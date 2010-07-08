NBA Trade Rumor: David Lee To The Warriors One Step Closer

Last night, Dime‘s Aron Phillips reported on a trade rumor of David Lee being sent to the Warriors for Anthony Randolph and pieces, and now it appears Lee has agreed. Although nothing will go down until the world hears from LeBron, according to Warriors beat writer Marcus Thompson, Lee has agreed to the deal with Golden State worth about $80 million over six years, or $13 million a year.

As Thompson notes, the deal has not been signed as the Knicks still hold out hope that LeBron chooses New York. But if he doesn’t, it is “highly likely” the trade will go through. In return the Knicks would get Anthony Randolph, Ronny Turiaf and Kelenna Azubuike.

