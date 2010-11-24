NBA Trade Rumor: Kings Inquire About Aaron Brooks

What’s going on in Sacramento? The Kings are 4-9 on the season, have lost two in a row and have only won two of their last 10 games. The worst part about it? Things don’t look to be getting better anytime soon. Last week, Sacramento offered Jason Thompson to Atlanta for Jeff Teague, but were turned down by the Hawks. Now reports have surfaced that Teague isn’t the only point guard that the Kings have inquired about.

According to Ailene Voisin of the Sacramento Bee, the Kings are aggressively pursuing a move and in addition to Teague, reportedly have inquired about Aaron Brooks, among others. Sure he didn’t get his extension, but the Rockets would be crazy to part with Brooks unless they got back equal talent and/or future first-round picks.

Right now, the Kings are 27th overall in assists per game with 18.3, so they’re in desperate need of help. And with Tyreke Evans (5.2 apg) needing to slide over to the two spot, a point guard trio of Beno Udrih (4.9 apg), Luther Head (2.3 apg) and Pooh Jeter (2.0 apg) just isn’t going to cut it.

While it’s unlikely they’ll be able to pry Brooks or Teague, it might be worthwhile taking a look in the D-League at guys like Curtis Stinson, Dominique Coleman and Aaron Miles. Even though the season just started, all three of them are averaging over 9.0 assists per game. And if they’re looking for a veteran, they could always call on Antonio Daniels, who registered 19 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals in his first game.

What do you think? What should the Kings do at the point guard position?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.