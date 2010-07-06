NBA Trade Rumor: Brendan Haywood To The Heat

Why people are going nuts about Brendan Haywood, it’s beyond me, but there definitely is a shortage of legit seven-footers in the League. So while his days in Dallas appear to be numbered, the unrestricted free agent might be sent to the Heat. According to The Dallas Morning News, Miami has discussed a deal with Dallas that would send Michael Beasley and/or Jermaine O’Neal to the Mavs for Haywood.

Because O’Neal is also an unrestricted free agent, this deal doesn’t necessarily make sense. To complete any type of deal that would include O’Neal, Miami would have to sign-and-trade him, while the Mavs would have to do the same for Haywood. At the end of the day, it might be a win-win for both teams though. The Heat are desperately wanting to get rid of Beasley, while the Mavs could probably use a guy like O’Neal for cheap. At the end of the day, it seems the only reason the Heat would acquire Haywood was if they thought they had no chance at Chris Bosh.

What do you think? Would you make this deal?

