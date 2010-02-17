NBA Trade Rumor: Spurs Trying To Move Richard Jefferson

When the Spurs traded Bruce Bowen, Kurt Thomas and Fabricio Oberto for Richard Jefferson last June, most people thought that San Antonio could be title contenders once again. The plan was that Jefferson would give the Spurs an athletic wing who could play D and score the ball, but the only problem is, he’s having the worst season since his rookie year, averaging a measly 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. So with one year and $15.2 million remaining on his contract after this season, the Spurs are more than open to moving RJ. But who wants him?

There are only a few teams that could take on Jefferson’s hefty contract, and even fewer that would willingly add more than $15 million to their payroll before the Summer of 2010. But the first teams that come to mind are middle-of-the-pack playoff squads such as Toronto or Charlotte. Neither or these guys planned to be major players in this summer’s free agent frenzy, and to add a player of Jefferson’s caliber (for probably cents on the dollar) could be hard to pass up.

What do you think? Would you trade for Jefferson?

Source: SI.com

