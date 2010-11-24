NBA Trade Rumor: Kings Inquire About Aaron Brooks

What’s going on in Sacramento? The Kings are 4-9 on the season, have lost two in a row and have only won two of their last 10 games. The worst part about it? Things don’t look to be getting better anytime soon. Last week, Sacramento offered Jason Thompson to Atlanta for Jeff Teague, but were turned down by the Hawks. Now reports have surfaced that Teague isn’t the only point guard that the Kings have inquired about.
According to Ailene Voisin of the Sacramento Bee, the Kings are aggressively pursuing a move and in addition to Teague, reportedly have inquired about Aaron Brooks, among others. Sure he didn’t get his extension, but the Rockets would be crazy to part with Brooks unless they got back equal talent and/or future first-round picks.
Right now, the Kings are 27th overall in assists per game with 18.3, so they’re in desperate need of help. And with Tyreke Evans (5.2 apg) needing to slide over to the two spot, a point guard trio of Beno Udrih (4.9 apg), Luther Head (2.3 apg) and Pooh Jeter (2.0 apg) just isn’t going to cut it.
While it’s unlikely they’ll be able to pry Brooks or Teague, it might be worthwhile taking a look in the D-League at guys like Curtis Stinson, Dominique Coleman and Aaron Miles. Even though the season just started, all three of them are averaging over 9.0 assists per game. And if they’re looking for a veteran, they could always call on Antonio Daniels, who registered 19 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals in his first game.
What do you think? What should the Kings do at the point guard position?
Get a real two guard and put Tyreke back to playing point. Doesn’t that make more sense? Inquiring about Brooks or Teague wont get them anywhere. They have a superstar in Tyreke with size and shooting and a legit point guard.
There’s a guy in Denver who plays point guard named Chauncey. Why the Kings have not inquired about his availablity is beyond me.
Great call on Billups. Billups and Evans together would be an interesting combo for the Kings in the backcourt. Trouble is Billups contract is this season at 13 mill and next season at 14 mill, not sure the Kings will want to spend that much money on Billups.
They need a point guard. Tyreke can play the point but he’s one of those players who’ll pass only when they can’t get a shot off. The Kings need at least a halfway decent point guard.
Have the coaching staff implement an offensive play or 2 that isn’t iso or 1on3 and you will get better results then looking for someone else to dominate the ball.
Going forward Evans will have the ball the most and Cousins will have it down low as much as possible how many more hands need to be in the pot. Exploit the size advantage limit Rekes minutes till his feet are good and run some teamwork plays.
Coaching is hard I hear….
Why not take a look at Hinrich? He can play both spots, can pass, and would compliment Evans nicely. Plus, I doubt he’d be hard to pry from the Wiz especially for a bit of youth in return.
Where is Will Conroy when he’s finally needed?
And they think Brooks will actually help them get assists?
Gilbert Arenas
Why don’t they trade for JR Smith? He is a solid player and he’d be good with tyreke at the point
@nizzio
JR smith is not a solid player… more like a loose cannon
BARON DAVIS so LA doesnt have to watch him anymore
Tyreke is not a pg or a sg he is a guard. The kings need a guard to initiate the offense and provide solid ball handling. A strong PG that can get thesis the ball where he needs it is key. Beno and Luther head both are scoring guards that aren’t terrific ball handlers. When teams pressure the kings and make Tyreke bring the ball up it turns into street ball with no set plays being called. Aaron Brooks is a great fit for this team because he is quick enough to beat the pressure and get up court. He also provides outside shooting to a team shooting 29 percent from three point land. This would be a solid fit
I like the idea of Billups with SAC. Reke is a scorer and has no biz playing the one for extended minutes. He is great in the post and driving the lane, reminds me of Caron Butler. Put Billups on the floor and u get a shooter (assuming he gets his J back) and playmaker to help Reke. Cousins is and will be garbage he she not be in their future plans. They need a better system and to let those youngns grow. In 3yrs with Reke leading the way they could be a problem. Oh and they should draft Brandon Knight.
They need to try to get Jamal Crawford , or Monta Ellis and move Reke to the point even JR Smith will do. We just need shooters to get open Reke will find them
reke + jr smith would be the most selfish guard combo in history