NBA Trade Rumor: Sergio Rodriguez To The Grizzles, Knicks Or Nets

With a bunch of teams in search of a point guard, GMs have started to scour NBA rosters. And one PG that has at least three teams buzzing is the Kings’ Sergio Rodriguez. According to the Sacramento Bee‘s Sam Amick, Memphis, New York and New Jersey have all inquired about the fourth-year player, who is also in the final year of his contract.
While I can understand Memphis’ desire to add Rodriguez for a playoff push, it doesn’t really make sense for New York or New Jersey to make a trade unless they plan on keeping Sergio around for the next couple years. I think Rodriguez would fit well within D’Antoni‘s system (he was reportedly almost dealt to the Knicks on Draft night) so this could be a tryout, but there’s no need for the Nets to make a play unless they plan on trading Devin Harris.
According to Amick, the King may not even get (or want) a player back in return. With RodrÃguez making $1.8 million this season, they could trade for a future second round pick.
What do you think? Do you see Rodriguez being moved? If so, to what team?
Yikes! The Knicks are a trainwreck! Don’t pick this guy up! I guess if they do, they can replace Nate with this guy as their backup PG. Perhaps we’re getting T-Mac afterall to start at 2G. Then I guess Sergio, Duhon and T-Mac can split the guard minutes 3 ways.
Apparently the Kings couldnt unload Beno’s huge contract to anyone, so they have to get rid of Sergio to save at least some cash
he can play! get him in memph. he is better than marcus williams at worst