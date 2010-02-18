NBA Trade Rumor: Nate Robinson To Boston In 5-Player Deal (Updated)

While yesterday’s Nate Robinson to Boston scenario seemed like it was going to be straight up for Eddie House and a second round pick, ESPN.com’s Chris Sheridan is reporting that the Knicks have reached a tentative agreement on a deal that would send Robinson and a second player to the Celtics for House, J.R. Giddens and Bill Walker. The identity of the second New York player was not immediately clear.

UPDATE: According to Newsday‘s Alan Hahn, Amid the McGrady deal, the Nate Robinson trade will bring back Eddie House, J.R. Giddens and Bill Walker, while Brian Cardinal will likely waived. No picks.

UPDATE: According to SI.com’s Ian Thomsen, Marcus Landry is being sent in this deal to the Celtics. He’ll enjoy a nice life playing in the D-League for the Maine Red Claws. I can picture it now…

Donnie Walsh: Alright Danny, you have to take Landry too.

Danny Ainge: Landry, I thought he was just traded to the Kings?

Donnie Walsh: No, this is his undrafted brother, Marcus.

Danny Ainge: Alright, whatever dude.

What do you think? Would you make this trade?

