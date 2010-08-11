NBA Trade Rumor: Four-Team Trade Between Rockets, Hornets, Pacers & Nets

It’s about time we get some more action this summer. And according ESPN.com’s Chad Ford, it’s going to come in the form of a four-team, five-player trade between the Rockets, Hornets, Pacers and Nets. Here’s how it’d break down:

In the proposed deal, the Rockets will send Trevor Ariza to the Hornets; New Orleans will send Darren Collison and James Posey to the Pacers; Indiana will send Troy Murphy to the Nets; and New Jersey will send Courtney Lee to the Rockets.

Ford also notes that all the teams are in advanced discussions on the deal, and the principals involved are set.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.