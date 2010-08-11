NBA Trade Rumor: Four-Team Trade Between Rockets, Hornets, Pacers & Nets

It’s about time we get some more action this summer. And according ESPN.com’s Chad Ford, it’s going to come in the form of a four-team, five-player trade between the Rockets, Hornets, Pacers and Nets. Here’s how it’d break down:
In the proposed deal, the Rockets will send Trevor Ariza to the Hornets; New Orleans will send Darren Collison and James Posey to the Pacers; Indiana will send Troy Murphy to the Nets; and New Jersey will send Courtney Lee to the Rockets.
Ford also notes that all the teams are in advanced discussions on the deal, and the principals involved are set.
What do you think?
Well the pacers get the point gaurd they want and a awesome perimiter defender…i think they made out best in this deal
daannnggg courtney lee stay getting traded! but aside from that it seems like a pretty good trade for all teams involved
Why would Houston swap Ariza for Lee? Cap space?
same question as #3
Ariza is probably better than Lee. He is a jacker, but the Rockets don’t have a lot of guys other than itty bitty aaron brooks getting their own shots.
And yeah, the Pacers get the best deal out of this
Pacers are doing really well here. Whats in it for Houston? Salary?
The team that I like the best out of these is the Rockets, and I don’t know if I like this for them. Don’t get me wrong, Courtney Lee is a good young player…I just don’t think he’s better overall OR fit-wise for that team.
Meanwhile, for the Hornets, is Ariza the best they can do for Collison and Posey?
Pacers are over the cap. For a trade, salaries need to be similar. Collison and Posey add up to 8 mil. Murph is at 12 mil. I think the Hornets need to add in Julian Wright to be close enough. Also, Rockets over the cap will need take on a Kris Humphries or else they give up 6 mil and take back 1 mil.
Quick, what do all 4 teams have in common?
Answer: They ain’t doin’ shit this season.
These moves aren’t meant to move mountains. Straight up cost-cutting moves.
I don’t get it, doesn’t Lee and K-Mart II play the same spot?? It’s a weird trade to go down, unless I’m Larry Bird, then I’m laughing like I had an original thought.
Why would New Orleans trade Collison when CP3 will be out of there in 2yrs regardless. Teams are getting desperate to impress there players and keep them…
Now see this is just past, present and future stupid.
Rockets never should have been trying to force a square object in a circle hole in the first place.
Don’t get me wrong Ariza is a nice roll player. When the Rockets got dude they was trying to gas him up like he was going to be the an option as a go-to-guy and had dude starting some games.
They never should have went after him in the first place. With or without dude they still probably having the same record. For all the things folks said T-Mac couldn’t do injured, Ariza couldn’t do a lot of it healthy (cept defend).
I have always said the Rockets should have went after a big man, Andersen was not the answer and the time they spent getting Brad Miller this year they could have spent getting someone else cause they would have already had their big. Instead of trying to make Ariza what he is not.
Now suddenly they wanna trade dude, when dude shouldn’t have been there in the first place for what they thought he would and could do.
Get him outta there and at least Courtney Lee can perhaps fit more into the scheme of things. Hindsight is a nasty B**** sometimes.
@sporty j
that’s easy, they are moving him because they’ll get another good pg in cp3 trade, and collison deserved his chance. On the other hand, Ariza if fine young replacement for an aging Peja and never fulfilled talent J Wright.
wtf…? i dont see lee being an upgrade at all. man im really gonna hv to trust morey on this one. sketchy to say the least…
Overall, Nets are getting the best deal in Murphy. Pacers are a close second. I like the thought of Collison and Granger… Hope this goes through.
Gotta say, though, Murphy is one of my favorite Pacers. He’s very versatile and can drop buckets. It’ll be sad to see him go.
fuckin amazing for the Nets… get rid of one of the many, many wings and pick up a double-double caliber PF.
I’ve never been a huge Troy Murphy fan bc of his injuries but he’s a jersey guy so it’s all good. And not stupidly trading away Twill (at least yet) is even better.
Rockets get: Courtney Lee
Indy gets: Darren Collison and James Posey
Hornets get: Trevor Ariza
Nets get: Troy Murphy
Clearly, the Pacers would get the best of this deal. Im not sure why NJ would give up Courtney Lee to get Troy Murphy when they just drafted Derrick Favors (#3 overall).
The Hornets have gotten some decent offers for Darren Collison, but to get back Ariza…..is that seriously the best they could do?
Why are the Pacers making any trades that dont include TJ Ford? Larry Bird and Jim O’Brien are collecting more point guards than David Kahn!….and that is saying something!
Great trade for the Nets, Favors isn’t ready to start and Murphy only has 1 yr left on deal so is great stop gap and very solid player. Also allows T-Will to start at 2 or at least get big minutes, he is better than Lee in my opinion
lol @ Heckler
They do need to be tradin TJ Ford like the cheeseburger crackhead from Menace II Society.
Everyone complaining about the Hornets only getting Ariza for Collison have to remember that Posey is deadweight. He’s a big contract that no one wants, so NO is willing to take less if someone is willing to take on that contract.
As for Poppi Gee’s statement of Ariza not fitting in, my understanding is that it was the Rockets who have asked him to take on that load. One of the reasons why Ariza fit into the Lakers so well was b/c he didn’t demand the ball but could always produce without having plays run for him. If a team plays him right, there’s no way in my book that Courtney Lee is a better player. Ariza fits with any team as long as you don’t expect him to be your go-to scorer.
@ DIME–
in addition to this (proposed deal), you forgot to mention that the New Orleans Hornets are also trading Julian Wright to the Tornto Raptors for Marco Belinelli (separate trade).
Ekstor that is exactly what I am saying. I am not putting it on dude. He is an awesome like 6th man or roll player. The Rockets had no biz hyping dude up like he was that man.
Anyway what’s done is done. I ain’t saying Lee is better but at least he is coming in hopefully knowing he is there to play a roll, not do more than he can.
this trade will completely backfire when cp3 opts out in 2012
gud job NOLA!
CP3 is leaving no matter what. I like the addition of Ariza but it’s not going to be nowhere near enough help in the West. They just lost their CP3 insurance for when he bolts to the Knicks. Collision’s a great kid and will do wonders with the Pacers.
There has got to be more to it than that…
Houston sends out Ariza and his 6 mil salary and gets back Lee and his 1-2 mil salary. That don’t add up.
There has to be more coming to Houston, only NJ is under the cap, all other teams are over the cap.
Either way, Houston get Lee who they wanted to draft. Ariza with
NJ gets a big who can stretch the floor and board, while allowing their rookie to soak up some pine time instead of playing 40 mins a game.
Indy gets the pg they’ve needed since Tinsley acted a fool.
WTF is NOLA doing? The best they get for a legit pg is Ariza? I like Ariza, but they could have packaged Collison with Emeka to get rid of that ridiculus contract.
I don’t see CP3 getting out of NOLA if they are contending in 2 years, which they very well may be. Ariza is a huge improvement over Peja. Plus, Peja’s enormous contract comes off the books this year which leaves room for the Hornets to snag something great at the trade deadline and/or the offseason.
Ariza for Lee? Sheeeea. That’s not a trade. That’s a give away. Ariza! fire your agent. Come back to LA. (does NO want to trade Trevor for Sasha?) *expiring contract after next season*
Indiana Pacers baby!!! I was lookin forward to seeing Lance Stephenson as our starting PG but Darren Collison??? cant complain with that, this is sik.
The only iffy starters on the team now are Hansbrough and maybe Rush. Psycho T needs to stay healthy this year and contribute sumthin along the lines of 15-10-2 and play some solid D. He and Hibbert could really be good together.
Now the Nets can finally get T. Will some mins… Maybe insert him into the starting lineup?
Starting lineup:
D. Harris 6-3
T. Williams 6-6
T. Outlaw 6-9
T. Murphy 6-11
B. Lopez 7-0
Avery Johnson as the coach.
That is a pretty good starting unit plus D. Favors is your 6th man and A. Morrow (1st shooter off bench), and J. Farmar to give D. Harris a blow. They can make the playoffs in the top heavy east.