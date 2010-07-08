NBA Trade Rumor: David Lee To The Warriors One Step Closer

#Golden State Warriors #New York Knicks
07.08.10 8 years ago 15 Comments

Last night, Dime‘s Aron Phillips reported on a trade rumor of David Lee being sent to the Warriors for Anthony Randolph and pieces, and now it appears Lee has agreed. Although nothing will go down until the world hears from LeBron, according to Warriors beat writer Marcus Thompson, Lee has agreed to the deal with Golden State worth about $80 million over six years, or $13 million a year.

As Thompson notes, the deal has not been signed as the Knicks still hold out hope that LeBron chooses New York. But if he doesn’t, it is “highly likely” the trade will go through. In return the Knicks would get Anthony Randolph, Ronny Turiaf and Kelenna Azubuike.

What do you think?

Follow Rey on Twitter at @reyrey33.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#New York Knicks
TAGSAnthony RandolphDAVID LEEDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKelenna AzubuikeNEW YORK KNICKSRonny Turiaf

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP