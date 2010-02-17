NBA Trade Rumor: Spurs Trying To Move Richard Jefferson

When the Spurs traded Bruce Bowen, Kurt Thomas and Fabricio Oberto for Richard Jefferson last June, most people thought that San Antonio could be title contenders once again. The plan was that Jefferson would give the Spurs an athletic wing who could play D and score the ball, but the only problem is, he’s having the worst season since his rookie year, averaging a measly 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. So with one year and $15.2 million remaining on his contract after this season, the Spurs are more than open to moving RJ. But who wants him?
There are only a few teams that could take on Jefferson’s hefty contract, and even fewer that would willingly add more than $15 million to their payroll before the Summer of 2010. But the first teams that come to mind are middle-of-the-pack playoff squads such as Toronto or Charlotte. Neither or these guys planned to be major players in this summer’s free agent frenzy, and to add a player of Jefferson’s caliber (for probably cents on the dollar) could be hard to pass up.
What do you think? Would you trade for Jefferson?
Source: SI.com
Trade him and bring Bruce Bowen back!
The only way for Jefferson to be most effective is with a PG that will draw attention and get him the ball on the wing and out.
Thought it was a strange trade in the first place.
Who would the raps trade for him? What type of player would San An want in return?
Starting 5
Blair
McDyess
Duncan
Parker
Finley
Ginobili could be the 6th man.
Raptors: take this opportunity and TRADE Hedo!!! Hedo and Calderon for Jefferson and George Hill – DO it!
That starting 5 would get burned on d
No way raps make a move.. They should.. but won’t
Damn thats rough..
When Pop gives up on you that fast u know ur lost.. poor guy..
Karma for droppin his girl like a hotbag of shit??
The Raptors with Turk are sitting 6 games above .500. Compare that to their record last year. So you guys are advising that they trade Turk for Jefferson – a player who’s been a huge disappointment for the Spurs, a player who hasn’t helped his team win at all?
Interestingly I think it could make a decent trade for the Suns if they want to trade Amare and aren’t feeling trading him for Z and Ilgauskas, Nash is probably the only pg that could revive Jefferson.
oops I mean JJ and Ilgauskas
yeah old news, dime is slowwwww on this one.
suns would be the only team that would realy consider it. 2 reasons, 1) steve kerr is an idiot (he is the guy who thought shaq would do something for them) 2)steve kerr owes pop a favor. (ok so owes is a stretch but why not.)
but then who would the spurs want from the suns? damn sure not that cancer amare, possibly the most over rated player in the game.
There’s no way the Raps trade Turkoglu for Jefferson at this point. Maybe after Bosh re-signs. Turkoglu is having just as bad a season as Jefferson and his contract is much worse given the years left on it. Colangelo isn’t one to admit he made a mistake, so I don’t see it happening, although I would consider that deal because I think Jefferson would be a better fit.
Don’t let the Raps record fool you; they’re still on the outside looking in when it comes to actually contending in the East.
When I think of Richard Jefferson’s game, I think of a nasty pooh stain on boxers. This dude is such trash and a fraud. OMG. Nobody is taking that fool.
Spurs will probably somehow pull some craziness and end up with Carmelo by trading this yahoo.
Spurs don’t want Hedo. He didn’t fit into the system when he played for the Spurs in 03-04, and he still looks like the same player to me. That’s the thing about the Spur’s front office – when they get a guy, even a star, who doesn’t fit into the system, they move him quick and get on with their lives.
Doesn’t look like RJ will be easy to get rid of, though.