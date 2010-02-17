NBA Trade Rumor: Sergio Rodriguez To The Grizzles, Knicks Or Nets

With a bunch of teams in search of a point guard, GMs have started to scour NBA rosters. And one PG that has at least three teams buzzing is the Kings’ Sergio Rodriguez. According to the Sacramento Bee‘s Sam Amick, Memphis, New York and New Jersey have all inquired about the fourth-year player, who is also in the final year of his contract.

While I can understand Memphis’ desire to add Rodriguez for a playoff push, it doesn’t really make sense for New York or New Jersey to make a trade unless they plan on keeping Sergio around for the next couple years. I think Rodriguez would fit well within D’Antoni‘s system (he was reportedly almost dealt to the Knicks on Draft night) so this could be a tryout, but there’s no need for the Nets to make a play unless they plan on trading Devin Harris.

According to Amick, the King may not even get (or want) a player back in return. With RodrÃ­guez making $1.8 million this season, they could trade for a future second round pick.

What do you think? Do you see Rodriguez being moved? If so, to what team?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.