NBA Trade Rumor: John Salmons On His Way Out Of Chicago

#Chicago Bulls
02.17.10

Forget Kirk Hinrich, Brad Miller and Tyrus Thomas, apparently the first guy out of Chicago is going to be John Salmons. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, the Bulls are holding Salmons out of tonight’s game in New York in anticipation of a trade.

Seemingly out of left field, Salmons’ destination could not be immediately confirmed, but teams that were interested in Thomas (the Spurs, Suns, Rockets) were being pushed to take on his $5.8 million contract next season as well.

Where do you think Salmons is headed?

