me its not like they are gonna make the playoffs)
Heckler…how many Blazer games have you watched? Any RECENTLY??? Batum is not going to be traded. More likely he will become the franchise.
heckler all i have to say is your a fucking idiot and i dont think we should trade any buddy but maybe blake because jerryd bayless is getting some exp now with so few players and if blake is gone bayless will get more minutes and i dought jerryd will still want to leave portland. I think this year is what we need as far as developing some skills for other players when next year comes and oden gets his shit together we will dominate the west. i think we are the only team that gives the lakers so much trouble.
any why didnt i say anybody haha any buddy? im tired
Darius Miles, can’t believe he’s not in the league.
The guy CAN play!
darius miles contract? are you f***ing retarded? we cut him 2 years ago, therefor we cannot trade his contract. is that a bad joke? your stupid, and what kind of name is Aron?
Fernandez is trade-able, Batum is not. With Bayless playing better there’s not enough minutes for both he and Rudy. One of them should be going. The Blazers aren’t going to just give them away though.
#15 — Actually, the Blazers are still paying Miles $9 million this season. Long story short, because he played enough games with Memphis to determine that his knee injury wasn’t “career-ending,” the Blazers have to pay the remainder of his deal.