NBA Trade Rumor: Suns & Pacers Discuss A Deal

There really haven’t been any big trades this season, so hopefully this deal stirs the pot. According to Steve Kyler of HOOPSWORLD, the Suns and Pacers have held informal talks about swapping Earl Clark and Solomon Jones. Here’s how it would break down:

The deal would basically shed $200,000 off of Phoenix’s payroll, give them another body for the center position, and add some rebounding to the bench.

The Pacers have been looking for a power forward and when given time Clark has proven he can score the ball, something Indiana would like to see more of from their power forward spot.

Clark has been unable to find a groove with the Suns who opted not to pick up his third year on his rookie scale contract, so like Solomon he is basically an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Both teams seem interested in making the deal as it solves problems for both teams; however sources warned the talks were on going and could just as easily fall apart as come together, neither team seemed poised to pull the trigger yet, but there was more than a passing interest in the deal from both sides.