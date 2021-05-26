The Boston Celtics put at least a minor scare into the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their best-of-seven matchup on Saturday. Boston led by as many as 12 points before halftime and held an advantage in the second half, only to falter late and lose by an 11-point final margin. In Game 2, however, there was no such drama, as the Nets threw the first, second and third punches to open up a significant lead they would never relinquish on the way to a 130-108 victory.

While things were relatively tight in the opening minutes, the Nets put distance between themselves and the Celtics with a 16-0 run in the first quarter. That push gave Brooklyn a 30-13 lead and, at that juncture, Nets wing Joe Harris was outscoring the Celtics by himself with 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting and 4-for-4 from three-point range.

🔥 Joey Buckets, Corner Pocket 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KdeOcrCcF3 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 25, 2021

By halftime, the Nets led by 24 points and Harris had 22 points of his own, including a 6-for-8 mark from three-point distance.

Joey Buckets now has a NETS PLAYOFF RECORD 6 threes in the half. He also has a playoff career high 22 points ALREADY. pic.twitter.com/KdWqLZgOId — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 26, 2021

Brooklyn put on an offensive clinic from start to finish, shooting 59 percent from the floor and 14-of-26 from three in the first 36 minutes. The Nets did pedal off late to settle in with a smaller margin of victory, but Brooklyn did lead by as many as 33 points and old friend Blake Griffin contributed the biggest highlight of the second half.

Enjoy this @blakegriffin23 dunk from every angle 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Vjoxw564lj — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 26, 2021

Things got so dire for the Celtics in the fourth quarter that some fans at Barclays Center began chanting for Boston backup center Tacko Fall to check into the game. The issue, though, was that Fall was inactive for Game 2.

Here come the "We want Tacko!" chants but he's in street clothes, inactive. #Celtics #Nets — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 26, 2021

Nets fans chanting for Tacko. It's a universal love. (He's inactive) — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 26, 2021

Even with Brooklyn openly coasting in the fourth quarter, they finished with 52/45/96 shooting and 31 assists on the way to a (very) easy 13-point output. Kevin Durant produced 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists in fewer than 30 minutes on the floor, with Harris generating 25 points on only 14 shot attempts. Kyrie Irving (15 points, six assists, six rebounds) and James Harden (20 points, seven assists, five rebounds) were able to save energy for later in the series and beyond while still performing at a high level.

On a night when Jayson Tatum exited after being poked in the eye, Game 2 was a reminder that Brooklyn’s overall baseline is far higher than that of the Celtics, particularly without Jaylen Brown. Though anything can happen, the Nets appear to be in complete control with a 2-0 series lead, and the two teams get back together on Friday evening for Game 3 in Boston.