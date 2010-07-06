NBA Trade Rumor: Brendan Haywood To The Heat

Why people are going nuts about Brendan Haywood, it’s beyond me, but there definitely is a shortage of legit seven-footers in the League. So while his days in Dallas appear to be numbered, the unrestricted free agent might be sent to the Heat. According to The Dallas Morning News, Miami has discussed a deal with Dallas that would send Michael Beasley and/or Jermaine O’Neal to the Mavs for Haywood.
Because O’Neal is also an unrestricted free agent, this deal doesn’t necessarily make sense. To complete any type of deal that would include O’Neal, Miami would have to sign-and-trade him, while the Mavs would have to do the same for Haywood. At the end of the day, it might be a win-win for both teams though. The Heat are desperately wanting to get rid of Beasley, while the Mavs could probably use a guy like O’Neal for cheap. At the end of the day, it seems the only reason the Heat would acquire Haywood was if they thought they had no chance at Chris Bosh.
What do you think? Would you make this deal?
@ Aron–
“it seems the only reason the Heat would acquire Haywood was if they thought they had no chance at Chris Bosh.”
WRONG homie. the reason the Heat do this is so that CAN get chris bosh. bosh is a power forward. he doesnt want to play center. he wants to play on a squad where there is a center in place.
He made that clear to the Heat last week on their chi-town visit. Miami aint got no center in place, so in order to get Bosh, they have to make a move and get a legit 7ft center; even if the center is half bum.
the last thing Bosh wants, is to sign with Miami (his 1st choice all along) and see that he has to play center since Beasley is the pf and cant be moved.
@Heckler
I was just about to write the same thing. Seriously
Heat acquire Haywood to play center which Bosh said he won’t do.
I think why this rumor might have legs. Wade and Bosh are waiting for something like this to happen. It would give the Heat a legit starting center to play next to Bosh.
@Heckler…i agree with you..but i think Bosh is being g@y about playing center..I would take Beasley and Bosh over Bosh and Haywood…Shaq was right Bosh is Rupaul!!!
This is why Bosh dont want to play center…soft!!!
Check out the link
[www.fannation.com]
heckler couldn’t be more right.
The Miami roster is so confusing and mysterious though. How did Jermaine O’Neal pop up suddenly? No one has any idea what they will look like next season. Hell I heard they were talking to Rony Seikaly and Michael Doleac for some center help.
Heckler is right, the last part about not getting bosh doesn’t make much sense.
My problem, does miami not like beasley that much? I know what they want to do but seriously. This is no surprise miami has been known to give away young talent.
They need to turn Beasley into a player who can contribute in there starting line up.
PG – Chalmers
SG – wade
SF – ??
PF – Bosh/Boozer
C – Haywood
I think it is a good first step. Either way you’re going to need to fill up that roster with serviceable players
Raptors could do a sign and trade with the cavs… Bosh for Jamison and another piece. Just a thought.
That way Bosh can ride the king’s jock for five years.
deal is stupid, why give up beasley for this unproven big man? isnt this his first year he even approached dbl digit rebounding status?
trade beasley to the spurs for parker, then sign illgalskus, and try to bring back joel anthony, or shaq( lol, as if he’d go bak)
Brandon Haywood means the world to a team like my Heat when your thinking about meeting the Lakers in the Finals and Match-ups. Why do you think we Drafted big a$$ Pittman at center over guys like Whiteside and Alabi who Bynum would have thrown around easily. We are thinking quick fix and champioship next year and Haywood and Bosh would Dominate the boards. Dont know what the heck the statement means that why would miami go after him unless they thought they were not going to land Bosh because Bosh is a PF and Haywood is a center. Dont know where Dime find there writers from
@charles dont count on chalmers as the heat’s starting PG
I dont think this trade will go through anyway.
Dallas is a very good team, they r just 1 legit center away from winning a title.
Marc Cuban is the type of owner who will make decisions that he believes will truly benefit the team.
How in the world is getting Beasly going to help the mavs? They already have players who play the same position as him and do a better job at it.
Jermaine O’neal is hardly an upgrade from Haywood, the arguement can be made that he actually makes the mavs worse.
In my opinion, the mavs need Haywood coming off the bench, coupled with another legit center. I know many Dallas fans do not want Shaq, but i think he can really benefit this team. Assuming his minutes are limited and he does not cause problems. Hopefully, he will fit into his role and help the mavs win a title
@ Aron
“Why people are going nuts about Brendan Haywood, it’s beyond me”
Man, c’mon. You better than this…
You know who can use a 7 foot 260 lb center that can give you 10, 10 with 2 blks and great low post d?
Every team in the l…every. single. team.
Think the Knicks wouldn’t want him beside Amare? The Spurs beside Duncan? Boston while Perk is recovering?
The Hawks so they can move Al to the 4? The Wolves?
Even the Bucks and Nets would love him as a backup. My Lakers when Bynum goes down.
C’mon, AP. Most of your opinions are on point.
This one misses…
Better question? Why wouldn’t Dallas want Haywood when every team in the l does?
@ Heckler-
I agree with everything you said.
@ Aron-
What sources are you getting your information from??? Bosh doesn’t want to play center that’s exactly why he don’t want to play in Cleveland with LeBron, he’ll rather play with him in Miami, Chicago or New Jersey. Miami is doing the right thing by trying to get rid of two players who couldn’t even show up ONE TIME in the 1st round of the playoffs against Boston. Miami Heat is my favorite team & Dwyane is my favorite player & I watched every game & they didn’t help Wade a bit I mean Jermaine O’neal has 2 points almost every game & Beasley had more turnovers than points in some of the games so if you’d ask me if I thought the Heat shouldn’t trade them i’d tell you flat out they need to be traded ASAP!!! Dwyane Wade has cont. to put that team on his back every single night including the playoffs. I think that if the Heat can get Haywood with a sign-in-trade for Beasley & J.O they could then get wade to re-sign & have bosh join the two. Also, I heard from another source the Heat are trying to get one of the point guards behind Jason Kidd which could be J.J Barea or Rodrigue Beaubois [Interesting] !!
I’ve been to plenty of Wizards games and Haywood isn’t as good as people say.The Wizards gave him every chance to prove himself and he couldn’t the only reason why he looked so good this year is because the Wiz had a young project (JaVale McGee) who could block shots but needs some rebounding practice behind him.I bet if “The Poet”Etan Thomas was here beating his ass for minutes he wouldn’t be getting the run he is getting now
Agree with k dizzle.
I think aron meant money wise
Bosh signs with the Heat and no Haywood