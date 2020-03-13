The NCAA Should Give Extra Years Of Eligibility To Spring And Winter Athletes

The NCAA canceled the postseason tournaments for winter and spring sports on Thursday, a major step in the ongoing effort to promote social distancing while COVID-19 spreads throughout the United States. While it’s something no one wanted to see happen, we’re in unprecedented times, and as such, an unprecedented measure was taken.

Of course, while this is something bigger than sports, there are unintended consequences, namely that seniors whose eligibility ends after this season will lose out on the opportunity to play for championships. In an attempt to remedy this, Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic brings word that the NCAA is trying to figure out a plan that would give spring athletes — and potentially winter athletes — the opportunity to come back next year with an extra year of eligibility.

Per source, NCAA sent a note to membership today saying it believes "it will be appropriate to grant relief for the use of a season for competition for student-athletes who have participated in spring sports." NCAA will start working on issues tied to this & winter athletes. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 13, 2020

The committee working on this issue and how to make it work (financial aid implications, etc.) is a standing committee called the Division I Council Coordination Committee, and it says it will work on this in "a timely manner." — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 13, 2020

The committee will also discuss issues related to winter sport athletes who just got their conference/NCAA championships canceled. https://t.co/52CP3zoQOq — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 13, 2020

In a letter sent out by the NCAA, it was made clear that winter sports will, indeed, be on the table.

NCAA letter to membership on winter sports: "The committee will also discuss issues related to seasons of competition for winter sport student-athletes who were unable to participate in conference and NCAA championships…" — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 13, 2020

Letter continues" "The committee recognizes that student-athletes are making life decisions that will be helped by understanding whether an additional season of competition would be available, and as such, will work in a timely manner to make informed decisions." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 13, 2020

The letter continues: "Finally, the committee will review and discuss the additional issues in a timely manner and decisions will be communicated to the membership as they are made." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 13, 2020

In a statement, the Division I Council Coordination Committee announced that it finds this sort of thing appropriate for spring athletes.

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

Some have been advocating for this over the last 24 hours. Jay Bilas, for example, appeared on ESPN’s Get Up on Friday morning and made this argument.

An additional year of eligibility for those whose seasons were canceled? Seems appropriate. pic.twitter.com/C5UGTIXp6h — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 13, 2020

“I think that would be entirely appropriate and it is certainly within the ability of the NCAA to get done,” Bilas said. “We talk all the time about athlete welfare, and this is something that the NCAA could do with relative ease, and I think should do, and it would be for anyone that wants to come back and compete. What would be wrong with that? To have a person in school for another year, who would be hurt by that? I think it would be a wonderful gesture and something that would certainly make everybody feel better after something that has been an extraordinarily difficult time.”