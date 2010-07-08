NBA Trade Rumor: David Lee To The Warriors One Step Closer

Last night, Dime‘s Aron Phillips reported on a trade rumor of David Lee being sent to the Warriors for Anthony Randolph and pieces, and now it appears Lee has agreed. Although nothing will go down until the world hears from LeBron, according to Warriors beat writer Marcus Thompson, Lee has agreed to the deal with Golden State worth about $80 million over six years, or $13 million a year.
As Thompson notes, the deal has not been signed as the Knicks still hold out hope that LeBron chooses New York. But if he doesn’t, it is “highly likely” the trade will go through. In return the Knicks would get Anthony Randolph, Ronny Turiaf and Kelenna Azubuike.
What do you think?
Follow Rey on Twitter at @reyrey33.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
anyone using google chrome getting a malware warning when getting on dimemag?
some site novelounge.com seems to be the issue
fix it up dime crew!
with amare already signed they really dont need Lee….unless he will be playing 5.
I think the Warriors are giving up too much in this trade unless they will benefit financially somehow.
would be a good trade for the Knicks.
i know a lot of people think that the warriors shouldnt trade randolph because he is “going” to be good. but i am glad they finally made a move for a player that already is good. starting lineup for the warriors is a bit more solid now with curry, ellis, morrow, lee, biedrins. there is going to be some scoring.
@datdood
and even less defense.
David Lee is a good look for the warriors, although Randolph has mad potential (POTENTIAL being the key word here)to be the next Lamar Odom with more athleticism. David Lee is a hard nosed, high-energy and effort, coachable, consistent type of player. Good trade for the Warriors, once again the knicks seem to be getting spoon fed a horrible trade for their franchise, granted the Knicks were going to lose Lee neways, but your tellin me they couldn’t have mustered up a better deal with more promising production? In exchange for your teams most valuable asset, i would just expect a better deal.
too much to give up for Lee. Unless the W’s plan on finding more diamonds in the rough in the D-League again.
Knicks fans… all the cap space to get Buke, Turiaf, and Lamar Odom lite…
LBJ or bust, bust is not the right word. Maybe moronic if this is the best deal for a 20-10 guy.
HOLD OUT FOR MONTE!!!!!! Thats the only peice I would accept for Lee.
I am tired of hearing about Randolphs ‘mad potential’. Great baller who cant translate to the NBA, end of story. He is too fragile to play with the big boys. Jason Thompson has much more ‘mad potential’ than this lollypop.
I really hope they don’t give up Azubuike. They need his athleticism and defense.
The Knicks are terribly run. Why do they want Anthony Randolph they just got Amare. They aren’t gonna be winning anything anytime soon. Good thing they cleared up all that cap.
lifelong warrior fan that will officially sever ties with the team if this trade goes thru. lee is lee; randolph is a star in the making, upside thru the roof, plus they have to throw in turiaf and kelenna to make salaries work? only the retarded warriors front office would even consider this. morons, the entire lot of ’em.
I agee with #13. Ditto. Larry Reily is the worst GM in the league. He said he would only trade Randolph for a great player, my a**. Lee is Troy Murphy with a midrange game. Not happy and will not even consider buying season tickets. F*** Cohan and Reily. Knicks got over. Azabuke is a potnetial 20 pt scorer, Turiaf is a 2 blocks per game energy defender off the bench, and Randolph the most talneted young big in the league. Reily is only making this deal to make Don Nelson look half decent before he retires. They morgaged the future for a player that was good on a team that sucked. Yuk….
Yup Knicks lineup is looking nice already. Anyone who thinks this is a bad deal for the Knicks is a fool! Starting front court of Randolph, Gallinari and Stoudemire is pretty damn good. Honestly, all that the Knicks are missing is a top-flight PG, no disrespect to Toney Douglas but he has to prove himself, I think he can do it but he has to be a much more creative PG.
Defensively,we are drastically improved already so all is well in Knick land.